Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Sun

Ravens punter Jordan Stout nudged Sam Koch into retirement. Their relationship couldn’t be any better.

There’s a story Sam Koch tells about the day when his eyes opened to the depth of knowledge required to be an elite NFL punter. It was the spring of 2008, and the Ravens had just brought in a new special teams coach, Jerry Rosburg. Koch had been the starting punter for two years and a pretty good one, he thought. So this unfamiliar coach asked him to quote his numbers. “That is very impressive ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson explains why he ‘liked’ tweet about him going to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson sparked a frenzy on social media last week with the click of a button, and the Baltimore Ravens star admits that he did so intentionally. Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan that suggested he should become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He discussed the uproar during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. this week. Rather than using the hacked excuse, Jackson admitted he was trolling fans.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

3 Commanders starters who could get benched in 2022

Coming off a productive set of spring practices and Terry McLaurin just recently removed from signing a lucrative contract extension, the mood of the Washington Commanders was overwhelmingly positive during training camp. That’s a good thing, because camp has a propensity to produce negative storylines, whether it be in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports

