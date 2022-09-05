Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska vs. Georgia Southern: Final thoughts and a prediction
The good news for the Nebraska Cornhuskers is that the losing streak is over. Scott Frost’s organization lost 7 in a row if you were to include the season-opening loss to Northwestern onto the losing streak that ended the 2021 season. It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t dominant, but the 38-17 win over North Dakota in Week 1 (technically Week 2 for Nebraska) at least got the Huskers back in the win column, and now Frost and his troops can reset.
Corn Nation
Nebraska to Wear Alternate Uniforms this Saturday Against Georgia Southern
To be honest, I thought they were going to pump out the alternate uniforms for the Oklahoma game. Instead, it looks like the alternates are coming out for the Georgia State game this coming Saturday at 6:30 p.m. In case you haven’t heard the alternate uniforms are honoring the 1983...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football: Are We In Danger Of Losing Any Commits?
2 weeks into the 2022 college football season, Scott Frost's Nebraska Cornhuskers sit at 1-1, 0-1 in conference play. After a disappointing loss in the Isle of Eire against the fake NU, we then struggled to put away North Dakota, who finished 3-5 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2021.
Record Crowd Sees No. 2 Nebraska Volleyball Hold Off No. 17 Creighton
Huskers, Jays break their own attendance mark in another five-set thriller
Nebraska football locks in a big in-state recruit visit
The Nebraska football recruiting train is chugging right on down the tracks with a visit from in-state prospect Tyson Terry. Terry announced he was going to be in Lincoln for the Oklahoma game on his Twitter account. While he’s not the only recruit that will be watching the Huskers take...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Transfers providing big boost to offense
Nebraska took a deep dive into the transfer portal following a disappointing 3-9 season last year. So it’s no surprise some new faces are having a big impact on the offense. But through 2 games, the amount of production Nebraska’s getting from its newcomers — even to those who knew the level of talent coming in — is a tad eye-popping.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Scott Frost isn't the answer and never will be. So why is he still Nebraska's coach?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten. This is why you don’t deal in emotion, you strike amid the reality of the moment. This is why you don’t hope for the best, you move to find what works. At the very least,...
Corn Nation
Frosted Flakes: Nebraska vs. Creighton Volleyball is Going To Be Awesome
I am going to the Nebraska/Creighton volleyball game on Wednesday night and I cannot wait. This is will be Nebraska’s first meeting with a ranked team this season. As of this week’s standings Nebraska is ranked #2 and Creighton is #17. It is so exciting to have such...
Creighton vs. Nebraska volleyball game could set attendance record
Creighton University staff are preparing for the possibility of selling enough tickets to break an NCAA record at Wednesday's women's volleyball game against Nebraska
saturdaytradition.com
Anthony Grant's breakout performance leads to shift on Nebraska's depth chart
Anthony Grant has been a bright spot for Nebraska so far this season. His play has forced Nebraska to make some changes to the running back depth chart per Luke Millin of the Lincoln Journal Star. Grant has rushed for 100+ yards in 2 games for the Cornhuskers and is...
Nebraska’s Lincoln ranked as third-best state capital for living in U.S.
An online financial advice firm is ranking Lincoln as the nation’s third best state capital to live in, right behind Pierre, South Dakota, and Madison, Wisconsin.
CBS News
Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) -- Some guys have all the luck. Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500. Nastin told lottery officials...
kmyu.tv
Wanted Utah felon arrested in Nebraska after police respond to crash
PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KUTV) — A wanted felon from Utah is once again in police custody, thanks to the Nebraska Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. His picture was shared on Facebook by the sheriff's office, who also announced that they were responding to a "double fatality" at the campground where he was discovered.
York News-Times
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
The Nebraska City News Press
Actor Bradley Whitford makes Nebraska City genealogical connection
Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor Nathan Tye appeared...
newwaysministry.org
Three Catholic Schools Reject Omaha Archdiocese’s New Anti-Transgender Policy
Officials with the three schools—Creighton Prep, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, and Marian High School—all released statements distancing their institutions from the archdiocesan document that was issued last month and then quickly retracted for further review. The document included prohibitions against affirming trans and nonbinary youth, mandating instead that students, staff, and volunteers all be treated according to assigned sex, among other restrictions.
3 News Now
Skyrocketing absenteeism in Nebraska schools worries teachers, hampers learning
In mid-August, Rhonda Mueller welcomed her 26th class to Elliott Elementary School in central Lincoln. As her new crop of fifth graders filed into the room, she checked off names and listened to the students’ excited back-to-school chatter. The bell rang, and Mueller gazed at her students, arranged in...
klkntv.com
Poop problems have one Nebraska city urging people to avoid feeding geese
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island Public Works says feeding geese is fun, but it creates problems. That’s why it’s urging people to avoid giving them treats in a new post on social media. Officials say flocks get way too large when food is easy to find.
