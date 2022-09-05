ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day

An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

An area of showers could dampen Labor Day for parts of the state. An area of showers will move from east to west over the islands for the holiday. Drier conditions are expected Sunday into most of Labor Day.
HAWAII STATE
The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022

With World Surf League Finals underway, Carissa Moore is hoping to snap a 6th trophy. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain's royal family.
HAWAII STATE
Fishermen plea for help after summer swell ruins West Maui boat ramp

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The monster south swell in July sent waves over rooftops, crashed wedding parties, ruined restaurants and pushed all the sand around at Mala Boat Ramp in West Maui. “Down here at the point sometimes it’s only two feet deep, and other times it’s less than that, it’s...
LAHAINA, HI
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall

An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
HONOLULU, HI
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Business News: Hawaii Longevity

Civil Beat's Chad Blair explains why Hawaii's homeless seemed to be less impacted by covid than the general population.
HAWAII STATE
Hawaii crowdfunding platform focuses on promoting community service

The rise and fall of Hawaii home prices in August 2022. The prices rose astronomically and sold quickly for Hawaii homes and condos. That trend may be changing in some neighborhoods. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain's royal family.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

DUI arrests down in Hawaii

"Until you've had to see somebody get wrapped up in a body bag, and you're at the scene and you just see the grieving families and the people coming down and until you feel that gut-wrenching, it's just not the same," Cpt. Slayter said.
HONOLULU, HI

