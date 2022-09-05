Read full article on original website
Chadwick Boseman’s uncle Tony reported missing as cops launch urgent search
THE uncle of late actor Chadwick Boseman has gone missing and cops have launched a desperate search. Tony Boseman, who suffers from dementia and type two diabetes, was last seen near Anderson, South Carolina, at around 3.30pm on Saturday. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Boseman was last seen wearing...
Chadwick Boseman's Wife, Simone, Accepts His Posthumous Emmy: "Chad Would Be So Honored"
On Saturday, Sept. 3, the late Chadwick Boseman became an Emmy winner for his voice performance in the Disney+ animated series "What If...?." His posthumous win comes a little over a year after he lost the best actor race at the 2021 Oscars for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The "Black Panther" star's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the Emmy on his behalf.
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
Erika Alexander, Pam Tucker From ‘The Cosby Show,’ Is Now An Advocate For Other Black Actors
Erika Alexander of The Cosby Show and Living Single is now 52 years old and has carved a niche for herself since her famous roles. Although she’s still an actor, she has added directing, writing, producing, and activism to her skillset. She is known to be a strong advocate for Black actors.
'Babylon': Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Return to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle's New Epic -- See First Pics
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are headed back to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle's new epic, Babylon. First-look photos from the upcoming film were released on Thursday, showing the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood co-stars' upcoming on-screen reunion from the La La Land Oscar winner. Set in Los Angeles...
Denzel Washington Once Felt the Movie He Was Most Proud of Was Buried by the Film Studio
Denzel Washington once had one particular film in mind he had great pride in, and was disappointed with how the studio handled and marketed the project.
Kim Kardashian Rocks Bleached Eyebrows and Jockstrap in New Cover Shoot
Kim Kardashian is a blonde again, and not just because of her hair. The Kardashians star bleached her eyebrows for a new Interview Magazine cover photoshoot. She also showed off a jockstrap, posing in a way that may bring back memories of her famous 2014 Paper Magazine cover. Kardashian, 41,...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
The Women Of Black Panther Speak Candidly About Preparing For Wakanda Forever After Chadwick Boseman's Death
The women of Black Panther talk about Chadwick Boseman's death and how they prepared to film the Black Panther sequel.
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
Ana de Armas Calls Out MPAA’s NC-17 Rating for Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film ‘Blonde’
Ana de Armas has questioned why Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, in which she plays the lead, has received an NC-17 rating from the MPAA. The actress was asked about the rating in a recent interview, and she suggested that there are much more intense films that still managed to get an R rating. “I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde,” she told French magazine L’Officiel, per The Hollywood Reporter. “But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [in the cast] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”
‘Miss Flo’: Florence Pugh’s stylist makes subtle dig at Olivia Wilde amid feud rumours
Florence Pugh’s stylist called the actor “Miss Flo” in an apparent jibe at Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.The upcoming film, starring Pugh and Harry Styles, has been plagued by reports of behind-the-scenes drama, including a rumoured “falling out” between Pugh and Wilde.One of the biggest indicators of this falling out came when Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in Styles’ role, shared a video of Wilde asking him to return to the production.Appearing to hint at friction with Pugh, Wilde says in the clip: “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”On...
Not a wonderful world: Louis Armstrong tapes reveal how racism scarred his life and career
He was a founding father of jazz, a trumpet virtuoso and a gravel-voiced singer revered across the world, with Mack the Knife and Hello, Dolly! among his enduring hits. Yet Louis Armstrong was so focused on how history would judge him that he sought to preserve his own story for posterity by taping his recollections, including about the prejudice he suffered over the colour of his skin.
‘Ironheart’: Shakira Barrera Joins Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series
EXCLUSIVE: Shakira Barrera (Sprung, GLOW) has joined Marvel Studios’ Ironheart as a series regular, Deadline has learned. Marvel reps declined to comment. The six-episode series created by Chinaka Hodge will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Previously announced cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes are directing, with Ryan Coogler’s Proximity among the production entities. Coogler, Ironheart head writer Chinaka Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige,...
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. review – megachurch satire isn’t worth praise
Sterling K Brown and Regina Hall are left stranded in a disappointingly blunt and consistently unfunny attempt to ridicule religious hypocrisy
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Reunite with Martin McDonagh in Vintage Form
Ireland’s rural West was the setting for a cluster of plays hatched out of a remarkably prolific early period in the mid-‘90s that thrust Martin McDonagh onto the map. But aside from the title initially intended to complete his Aran Islands trilogy, The Banshees of Inisherin remained for decades at a larval stage, unproduced and unpublished. The playwright considered it an immature work, floating the possibility of returning to it later in life. Preserving the title but spinning an entirely new yarn to flesh out its suggestion of folk balladry, the writer-director’s superbly acted fourth feature is his most Irish...
