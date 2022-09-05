ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadwick Boseman's Wife, Simone, Accepts His Posthumous Emmy: "Chad Would Be So Honored"

On Saturday, Sept. 3, the late Chadwick Boseman became an Emmy winner for his voice performance in the Disney+ animated series "What If...?." His posthumous win comes a little over a year after he lost the best actor race at the 2021 Oscars for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The "Black Panther" star's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the Emmy on his behalf.
Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and Jockstrap in New Cover Shoot

Kim Kardashian is a blonde again, and not just because of her hair. The Kardashians star bleached her eyebrows for a new Interview Magazine cover photoshoot. She also showed off a jockstrap, posing in a way that may bring back memories of her famous 2014 Paper Magazine cover. Kardashian, 41,...
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes

Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
Ana de Armas Calls Out MPAA’s NC-17 Rating for Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas has questioned why Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, in which she plays the lead, has received an NC-17 rating from the MPAA. The actress was asked about the rating in a recent interview, and she suggested that there are much more intense films that still managed to get an R rating. “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde,” she told French magazine L’Officiel, per The Hollywood Reporter. “But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”
‘Miss Flo’: Florence Pugh’s stylist makes subtle dig at Olivia Wilde amid feud rumours

Florence Pugh’s stylist called the actor “Miss Flo” in an apparent jibe at Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.The upcoming film, starring Pugh and Harry Styles, has been plagued by reports of behind-the-scenes drama, including a rumoured “falling out” between Pugh and Wilde.One of the biggest indicators of this falling out came when Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in Styles’ role, shared a video of Wilde asking him to return to the production.Appearing to hint at friction with Pugh, Wilde says in the clip: “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”On...
Not a wonderful world: Louis Armstrong tapes reveal how racism scarred his life and career

He was a founding father of jazz, a trumpet virtuoso and a gravel-voiced singer revered across the world, with Mack the Knife and Hello, Dolly! among his enduring hits. Yet Louis Armstrong was so focused on how history would judge him that he sought to preserve his own story for posterity by taping his recollections, including about the prejudice he suffered over the colour of his skin.
‘Ironheart’: Shakira Barrera Joins Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW) has joined Marvel Studios’ Ironheart as a series regular, Deadline has learned. Marvel reps declined to comment. The six-episode series created by Chinaka Hodge will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing, with Ryan Coogler’s Proximity among the production entities. Coogler, Ironheart head writer Chinaka Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige,...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Reunite with Martin McDonagh in Vintage Form

Ireland’s rural West was the setting for a cluster of plays hatched out of a remarkably prolific early period in the mid-‘90s that thrust Martin McDonagh onto the map. But aside from the title initially intended to complete his Aran Islands trilogy, The Banshees of Inisherin remained for decades at a larval stage, unproduced and unpublished. The playwright considered it an immature work, floating the possibility of returning to it later in life. Preserving the title but spinning an entirely new yarn to flesh out its suggestion of folk balladry, the writer-director’s superbly acted fourth feature is his most Irish...
