loudersound.com
Ever wondered how Black Sabbath, Kanye West and The 1975 might sound mashed together? Watch Yungblud deliver the answer
Ever wondered how Black Sabbath, Kanye West and The 1975 might sound when mashed together? Well, happily, Yungblud has done the heavy lifting for you, during his Radio 1 Live Lounge appearance yesterday, September 5. On paper, the combination of Black Sabbath classic War Pigs, Kanye West's 2010 single POWER...
loudersound.com
The Darkness' Justin Hawkins explains why he grabbed the mic from AC/DC's Brian Johnson at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Justin Hawkins appeared to try to snatch the microphone away from AC/DC 's Brian Johnson at last weekend's Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, leaving many viewers confused. On September 3, stars from across the music world graced the stage of London's Wembley Stadium to honour the late Taylor Hawkins. There was...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers As She Bounces Back From Cancer
Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson is living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted, ““I am elated to have...
loudersound.com
Watch a hapless Nameless Ghoul take a tumble off the stage at recent Ghost show
Being a part of a dramatic, showy, touring rock 'n' roll band can have its pitfalls - literally, in some cases. Occult Swedish party rockers Ghost are in the midst of their huge North American tour, also featuring beardy Georgian riff machines Mastodon and much-hyped Canadian metallers Spiritbox, and were approaching the final third of their set in Huntsville, Alabama last week (September 2) when disaster struck.
loudersound.com
Dave Ellefson claims his departure from Megadeth was influenced by Dave Mustaine's own firing from Metallica
Dave Ellefson has discussed his 2021 departure from Megadeth at length in a new interview - and claims that the incident could have been influenced by Dave Mustaine's feelings about his own firing from Metallica in the 80s. "I kind of saw the events of last year as just the...
loudersound.com
Ten things we learned from the emotional new Ronnie James Dio film, Dreamers Never Die
From Dio's school days to his final hours, here are our takes from this year's must-see metal documentary. This fall sees the release of Dio: Dreamers Never Die, the official feature documenting the life of one of metal’s most beloved and influential figures, Ronnie James Dio. Executive-produced by his widow and longtime manager, Wendy Dio, the documentary charts a linear trajectory, beginning with Dio’s emergence into the world as Ronald Padavona in upstate New York, through all of the ups and, perhaps more insightfully, downs, that defined his storied career. Gathering a rogues gallery of commenters including friends, bandmates and observers, the story unearths rich detail behind the man, his bands and his legacy. We've seen it, and here are ten things we learned.
loudersound.com
Watch Metallica legend Jason Newsted cover Knockin' On Heaven's Door at free New York show this past weekend
Jason Newsted made a rare live appearance this past weekend - and you can watch the whole gig!. Picture the scene: you're at your down-the-road festival in Skaneateles, New York, a free event put together to raise funds for the local Fire Department, and when you walk over to the main stage to see what's going on, you witness none other than Metallica legend Jason Newsted and his band casually rocking out a cover of Bob Dylan classic, Knockin' On Heaven's Door!
loudersound.com
Why I Love... Rage Against The Machine by Stray From The Path's Thomas Williams
Stray From The Path guitarist/vocalist Thomas Williams shares how Rage Against The Machine revolutionised his life. “I could talk to you for fuckin’ ten years about Rage, man, I love that band. I don’t remember what grade I was in – sixth or seventh maybe – and this guy James Watson, who was our resident metalhead, showed me Bulls On Parade. Most people then hadn’t heard anything like them before and to be fair, even now there’s not too much that can do what they did.
loudersound.com
The brilliance of boogie: How Status Quo transformed my life
Classic Rock writer Dave Ling recalls how Status Quo took a 12-year-old and turned him into "a denim-clad Quo boogie-head" For many of us who experience a musical epiphany, it comes via the TV set. Older Classic Rock readers may recall seeing clips of Elvis Presley shaking his hips with zero regard for good taste on The Ed Sullivan Show in the US; for others the defining TV moment was looking on aghast as Jimi Hendrix poured lighter fluid over his guitar and set it aflame. And unless you saw the Sex Pistols intimidate Bill Grundy, force him to squirm and eventually collect his coat, you’d have had no clue that the entire music scene of the 1970s was about to crash and burn.
loudersound.com
Watch The Beatles: Get Back for less with this sweet-sounding Disney+ deal - one month for just £1.99
Enjoy everything Disney+ has to offer including The Beatles: Get Back, Pam & Tommy, Pistol, the whole Star Wars saga, Marvel and more for less thanks to this Disney+ Day offer. Disney are celebrating the second annual Disney+ Day with a huge saving for new subscribers. From now up until September 19, you can grab a one-month subscription for just £1.99 (opens in new tab) - that's a significant drop from the usual monthly price of £7.99.
loudersound.com
King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V
Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below. It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Ice,...
loudersound.com
Wholesome alert: watch this son surprise his musician dad with a remastered version of his old band's lost music
We're not ones to get all mushy with the feels too often here at Louder, but this story managed to put a little crack in our cold, blackened hearts. TikTok user @fuegotao wins the internet for this week with an upload that revealed a beautiful bit of bonding between he and his punk rock/metalhead dad. As @fuegotao - real name Mateo - explains, his pops "loves music" and used to be in a couple of bands back in the day. As it was his birthday coming up, Mateo decides to surprise his father with a lovely bit of thoughtful thinking, tracking down an old cassette tape of the music his dad used to play when he was in a band called Trip Master Monkey. As it turns out, Trip Master Monkey's music had long been lost to the sands of time, and even Mateo's dad hadn't heard a note of their music in decades.
loudersound.com
Mike Patton will return to live action in December following agoraphobia diagnosis
Having pulled out of Faith No More and Mr. Bungle touring plans in 2021, Mike Patton is set to return to the stage in December. Mike Patton is set to make a return to live performances in December, to play three South American shows with Mr. Bungle. In September 2021,...
loudersound.com
Slipknot's next era will be "gloves off, let's just see what happens" says Corey Taylor
Slipknot's Corey Taylor says The Nine are far from finished: "People have been talking about the end of Slipknot since 2003" Corey Taylor has spoken about how he envisages the next chapter of Slipknot's career unfolding, while emphatically shooting down rumours that The Nine's forthcoming The End, So Far album will be their final release.
