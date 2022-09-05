ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reading, OH
Parma, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Parma, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Parma, OH
Education
Cleveland.com

Parma police unveil upgraded website with new features

PARMA, Ohio -- Considering that the Parma Police Department’s former website was roughly 15 years old, an upgraded web presence has been on the department leadership’s radar for a while. “It was really outdated and antiquated,” Capt. Kevin Riley said. “In fact, we couldn’t even access the software...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Vending Machine#K12#The Emerald Eye#Pta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
cityofbayvillage.com

City of Bay Village is Hiring!

This position is responsible for providing general finance related clerical duties and personal and/or telephone assistance to visitors, outside callers, and residents. This position is scheduled 28 hours per week, the shifts are varied Monday through Friday between 8:30am to 4:40pm. Pay range for the position is $12.93 to $18.62 per hour.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood Community Festival set for Sept. 10 at Madison Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When it comes to attending the Lakewood Community Festival, most folks know it’s all about the pierogies, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage. “We’re looking forward to the usual combinations of ethnic foods -- all of the stuff made by the various churches in Birdtown,” Lakewood Community Festival Publicity Chair Karen Karp said.
LAKEWOOD, OH
newsnet5

Local dance team, Elevated, overcomes loss and dominates 'World of Dance' stage

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Freedom is dance. Freedom is what Howard Washington II set out to provide for youth and adults at his studio, Elevated Dance Headquarters. “The space encourages dancers and artists to have a vision, but also to have a true perspective and perception of who they are and learn to love that,” Washington said. “I teach them to really face who you are in the mirror metaphorically and physically.”
INDEPENDENCE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy