PICTURED: Mother, 28, and her eight-year-old son who were found dead in a car submerged in pond near RAF base
A mother and her eight-year-old son, who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond near an RAF base, were pictured for the first time today. Vivien Radocz, 28, and young Milan Radocz, both of Stamford, Lincolnshire, were discovered in a blue Ford Focus in the water to the rear of RAF Wittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.
Woman, 26, drowned after she was swept off rocks by waves as she took photos of a lighthouse with her boyfriend, inquest hears
A young woman drowned in the sea after being swept away by waves as she and her boyfriend took photos of a famous lighthouse near Beachy Head in Eastbourne, an inquest has heard. Pharmacist Dora Mango, 26, was found floating face-down in the sea off the beach in the East...
Orcas Attack Same Family Boat Twice in Terrifying, 'Nightmare' Ordeal
Mikkel Erichsen told Newsweek that the incident felt "terrible," and as if he had completely lost power and control over the situation.
Bear filmed fighting off attacking male found dead with cubs in Spanish cave
Spanish wildlife rangers have recovered the bodies of two brown bear cubs and their mother, who is thought to have been the same animal filmed three months ago sending a male bear tumbling to his death down a precipice after he attacked. Rangers and bear experts found the bodies of...
Scottish aristocrat Lord Strathnaver, 40, found dead at foot of 30ft cliffs near ruined Thurso castle as police probe ‘unexplained death’
A Scottish aristocrat with a passion for surfing was tragically found dead at the foot of cliffs on Saturday night. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, 40, was found at the bottom of 30ft cliffs at Thurso East, near the ruined 19th century Thurso Castle in Caithness. Thurso Lifeboat reported that a...
ohmymag.co.uk
Firefighters' shock as this neglected spaniel was knowingly left in a hole for three days by its owner
The firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were shocked beyond belief to find out that the black spaniel Maya they were about to rescue from a riser cupboard shaft had been trapped there for three days, and its owner knew it. They asked the RSPCA to assist with the case, which led to an investigation and a jail sentence for a heartless woman.
Whopping 50-Foot Long 'Megalodon' Shape Detected by Atlantic Ocean Scanner
Based on the dimensions on the scanner, the team estimated the shape was "weighing in at 40 tons!"
One Green Planet
Petition: Ban Woman Who Drowned Her Chihuahua From Owning Any Animals
A woman in Florida live-streamed her Chihuahua’s dead body after drowning the dog in a swimming pool. The heartbreaking murder caught on CCTV footage shows the woman taking the Chihuahua to the pool and holding the poor dog under the water while they were struggling. Regarding the footage turned over to the police, the Brevard County Sheriff, Wayne Ivy, described the video as “the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”
Fisherman Fires Warning Shot Inches From Charging Momma Bear Protecting Her Cubs: WATCH
Some fisherman got a major scare recently when an overly protective momma bear decided to charge in an effort to protect her little cubs from a perceived threat. Sure, anytime one sets out for a day of fishing they expect to see the sights of the area. From local plantlife to the wildlife that lives – or plays – along the water’s edge. And, this is exactly what a boat full of fishermen was enjoying recently as a viral video shows a trio of young cubs playing along the grassy shore of a river.
Crowd mourns loss of three siblings who died in violent Tallaght incident - OLD
A vigil has been held for three siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died after an incident at their home in Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.A large crowd gathered outside the house on Monday to mourn alongside family and friends.Balloons were released and candles were lit along the wall outside the house in their memory as songs were played to the crowd.Dozens of bunches of flowers, teddy bears and candles have been placed along the wall as well as photographs of...
ohmymag.co.uk
Man stranded in ocean survives after being found floating in a freezer for 11 days
The man in question, Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues, took his boat out for a fishing trip that was meant to last three days. To his dismay, cracks in his boat started filling with water which ultimately led the vessel to sink off the coast of northern Brazil. As a last hope for survival he was able to jump inside a cooler that was in his boat. He was later found by a group of fishermen 11 days later off the coast of Suriname. Speaking to Record TV Rodrigues explained:
Castaway Survives 11 Days at Sea on Floating Freezer
A Brazilian fisherman whose boat started sinking in the Atlantic Ocean survived for 11 days by floating in a freezer until he was rescued off the coast of Suriname. Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues, 44, told Record TV that he had no food or water with him, and sharks circled the cooler. “I was born again. I thought I wouldn't be telling this story, but I’m back here,” he said. “I was desperate. I thought my end was coming. But thanks God, God gave me one more chance.” He said he sustained himself by thinking of his wife and kids until he heard a nearby boat. “My vision was already fading, then I said, ‘My God, the boat.’ I raised my arms and asked for help,” he said. “It was a miracle.”Read it at CNN
BBC
Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health
Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
Tragic twist after Sydney policeman, 23, is found dead by his colleagues in a national park
Tributes have flowed for a young NSW police officer who was found dead in a park, as police reveal there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. Constable Tanzeel Iftikhar Bashir, 23, was found in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, at about 12.40 am on Saturday. Police had...
‘Out of control’ Rottweiler attacked five people in park after it was off lead
Five people were taken to hospital after an “out of control” Rottweiler attacked them in a park.The dog was off its lead in Luton Park, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it struck. The victims attempted to control the animal and sustained minor wounds during the incident last Tuesday.They were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The dog was seized by Cheshire Police and is currently in kennels.Have you been affected by dog attacks? If so email joe.middleton@independent.co.ukA spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “At 2.40pm on Tuesday, August 30, police were called to reports of...
BBC
Highland aristocrat Lord Strathnaver dies in accident at cliffs
A Highland aristocrat has died in a late-night accident at cliffs on the Caithness coast. Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was heir to the Earldom of Sutherland and an accomplished surfer. He is understood to have died in a fall. Police said emergency services were made aware of concerns for a...
BBC
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
BBC
Maltby: Intruder pours boiling water on sleeping man
A man has been left with serious scalds after an intruder poured boiling water on him as he slept. The victim was asleep in bed at 02:40 BST on Friday when an unknown person climbed through his window on Gaitskell Close in Maltby, Rotherham. The assailant then fled and the...
BBC
Potton: Errors made in arrest of 81-year-old man says PCC
A police and crime commissioner said an opportunity was missed to de-escalate a situation that ended with an 81-year-old man being arrested and injured. Malcolm Emery was put in handcuffs after officers mistakenly went to his home in Potton at 05:00 BST on Friday. Bedfordshire Police has apologised to Mr...
Border Collie Rescued by Teenagers After Falling in River
Dogs often love exploring the water, but sometimes they can get into difficulties. 18-month-old Border Collie Mono was running with his dog mom, Laura Jones, on Sept. 1 when he got distracted by some ducks in the river and decided to jump in. The pair were running near the English Bridge, which goes over the […] The post Border Collie Rescued by Teenagers After Falling in River appeared first on DogTime.
