See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities

Vertical Aerospace hopes big windows will keep passengers entertained during flights. Stephen Jones / Business Insider

Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi has been preordered by American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

Insider got a look inside a mock up of what the taxis will look like at this year's Farnborough Airshow.

The cabin has been designed to provide a "premium experience" a Vertical Aerospace executive said.

Vertical Aerospace

Flying taxis, once the stuff of science fiction, could very soon become a reality as major plane makers, airlines and startups pump millions into the development of their own versions of electrically powered vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs).

See inside Embraer's 4-seat electric flying taxi that could be shuttling passengers between airports and city centers by 2026

Stephen Jones

The VX4, the eVTOL being developed by British startup Vertical Aerospace, has proved particularly popular, having received preorders from American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, alongside a number of helicopter firms, private jet companies, and hotel operators despite not yet being certified.

American Airlines has ordered 250 electric flying taxis to ferry passengers around cities at speeds of up to 200 mph. Take a look at the VX4.

Vertical Aerospace hopes big windows will keep passengers entertained during flights. Stephen Jones / Business Insider

Stephen Jones

Stephen Jones / Business Insider

Stephen Jones

Stephen Jones Business Insider

Stephen Jones

Stephen Jones / Business Insider

Stephen Jones

Stephen Jones

Stephen Jones

Vertical Aerospace

Stephen Jones