Idaho Falls, ID

South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6

A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car

IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Lifestyle
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Pets & Animals
Idaho Falls, ID
eastidahonews.com

Eleanor Snyder Vonasek

Eleanor Maxine Snyder Vonasek, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. We all loved her and will miss her. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband’s at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local restaurant set to reopen Friday following August kitchen fire

POCATELLO — A local restaurant is set to officially reopen Friday after a fire forced its temporary closure last month. For the first time since a fire broke out in the kitchen on Aug. 3, Abracadabra’s at 1151 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, says general manager Deviny Swain. “We are just really excited to be back and involved in the community,” Swain said. “We...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

An old, unpaid hospital bill went from $2,700 to $3,500. What should I do?

Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local oral surgery specialists launch 2022’s Second Chance program, encourage individuals to apply before Sept. 22 for ‘new smile’

POCATELLO — The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are launching their third annual Second Chance Program that gives one individual the opportunity to win a new ‘smile’. The program offers one recipient who suffers from poor oral health the chance to receive a new permanent set of teeth through a procedure that amounts to roughly $50,000 worth of restorative work. The procedure is entirely free and the surgeons with the...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teenage missing since July found safe

IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Proposed ordinance would require bear-resistant garbage containers in Island Park

ISLAND PARK – A proposal to require Island Park residents to have bear-resistant garbage containers is being discussed in Fremont County. The proposal was presented before the Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon. Multiple people spoke in favor of the ordinance, including Island Park Mayor Michael Bogden, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries, Teri Ehresman with the Involved Property Owners of Island Park, and members of the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance and the Idaho Fish and Game.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Twin Tower replicas to be displayed for local 9/11 memorial event

POCATELLO — Local veterans are preparing to display three Twin Tower replicas at Sunday's 9/11 memorial event at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building. Miguel Dominic, an Army veteran living in Pocatello who had the idea to build the replicas, explained the towers were built by Gateway Habitat for Humanity Builders. All of the replicas were built by veterans. Dominic, who is originally from New York, described the feeling of having the models in Pocatello. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls Police promotes female officer to captain

IDAHO FALLS — Jessica Marley’s career path has been undaunted by glass ceilings. In December 2017, the 21-year Idaho Falls Police Department veteran became the first woman in department history to be promoted to sergeant and, in July 2019, became the first to earn the rank of lieutenant. On Friday it was announced that Marley has been promoted to the rank of captain, also a first for the department, making her one of the highest-ranking female law enforcement officers in the state.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Feeding Frenzy: Fair-goers can get their Mexican food fix at La Casita

BLACKFOOT – The Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair continues with a visit to La Casita Mexican Food next to Bullseye Burger and Sweet Temptations. EastIdahoNews.com sampled the Nacho Meat Monster, the plain burrito and the Mexi nachos. Watch it in the video above. For more than...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Free ‘Symphony in the Park’ concert kicks off 2022 Idaho Falls Symphony season

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is kicking off its 73rd season this weekend with its annual “Symphony in the Park” concert. The concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Freeman Park Band Shell in Idaho Falls. It is free for anyone who wants to attend. The musical selections for Saturday’s show will cover the theme of “Stories from the High Seas.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID

