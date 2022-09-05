Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
First it was 'the sound', then it 'was the water feature' and now Adele claims her canceled Caesar's Palace residency in Vegas 'lacked intimacy'... so, when WILL she get her story straight?
It was supposed to mark the next glorious chapter in a story that had already taken a working class girl from urban London to Los Angeles and riches beyond most people's wildest dreams. But Adele insists she had no alternative but to scrap her highly lucrative Las Vegas residency -...
Shania Twain Thinks of Herself By Both Her Stage Name and Given Name
Shania Twain has reached household name status, but it isn't the only name the country and pop icon goes by.
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
David A. Arnold Dies: Comedian, ‘Fuller House’ Writer & ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator Was 54
David A. Arnold, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot, died today, Sept. 7. He was 54. The Arnold family issued a statement confirming the death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated...
Tyrese Gets Back With Ex-Girlfriend Zelie Timothy After Labeling Her ‘Poison’
Tyrese has apparently mended his relationship with former girlfriend Zelie Timothy — and now, they’re back on. Months after the Fast & Furious star labeled Timothy “poison,” the Dominican model uploaded a clip of herself and Tyrese on the beach looking happily in love. With Brent...
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley’s Passionate Liplock Was the Cringiest MTV VMA Moment Ever
Viewers of the 1994 MTV VMA's were stunned when Michael Jackson opened the show by planting a passionate kiss on the mouth of his new wife, Lisa Marie Presley.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More
Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+ Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
Kevin Federline Reveals Why He ‘Couldn’t Get Involved’ in Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Despite Feeling ‘Mortified for Her’
Speaking his truth. Kevin Federline revealed why he didn’t help ex-wife Britney Spears during her conservatorship — and how their boys feel about her now. “I was mortified for her. I really was,” the 44-year-old backup dancer said in a Wednesday, August 31, teaser for his 60 Minutes Australia interview. “I still feel bad.”
Kelis Breaks Her Silence On Husband Mike Mora's Death
Kelis has broken her silence on the death of her husband Mike Mora, who lost his battle with cancer in March at the age of 37. Speaking to PEOPLE, Kelis explained how difficult the past six months have been but also expressed how thankful she was to be able to have a slow goodbye.
Drew Barrymore gets emotional hearing Britney Spears’ new song for the first time
Drew Barrymore got emotional as she shared the moment she heard Britney Spears’ new collaboration with Elton John for the first time.‘Hold Me Closer’ is a remastered version of Elton’s 1971 hit, and the first music Britney has released in six years, and the first since her conservatorship came to an end.The 47-year-old Charlie’s Angels actress teared up and smiled as she nodded along to the track while relaxing at home.“‘Hold Me Closer’ is out today and it’s already #1 in 33 countries!”, she wrote in the caption supportively.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Nickelback announce new album ‘Get Rollin’’ and share single ‘San Quentin’
Nickelback have announced their new album, ‘Get Rollin’’ – you can listen to their latest single ‘San Quentin’ below. The four-piece confirmed back in August 2021 that they were working on a new record, which will be their first LP since 2017’s ‘Feed The Machine’.
Usher Brings Out Tevin Campbell And Sings To Anita Baker At Las Vegas Residency
Usher continues to surprise his audience with jaw-dropping moments at his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM and Labor Day weekend performances prove just that!. Video clips of his latest shows show the My Way artist bringing up R&B artist Tevin Campbell on stage to sing his classic hit “Can We Talk” before Usher candidly serenaded the incomparable Anita Baker, who was seen in the VIP section, with his track “Superstar.”
After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account
We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures
Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.
Chris Rock Appears to Call Will Smith's Recorded Apology a 'Hostage Video' in Comedy Set: Report
Chris Rock appeared to call Will Smith's post-Oscars July apology a "hostage video" in a London comedy set Saturday, according to Deadline Chris Rock appears to have responded to Will Smith's apology video. During a comedy set with Dave Chappelle at O2 Arena in London on Saturday, the 57-year-old comedian said "f--- your hostage video," in an apparent reference to the recorded apology Smith, 53, posted to his YouTube and social-media channels in late July, Deadline reports. Rock also called the King Richard actor "Suge Smith" and said "that s--- hurt," according to...
Ozzy Osbourne Likens Parkinson's Disease To 'Walking Around In Lead Boots'
The singer was diagnosed in 2019, the same year he suffered a serious fall that required him to undergo invasive neck surgery.
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Stronger together! It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”
Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears's dad saved her life by setting up a conservatorship
Kevin Federline is continuing to fight a public battle with ex-wife Britney Spears. In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Federline, 44, explained why he feels that the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, was doing the right thing by assuming legal control over her life back in 2008 after multiple hospitalizations.
