INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Freedom is dance. Freedom is what Howard Washington II set out to provide for youth and adults at his studio, Elevated Dance Headquarters. “The space encourages dancers and artists to have a vision, but also to have a true perspective and perception of who they are and learn to love that,” Washington said. “I teach them to really face who you are in the mirror metaphorically and physically.”

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO