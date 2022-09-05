ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Cops: He ‘came within inches’ of striking kids during reckless-driving spree through Staten Island streets, had baby bottle of codeine

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — During a wild spree of reckless driving on the North Shore, a 20-year-old man narrowly missed hitting adults and children with a car and, in a separate incident, was caught toting a baby bottle containing codeine, authorities allege. Police caught Tyreek Gomez of Kimberly Lane...
The Staten Island Advance

Teen found after pushing past officers, escaping Staten Island Family Court holding area

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was on the run for a short time after he escaped a holding area in Richmond County Family Court in St. George on Tuesday afternoon. The teen was being held by the Division of Youth and Family Justice after being arrested on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, before he pushed past court officers and exited the front door of the building at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
The Staten Island Advance

YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
