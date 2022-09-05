ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Daily Mail

First it was 'the sound', then it 'was the water feature' and now Adele claims her canceled Caesar's Palace residency in Vegas 'lacked intimacy'... so, when WILL she get her story straight?

It was supposed to mark the next glorious chapter in a story that had already taken a working class girl from urban London to Los Angeles and riches beyond most people's wildest dreams. But Adele insists she had no alternative but to scrap her highly lucrative Las Vegas residency -...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

David A. Arnold Dies: Comedian, ‘Fuller House’ Writer & ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator Was 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot, died today, Sept. 7. He was 54. The Arnold family issued a statement confirming the death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated...
CELEBRITIES
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Paul Mccartney
Adele
Don Mclean
US Magazine

Kevin Federline Reveals Why He ‘Couldn’t Get Involved’ in Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Despite Feeling ‘Mortified for Her’

Speaking his truth. Kevin Federline revealed why he didn’t help ex-wife Britney Spears during her conservatorship — and how their boys feel about her now. “I was mortified for her. I really was,” the 44-year-old backup dancer said in a Wednesday, August 31, teaser for his 60 Minutes Australia interview. “I still feel bad.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kelis Breaks Her Silence On Husband Mike Mora's Death

Kelis has broken her silence on the death of her husband Mike Mora, who lost his battle with cancer in March at the age of 37. Speaking to PEOPLE, Kelis explained how difficult the past six months have been but also expressed how thankful she was to be able to have a slow goodbye.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Drew Barrymore gets emotional hearing Britney Spears’ new song for the first time

Drew Barrymore got emotional as she shared the moment she heard Britney Spears’ new collaboration with Elton John for the first time.‘Hold Me Closer’ is a remastered version of Elton’s 1971 hit, and the first music Britney has released in six years, and the first since her conservatorship came to an end.The 47-year-old Charlie’s Angels actress teared up and smiled as she nodded along to the track while relaxing at home.“‘Hold Me Closer’ is out today and it’s already #1 in 33 countries!”, she wrote in the caption supportively.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
CELEBRITIES
BET

Usher Brings Out Tevin Campbell And Sings To Anita Baker At Las Vegas Residency

Usher continues to surprise his audience with jaw-dropping moments at his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM and Labor Day weekend performances prove just that!. Video clips of his latest shows show the My Way artist bringing up R&B artist Tevin Campbell on stage to sing his classic hit “Can We Talk” before Usher candidly serenaded the incomparable Anita Baker, who was seen in the VIP section, with his track “Superstar.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cinemablend

After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account

We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures

Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
WEIGHT LOSS
People

Chris Rock Appears to Call Will Smith's Recorded Apology a 'Hostage Video' in Comedy Set: Report

Chris Rock appeared to call Will Smith's post-Oscars July apology a "hostage video" in a London comedy set Saturday, according to Deadline Chris Rock appears to have responded to Will Smith's apology video. During a comedy set with Dave Chappelle at O2 Arena in London on Saturday, the 57-year-old comedian said "f--- your hostage video," in an apparent reference to the recorded apology Smith, 53, posted to his YouTube and social-media channels in late July, Deadline reports. Rock also called the King Richard actor "Suge Smith" and said "that s--- hurt," according to...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Stronger together! It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”
RELATIONSHIPS

