Read full article on original website
Related
Flood watch in effect Wednesday for these 4 central Pa. counties
Flash flooding is possible Wednesday afternoon in four central Pennsylvania counties amid ongoing rain showers. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch that’s in effect until 4 p.m. for Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” forecasters said. “Flooding may...
State College
Flood Watch Issued for Centre County
The National Weather Service at State College has issued a flood watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including Centre County. The watch is in effect from noon on Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday as excessive runoff from rainfall may cause flash flooding of creeks and streams. Showers and thunderstorms...
Labor Day storms: Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday
Impending severe weather might put a damper on Labor Day celebrations throughout the area. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the central region of Pennsylvania, expected to last through Tuesday, September 6. Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon- Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia- Including the cities of Laporte, Philipsburg, Lewistown, Sunbury, Danville, Shamokin, Altoona, Mifflintown, McConnellsburg, Williamsport, Berwick, Lock Haven, Selinsgrove, Mount Union, Bedford, Lewisburg, Huntingdon, Trout...
fox29.com
Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Megabus, Fullington partner, new bus route includes Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Megabus.com recently announced expanded bus service to central Pennsylvania and the new routes include Lock Haven. Per the online schedule, an east-bound bus out of State College stops in Lock Haven every morning at 10:40 a.m. and arrives in Williamsport at 11:15 a.m., the cost $11.25. for the Lock Haven-Williamsport link. That same bus continues on to Wilkes-Barre. It then returns to Lock Haven each afternoon, the stop at 3:55 p.m. and finishes its run in State College at 4:44 p.m. The cost from Lock Haven to State College is $18.50.
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon
There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
explorejeffersonpa.com
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. exploreJefferson.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on...
Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.
It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
alaskasnewssource.com
A big fall storm arrives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
Centre County is under a flood watch. Here’s what you should know
The advisory extends through Tuesday morning.
Lake Raystown to close downstream section for repairs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Beginning Monday, Sept 12 the area of Raystown Lake downstream of Mile Marker 1 will be closed to all boat traffic. The area will be closed to allow construction workers to safely perform underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam`s mechanical equipment. This closure will ensure there is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek
When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
therecord-online.com
Every Vote Counts
RENOVO, PA – It’s that time of year again, time to vote for your favorite youngster for the Flaming Foliage Future Queen and Escort contest. This year, seven girls and three boys have registered and are looking to get your votes. The contestants for this year’s contest include:...
Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Historic $90 Million Investment to Improve Recreation, Community Revitalization Across Pennsylvania
Additional Fall Grant Opportunity Will Focus on Underserved Communities, Trails, Trees. Governor Tom Wolf today announced a historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. The $90 million grant round is...
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Comments / 0