Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Fit4Mom offering an 8-week, results-based, workout, and nutrition program. Promo code for $75 off
Hi Mamas! Ready to take your health to a new level? Fit4Mom is offering an 8-week, results-based, workout, and nutrition program designed by moms for moms, called Body Well! Our fall challenge kicks off Tuesday, September 13th!. Within those 8 weeks, you will have access to meal planning, food journals,...
Popular Quakertown Butcher To Sell Location, Looking For The Next Person To Take Over His Business
Marvin Frederick has been supplying Quakertown residents with Dutch staple foods for years.Image via Nur B. Adams, Bucks County Courier Times. A longtime butcher in the Quakertown area is looking to hang up his smock soon, and he is looking for the next person to take his place. James McGinnis wrote about the change of hands for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Don’t Blink Boutique in Maple Glen open in new location
Don’t Blink Boutique is now open at its new location at 639 Welsh Road in Maple Glen. It is located right between Maple Glen Pizza and Dairy Queen. Shoppers can spin a wheel for a special discount on their purchase. The boutique’s current hours are:. Mon-Sat 11am-5pm Sun...
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
Someone apparently climbed to the top of the Ben Franklin Bridge on Sunday, and walked along the cables
A person scaled the Benjamin Franklin Bridge over Labor Day weekend, according to reports and images on social media, going back and forth between Philadelphia and Camden before eventually descending and being detained by authorities. Photos posted online show the climber almost casually strolling along the 30-inch cables that hold...
Dropkick Murphys Frontman Slams MAGA During PA Show: 'Wake The F— Up'
Dropkick Murphy's frontman Ken Casey sounded off during a Pennsylvania concert last week against the MAGA movement (scroll for video). "If you're buying those f—ing hats... then you're part of the problem," the singer and bass player yelled into the mic at the Allentown Fairgrounds on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Man dies after being swept from Pa. group swimming in Delaware River
A swimmer in Easton died on Sunday after he got caught in the Delaware River current and dragged underwater for nearly an hour as rescuers tried to reach him. The Northampton County coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Juan Pardo, of Colombia, South America. He was part of a group...
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Pennsylvania's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all you can eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
