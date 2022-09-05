ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: Final thoughts and a prediction

The good news for the Nebraska Cornhuskers is that the losing streak is over. Scott Frost’s organization lost 7 in a row if you were to include the season-opening loss to Northwestern onto the losing streak that ended the 2021 season. It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t dominant, but the 38-17 win over North Dakota in Week 1 (technically Week 2 for Nebraska) at least got the Huskers back in the win column, and now Frost and his troops can reset.
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit

The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
Nebraska football: Transfers providing big boost to offense

Nebraska took a deep dive into the transfer portal following a disappointing 3-9 season last year. So it’s no surprise some new faces are having a big impact on the offense. But through 2 games, the amount of production Nebraska’s getting from its newcomers — even to those who knew the level of talent coming in — is a tad eye-popping.
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
Wanted Utah felon arrested in Nebraska after police respond to crash

PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KUTV) — A wanted felon from Utah is once again in police custody, thanks to the Nebraska Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. His picture was shared on Facebook by the sheriff's office, who also announced that they were responding to a "double fatality" at the campground where he was discovered.
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
Actor Bradley Whitford makes Nebraska City genealogical connection

Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye appeared...
Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy

Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
