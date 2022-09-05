Read full article on original website
Winning Wednesday: Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a $100 Walmart gift card with Halloween goodies
It’s Winning Wednesday and Idaho Falls Pediatrics is giving away a Halloween basket of goodies with a $100 Walmart gift card! To enter to win, follow the instructions in this video:
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Sept 6
A teenager from the Idaho Falls area has not been heard from by family in a few days. Area police are asking the public to keep an eye out. Have you seen Victoria Marie Needo? Needo, 14, has an active profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Her last date of contact is listed as September 6, 2022.
Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car
IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
Biz Buzz: New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride’s dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that’s suitable for a temple wedding.
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
Eleanor Snyder Vonasek
Eleanor Maxine Snyder Vonasek, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022. We all loved her and will miss her. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband’s at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to...
Church farm donating millions of potatoes to food banks, needs volunteers for upcoming harvest
IDAHO FALLS – Amid rising food prices and shortages nationwide, a local farm is preparing to harvest several thousand acres of food later this month, which will benefit people throughout the region. Idaho Falls Crops, commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is a 4,000-acre farm at 10591 South 15th East...
Local restaurant set to reopen Friday following August kitchen fire
POCATELLO — A local restaurant is set to officially reopen Friday after a fire forced its temporary closure last month. For the first time since a fire broke out in the kitchen on Aug. 3, Abracadabra’s at 1151 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, says general manager Deviny Swain. “We are just really excited to be back and involved in the community,” Swain said. “We...
An old, unpaid hospital bill went from $2,700 to $3,500. What should I do?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
Local oral surgery specialists launch 2022’s Second Chance program, encourage individuals to apply before Sept. 22 for ‘new smile’
POCATELLO — The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are launching their third annual Second Chance Program that gives one individual the opportunity to win a new ‘smile’. The program offers one recipient who suffers from poor oral health the chance to receive a new permanent set of teeth through a procedure that amounts to roughly $50,000 worth of restorative work. The procedure is entirely free and the surgeons with the...
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
Proposed ordinance would require bear-resistant garbage containers in Island Park
ISLAND PARK – A proposal to require Island Park residents to have bear-resistant garbage containers is being discussed in Fremont County. The proposal was presented before the Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon. Multiple people spoke in favor of the ordinance, including Island Park Mayor Michael Bogden, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries, Teri Ehresman with the Involved Property Owners of Island Park, and members of the Henrys Fork Wildlife Alliance and the Idaho Fish and Game.
Family and friends honor 23-year-old who died in shooting
Family and friends are coming together to honor Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old victim from the shooting that happened on September 3. The post Family and friends honor 23-year-old who died in shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
Twin Tower replicas to be displayed for local 9/11 memorial event
POCATELLO — Local veterans are preparing to display three Twin Tower replicas at Sunday's 9/11 memorial event at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building. Miguel Dominic, an Army veteran living in Pocatello who had the idea to build the replicas, explained the towers were built by Gateway Habitat for Humanity Builders. All of the replicas were built by veterans. Dominic, who is originally from New York, described the feeling of having the models in Pocatello. ...
Fire burns 1,275 acres east of Ft. Hall
A brush fire discovered Sunday afternoon east of the Ft. Hall Indian Reservation has burned over 700 acres. The post Fire burns 1,275 acres east of Ft. Hall appeared first on Local News 8.
Feeding Frenzy: Smokin’ B’s BBQ serving up pig slop and ‘the whole damn farm’ at the fair
BLACKFOOT — It’s a Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and EastIdahoNews.com is here for the party!. Over the next few days, we’ll be showcasing local vendors serving up delicious food at the fairgrounds. Today we’re stopping by Smokin’ B’s BBQ – a locally owned...
Idaho Falls Police promotes female officer to captain
IDAHO FALLS — Jessica Marley’s career path has been undaunted by glass ceilings. In December 2017, the 21-year Idaho Falls Police Department veteran became the first woman in department history to be promoted to sergeant and, in July 2019, became the first to earn the rank of lieutenant. On Friday it was announced that Marley has been promoted to the rank of captain, also a first for the department, making her one of the highest-ranking female law enforcement officers in the state.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello, in Bannock County. The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Feeding Frenzy: Fair-goers can get their Mexican food fix at La Casita
BLACKFOOT – The Feeding Frenzy at the Eastern Idaho State Fair continues with a visit to La Casita Mexican Food next to Bullseye Burger and Sweet Temptations. EastIdahoNews.com sampled the Nacho Meat Monster, the plain burrito and the Mexi nachos. Watch it in the video above. For more than...
Free ‘Symphony in the Park’ concert kicks off 2022 Idaho Falls Symphony season
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is kicking off its 73rd season this weekend with its annual “Symphony in the Park” concert. The concert is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Freeman Park Band Shell in Idaho Falls. It is free for anyone who wants to attend. The musical selections for Saturday’s show will cover the theme of “Stories from the High Seas.”
