Centre County, PA

State College

Flood Watch Issued for Centre County

The National Weather Service at State College has issued a flood watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including Centre County. The watch is in effect from noon on Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday as excessive runoff from rainfall may cause flash flooding of creeks and streams. Showers and thunderstorms...
Labor Day storms: Flood Watch in effect through Tuesday

Impending severe weather might put a damper on Labor Day celebrations throughout the area. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the central region of Pennsylvania, expected to last through Tuesday, September 6. Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon- Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia- Including the cities of Laporte, Philipsburg, Lewistown, Sunbury, Danville, Shamokin, Altoona, Mifflintown, McConnellsburg, Williamsport, Berwick, Lock Haven, Selinsgrove, Mount Union, Bedford, Lewisburg, Huntingdon, Trout...
Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
Megabus, Fullington partner, new bus route includes Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Megabus.com recently announced expanded bus service to central Pennsylvania and the new routes include Lock Haven. Per the online schedule, an east-bound bus out of State College stops in Lock Haven every morning at 10:40 a.m. and arrives in Williamsport at 11:15 a.m., the cost $11.25. for the Lock Haven-Williamsport link. That same bus continues on to Wilkes-Barre. It then returns to Lock Haven each afternoon, the stop at 3:55 p.m. and finishes its run in State College at 4:44 p.m. The cost from Lock Haven to State College is $18.50.
There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. exploreJefferson.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on...
Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued for Labor Day soaker. See when to expect rain.

It’s been a long time since the Lehigh Valley has seen a slow-moving, drenching rain lasting a day or more, but that’s what we’ll get late this afternoon. The Labor Day soaker is expected to arrive late in the afternoon or early evening and persist through Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, dumping 2 to 3 inches of needed rain across most of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey where flood watches have been issued.
A big fall storm arrives

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wet and windy outlook is in place for Southcentral Alaska, extending into the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Prince William Sound, and toward Lake Louise, Glennallen, and Gakona. The big impact from the storm will be high winds and heavy rain. Anchorage will see rain through much of...
Lake Raystown to close downstream section for repairs

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Beginning Monday, Sept 12 the area of Raystown Lake downstream of Mile Marker 1 will be closed to all boat traffic. The area will be closed to allow construction workers to safely perform underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam`s mechanical equipment. This closure will ensure there is […]
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek

When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
One dead after crash in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
Every Vote Counts

RENOVO, PA – It’s that time of year again, time to vote for your favorite youngster for the Flaming Foliage Future Queen and Escort contest. This year, seven girls and three boys have registered and are looking to get your votes. The contestants for this year’s contest include:...
Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
Governor Wolf Announces ​Historic $90 Million Investment to Improve Recreation, Community Revitalization Across Pennsylvania

Additional Fall Grant Opportunity Will Focus on Underserved Communities, Trails, Trees. Governor Tom Wolf today announced a ​historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. The $90 million grant round is...
