ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
Iowa State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes 9/10/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Iowa State Buckeyes will face off with the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium, IA on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 4:00 PM ET. Throughout last year, the Cyclones accumulated 5,521 yards. 25 rushing touchdowns and 22 pass touchdowns totaled by Iowa State. They mishandled the ball 14 times. Iowa...
Brian Ferentz delivers honest assessment of Iowa QB play in Week 1
Brian Ferentz did not sound happy after watching the tape of Iowa’s game against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes put up just 7 points and 166 total yards in the putrid victory. During Ferentz’s press conference, he indicated the tape review showed an adequate job by the offensive line...
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
KIRK SPEAKS: Iowa State
Hello again. It’s Week 2 of the college football season. Iowa is 1-0 (though based on their play, maybe they shouldn’t be), the offense is awful, and everyone is very happy about the direction of the season after one week, right?. Let’s see what the man in charge,...
List: where to watch the Cy-Hawk game
IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's the matchup Iowa and Iowa State football fans look forward to all year: the Cy-Hawk Game. With a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, many people will want a spot in the metro to catch the game. Take a look at some of the below options for a spot to root on your favorite team.
Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey
This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
