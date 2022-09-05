Read full article on original website
North Olmsted Schools teachers and staff receive ALICE training update
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- High-profile school shooting incidents, including this spring at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary building, hammer home the need for proper training for first responders, as well as teachers, administrators and staff. It’s the latter group in the North Olmsted City Schools that received updated ALICE (Alert, Lockdown,...
8 Litchfield students get sick after eating cannabis edibles at school
Eight Litchfield Middle School students got sick after eating cannabis edibles, according to school officials.
North Olmsted Schools short on substitute teachers, bus drivers
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The Ohio Education Association recently reported that compared to 2019, Buckeye State school districts are starting this year with 17,000 fewer people working in K-12 education. Looking at the North Olmsted City Schools, the two most glaring positions of need are substitutes -- teachers and bus...
Student arrested for threats to Brooklyn Schools: Police
A student was arrested after investigators say they made threats to Brooklyn City Schools.
College student found his ‘real passion’ this summer helping Cleveland seniors gain internet prowess
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For 21-year Salvadore Acevedo, not having access to the internet is unimaginable. That’s why the rising junior at Cleveland State University spends most of his summer and holiday breaks from school helping low-income individuals in Cleveland get connected.
Teacher inspires students, staff with positive attitude amid tragic loss
For PE teacher Ryan Albright, Campus International isn’t just a place to teach, it also provides an outlet to help channel the grief from losing his 11-year-old son, Luke, to neuroblastoma.
Parma police unveil upgraded website with new features
PARMA, Ohio -- Considering that the Parma Police Department’s former website was roughly 15 years old, an upgraded web presence has been on the department leadership’s radar for a while. “It was really outdated and antiquated,” Capt. Kevin Riley said. “In fact, we couldn’t even access the software...
Cleveland Clinic to transform former Kmart into new Middleburg Heights health center
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An empty former Kmart at 17840 Bagley Road will be transformed into the Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center, with a targeted opening date of mid-summer 2023. Cleveland Clinic, Premier Development Partners and Middleburg Heights officials announced the project Wednesday (Sept. 7). The existing 93,000-square-foot...
Cleveland Clinic to start offering new COVID-19 booster shots
The Cleveland Clinic announced they are now offering new COVID-19 boosters at their vaccine sites that will help against the omicron variant.
Rhodes High School student dies days after shooting
A 16-year-old Rhodes High School student has died days after being shot near the school, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Black Keys, Berea Arts Fest and 18 other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend
Most of summer might be behind us now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of fun events taking place before fall arrives. Here’s 20 interesting things to do across Northeast Ohio this weekend. Jimmy Eat World with Charly Bliss.
Benefit for paralyzed Cleveland police officer scheduled for Sept. 24 in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Blue Line Unlimited and the Cleveland Division of Police SWAT Team are holding a benefit for injured police officer Jonathan Rodriguez. The Sportsman’s Raffle and Dinner takes place at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at UAW Hall in Parma. “Two years ago, Cleveland SWAT division was responding...
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
cityofbayvillage.com
City of Bay Village is Hiring!
This position is responsible for providing general finance related clerical duties and personal and/or telephone assistance to visitors, outside callers, and residents. This position is scheduled 28 hours per week, the shifts are varied Monday through Friday between 8:30am to 4:40pm. Pay range for the position is $12.93 to $18.62 per hour.
Lakewood Community Festival set for Sept. 10 at Madison Park
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When it comes to attending the Lakewood Community Festival, most folks know it’s all about the pierogies, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage. “We’re looking forward to the usual combinations of ethnic foods -- all of the stuff made by the various churches in Birdtown,” Lakewood Community Festival Publicity Chair Karen Karp said.
newsnet5
Local dance team, Elevated, overcomes loss and dominates 'World of Dance' stage
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Freedom is dance. Freedom is what Howard Washington II set out to provide for youth and adults at his studio, Elevated Dance Headquarters. “The space encourages dancers and artists to have a vision, but also to have a true perspective and perception of who they are and learn to love that,” Washington said. “I teach them to really face who you are in the mirror metaphorically and physically.”
Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
Fall is upon us, meaning you're going to want to go apple picking and walk through corn mazes and maybe even take home a pumpkin. Thankfully, in Northeast Ohio, you can do all of those things quite easily this autumn.
Mother knocks 3-year-old child to ground: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:55 a.m. Aug. 31, an officer assigned to Solon High School was told by a witness of a possible domestic violence matter in which a woman had struck a small child in the head, causing the child to fall to the ground. Police could not immediately find the mother,...
A cool million will get you the beautiful former Lake Erie home of the untouchable Elliot Ness: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. We’re talking about the Bratenahl house...
Cleveland businessmen launch unique restaurant-distributor service, ‘crisis shopping’ venture
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jolly Scholar owner Matt Vann is caught in the middle, and he likes it. Vann, who owns the popular Case Western campus watering hole and brewery, has co-founded a pair of companies that aim to help restaurants locate the best prices for their orders and in getting whatever they need as fast as possible.
