Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day
An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. Drier conditions are expected Sunday into most of Labor Day. Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep. 2, 2022...
The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022
With World Surf League Finals underway, Carissa Moore is hoping to snap a 6th trophy. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. At the age of 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was Britain’s...
Fishermen plea for help after summer swell ruins West Maui boat ramp
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The monster south swell in July sent waves over rooftops, crashed wedding parties, ruined restaurants and pushed all the sand around at Mala Boat Ramp in West Maui. “Down here at the point sometimes it’s only two feet deep, and other times it’s less than that, it’s...
Round 2 on Oahu for warrior tryouts to be in Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent.
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
Get ready Hawaii: Next wave of Hawaii’s songwriters, recording artists and engineers underway
The Safe and Sound Waikiki program will target many of the repeat offenders who are making the visitor destination unsafe. Gov. Ige announces schedule to distribute up to $300 in tax refunds. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Under the plan, a family of four could get $1,200 in tax refunds.
Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall
An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
After year-delay, latest phase of Oahu’s plasticware ban to soon go into effect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a big change coming for Oahu restaurants. After being delayed, the latest plasticware ban goes into effect at midnight. It’s the latest phase of a law that was passed back in 2019 to reduce the amount of petroleum-based or plastic products that end up in our landfills and oceans.
Business News: Hawaii Longevity
Civil Beat's Chad Blair explains why Hawaii's homeless seemed to be less impacted by covid than the general population. What's Trending: Scientists discover what they thought was a megalodon; Denver man builds benches. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. "Does the Meg exist?" Scientists thought they discovered the giant prehistoric shark....
Calls for more protection grow after beloved manta ray dies on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s North Shore community is mourning the loss of a well-known marine animal. The manta ray known as “Blushing” was found dead Friday in Waimea Bay after apparently becoming wrapped in a boat anchor line. Experts said deaths like this are rare as the...
With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative
Kaiser mental health workers spend Labor Day walking picket lines as strike enters 2nd week. Usually Labor Day is celebrated with picnics and parades. But employees in Kaiser Permanente Hawaii’s mental health unit spent much of the day walking in picket lines. Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona...
Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona vow to fast track reform at Hilo Medical Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hilo Medical Center isn’t just in dire need of beds.
Hawaii crowdfunding platform focuses on promoting community service
The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022. The prices rose astronomically and sold quickly for Hawaii homes and condos. That trend may be changing in some neighborhoods. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated: 7 hours ago.
DUI arrests down in Hawaii
"Until you've had to see somebody get wrapped up in a body bag, and you're at the scene and you just see the grieving families and the people coming down and until you feel that gut-wrenching, it's just not the same," Cpt. Slayter said.
Maui resident views on tourism drop, but state perception ticks up — new survey
Nearly half the Maui County residents polled in a recent survey on the visitor industry said the island is being run for tourists at the expense of local people – the highest negative response in the state. For Maui residents who said tourism creates more problems than benefits, overcrowding...
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal narcotics agents say drugs laced with fentanyl are flooding the state. Not only is it showing up in meth and heroin. It’s also being found in pills that look identical to the ones at the pharmacy. Meanwhile, fentanyl is having a devastating fallout in the...
