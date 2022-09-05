Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recent Earthquakes on New Jersey's Ramapo Fault LineBridget MulroyMorris County, NJ
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary DelightTravel MavenMorris County, NJ
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still requiredKath LeeNew York City, NY
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
Related
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
Cops: He ‘came within inches’ of striking kids during reckless-driving spree through Staten Island streets, had baby bottle of codeine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — During a wild spree of reckless driving on the North Shore, a 20-year-old man narrowly missed hitting adults and children with a car and, in a separate incident, was caught toting a baby bottle containing codeine, authorities allege. Police caught Tyreek Gomez of Kimberly Lane...
2 sought for questioning in connection with robbery where victim was beaten in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips to identify two men sought for questioning in connection with a violent robbery early on a Saturday morning in August in Tompkinsville. Police responded to a 911 call of a robbery in the vicinity of Victory...
Cops arrest Access-A-Ride driver in video of attack on 78-year-old woman in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have arrested an Access-A-Ride driver from Brooklyn accused of dragging a 78-year-old woman out of his car and attempting to rob her last week in his borough. Elsakran Mohamed, 46, of Bay Ridge, was charged with attempted robbery, vehicular assault and grand larceny in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An urgent plea to drivers from Staten Island’s top cop as school year starts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Remember to stop when a school bus has its red lights flashing — that’s the message Staten Island’s top cop is stressing before Thursday’s first day of public school in the borough. Red flashing lights mean a bus has stopped and...
NYPD asks for public’s help locating 2 teen girls reported missing on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate two teen girls, who, in separate cases, have been reported missing. Serenity Nieves, 16, was last seen Aug. 28 at her home on St. Mary’s Avenue in Rosebank, according to a written statement from the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Teen found after pushing past officers, escaping Staten Island Family Court holding area
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was on the run for a short time after he escaped a holding area in Richmond County Family Court in St. George on Tuesday afternoon. The teen was being held by the Division of Youth and Family Justice after being arrested on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, before he pushed past court officers and exited the front door of the building at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We feel heartbroken, devastated and violated.’ 16-year-old Staten Island slay victim’s tearful aunt scorns killer.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Alexandra Klein was hanging decorations in the window of her family’s West Brighton home just nine days before Christmas in 2019 when her nephew Shane Kelly said he was going outside for a bit. It was early evening and hailing, but the 16-year-old said...
Suspect attempted to rape New York City woman inside her Manhattan apartment
NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 9/4/22 at 9 AM, inside the Lillian...
15-year-old student shot to death in downtown Brooklyn park
A 15-year-old who was shot in the abdomen in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon has died.
Shocking video shows man fire apparent gun into air while walking on Staten Island street. NYPD seeks tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in Port Richmond last weekend. A shocking video released by the NYPD shows what appears to be a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Staten Island man’s catalytic converter was stolen. Surveillance video shows individual emerging from bottom of car.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was just moments after a Bulls Head man read an article about a shocking surge in catalytic converter thefts on Staten Island that he discovered his own car had been targeted. “I went out at like 11 a.m. to the store to get bagels,...
ShaolinsFunnyGuy says stand-up comedy turned his life around. His next Staten Island gig – the place where he belongs – in October.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nicholas Santora, a New Springville resident who runs a comedy page via social media by the name of SHAOLINSFUNNYGUY, posts daily videos and memes relating to daily struggles and situations on Staten Island. “I have a following of 21K on Instagram and 56K on Tiktok,”...
VIDEO: Man, 34, stabbed in random attack on Manhattan street
A 34-year-old man was stabbed during a random attack on a Manhattan street early Wednesday and police are searching for the person they say is responsible.
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
Purported gang member fatally shot in Brooklyn hours after man gunned down in car
The 28-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in front of a home on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.
13 NYPD cops were convicted of abusing their power. Now a Brooklyn prosecutor wants to throw out nearly 400 convictions that were based on their work.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said he has "lost confidence" in cases where the convicted NYPD officers served as witnesses.
Subway rider elbowed in head during Queens phone robbery
The NYPD on Wednesday released video footage of a suspect they said elbowed a man during a robbery aboard a Queens subway train last week.
YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 2