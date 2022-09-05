ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#The Boys#Swimming#Lifeguards#Two Boys#Accident#Rnli#Bbc News
One Green Planet

Petition: Ban Woman Who Drowned Her Chihuahua From Owning Any Animals

A woman in Florida live-streamed her Chihuahua’s dead body after drowning the dog in a swimming pool. The heartbreaking murder caught on CCTV footage shows the woman taking the Chihuahua to the pool and holding the poor dog under the water while they were struggling. Regarding the footage turned over to the police, the Brevard County Sheriff, Wayne Ivy, described the video as “the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Fisherman Fires Warning Shot Inches From Charging Momma Bear Protecting Her Cubs: WATCH

Some fisherman got a major scare recently when an overly protective momma bear decided to charge in an effort to protect her little cubs from a perceived threat. Sure, anytime one sets out for a day of fishing they expect to see the sights of the area. From local plantlife to the wildlife that lives – or plays – along the water’s edge. And, this is exactly what a boat full of fishermen was enjoying recently as a viral video shows a trio of young cubs playing along the grassy shore of a river.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crowd mourns loss of three siblings who died in violent Tallaght incident - OLD

A vigil has been held for three siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after an incident at their home in Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.A large crowd gathered outside the house on Monday to mourn alongside family and friends.Balloons were released and candles were lit along the wall outside the house in their memory as songs were played to the crowd.Dozens of bunches of flowers, teddy bears and candles have been placed along the wall as well as photographs of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Man stranded in ocean survives after being found floating in a freezer for 11 days

The man in question, Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues, took his boat out for a fishing trip that was meant to last three days. To his dismay, cracks in his boat started filling with water which ultimately led the vessel to sink off the coast of northern Brazil. As a last hope for survival he was able to jump inside a cooler that was in his boat. He was later found by a group of fishermen 11 days later off the coast of Suriname. Speaking to Record TV Rodrigues explained:
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Castaway Survives 11 Days at Sea on Floating Freezer

A Brazilian fisherman whose boat started sinking in the Atlantic Ocean survived for 11 days by floating in a freezer until he was rescued off the coast of Suriname. Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues, 44, told Record TV that he had no food or water with him, and sharks circled the cooler. “I was born again. I thought I wouldn't be telling this story, but I’m back here,” he said. “I was desperate. I thought my end was coming. But thanks God, God gave me one more chance.” He said he sustained himself by thinking of his wife and kids until he heard a nearby boat. “My vision was already fading, then I said, ‘My God, the boat.’ I raised my arms and asked for help,” he said. “It was a miracle.”Read it at CNN
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health

Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Out of control’ Rottweiler attacked five people in park after it was off lead

Five people were taken to hospital after an “out of control” Rottweiler attacked them in a park.The dog was off its lead in Luton Park, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it struck. The victims attempted to control the animal and sustained minor wounds during the incident last Tuesday.They were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The dog was seized by Cheshire Police and is currently in kennels.Have you been affected by dog attacks? If so email joe.middleton@independent.co.ukA spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “At 2.40pm on Tuesday, August 30, police were called to reports of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs

A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold

A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
HEALTH
BBC

Maltby: Intruder pours boiling water on sleeping man

A man has been left with serious scalds after an intruder poured boiling water on him as he slept. The victim was asleep in bed at 02:40 BST on Friday when an unknown person climbed through his window on Gaitskell Close in Maltby, Rotherham. The assailant then fled and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC

A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
DogTime

Border Collie Rescued by Teenagers After Falling in River

Dogs often love exploring the water, but sometimes they can get into difficulties. 18-month-old Border Collie Mono was running with his dog mom, Laura Jones, on Sept. 1 when he got distracted by some ducks in the river and decided to jump in. The pair were running near the English Bridge, which goes over the […] The post Border Collie Rescued by Teenagers After Falling in River appeared first on DogTime.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy