Verona woman listed as missing by sheriff's office found safe

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago

The article is being provided for free by The News Leader as a public service.

UPDATE : The missing woman was safely located, the sheriff's office said Monday afternoon.

STAUNTON — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman who was last seen Aug. 21 in Staunton, a press release said.

Kayla L. Sellers, 23, of Verona, was reported missing Sunday night by a family member.

The sheriff's office said Sellers is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Her whereabouts are unknown, the release said.

If anyone has information concerning this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Verona woman listed as missing by sheriff's office found safe

