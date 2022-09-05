Read full article on original website
Woman Killed by Alligator After Slipping While Gardening: Sheriff
This was the second fatal alligator attack in South Carolina since the beginning of the year.
Shocking Drone Video Shows Alligator Attacking Florida Man
The gator's bite was enough to crush a portion of the man's skull and break his jaw.
Men Filmed Dragging Shark Onto Florida Beach and Stabbing It to Death
Florida's wildlife agency has said the killing appeared lawful, but that did not stop most social media viewers from condemning hunting the shark.
Massive hammerhead shark chases stingrays as swimmers flee Alabama beach
A hammerhead shark swimming off the coast of an Alabama beach was caught on camera chasing stingrays on Monday morning. In a video shared on Facebook by Catarena Peek, a plainly visible hammerhead shark is seen thrashing around in the water, chasing stingrays during a high speed chase in the Gulf's shallow water.
‘Horrific smell’ leads to discovery of large alligator skeleton in Florida swamp
It was clear “something very large was dead.”
'Unnerving' Drone Footage Shows How Sharks Creep Up on Unsuspecting Swimmers at the Beach
It was like a scene out of Jaws. Shocking drone footage captured in Florida shows swimmers merely feet away from what appears to be a shark as it creeps up behind them in the water. Robert Russ told FOX affiliate WOFL he and his brother filmed the stunning footage Thursday...
WATCH: Giant Cannibal Alligator Scarfs Down Smaller Gator With Ease
It might not be in most animals’ nature to eat their own … but the outdoors is filled with violence. An alligator doesn’t care what it eats. Even if that happens to be a smaller gator. A meal is a meal when you’re in the brutal reality of nature. Just when you think you’re out for a nice day of paddleboarding, you see a prehistoric sight that no one expects to see.
Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile’s ‘scales’ and ‘teeth’
A 34-year-old Florida man described in harrowing detail how he survived a brush with death when he was attacked by a 12 ft alligator earlier this month, noting how he felt everything from the “scales” to the “teeth” of the reptile break his skin.“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator,” said Juan Carlos La Verde during an interview with ABC Action News recently, describing how he was perhaps better equipped at keeping his body calm from his days spent working as a US Air Force Pararescueman.The attack happened while the 34-year-old Oldsmar firefighter was filming a...
WATCH: Florida Construction Workers Find Massive 3-Legged Alligator Hiding in One of the Rooms
Once again, Florida continues to provide us with crazy encounters with wild animals as construction workers found a three-legged alligator hiding in a room of a new home. A TikToker captured two videos that have gone viral of wranglers attempting to remove the gator from the new construction site. Let’s just say it wasn’t easy work wrangling in the huge reptile.
The Most Venomous Insect In The US Is Found In Florida & It's Common During Fall Season
Not only is Florida home to the deadliest tree in the world, but also the most venomous insect in the U.S. It's called the puss caterpillar, and, according to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, it really can make a mark. They are more common in the Sunshine State...
77-year-old woman hospitalized after being bitten by 7'10" alligator
A 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator near a pond in a gated community in Florida. The 7-foot, 10-inch alligator responsible for the attack has been captured, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement to CBS News.FWC received a report at about 6 p.m. on Saturday that a woman had been bitten by an alligator in Bradenton, Florida. An FWC nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched, and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and Manatee County EMS also responded to the scene.After the woman was bitten, a witness kept an eye on the alligator until first...
A pair of black ‘trash’ underwear got a bird in trouble. Then came 2 men to the rescue
An anhinga managed to get itself into quite a predicament in Satellite Beach, Florida, last Thursday.
Man miraculously survives three days in woods after fleeing alligator that ripped off his arm
A Florida man survived three days in the woods after having his arm ripped off by an alligator. The attack took place in Myakka City, south of Tampa, earlier this summer. Eric Merda was in the swamp near Lake Manatee for several days after going swimming in the water. Just in the area around Tampa Bay, there have been at least six alligator incidents this season, 10 Tampa Bay reported. Mr Merda told the local station that entering the waters was “not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make.” He said he became lost in the woods on...
10-Foot, 500-Pound Alligator Killed After Terrorizing Florida Family for Five Years
A 10-foot, 500-pound alligator has been killed five years after it began stalking a Florida family. A friend of the family killed the animal, dubbed Albert, on September 6th after he obtained a state alligator hunting license specifically to target the “aggressive” menace. While talking to NBC2, Craig...
Woman, 77, attacked by large alligator in Florida gated community
A woman was hospitalised after being attacked by an alligator in a Florida gated community.The 77-year-old woman was walking by a pond in the Lakewood Ranch community in Bradenton when she was bitten by the alligator, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.She was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries, which have not been specified, wildlife commission spokesperson Tammy Sapp told USA Today.The woman is recovering from her injuries and no one else was hurt in the incident.A passerby kept an eye on the 7ft 10 alligator until a trapper arrived at the scene...
Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a highway access road to protect a wayward alligator that wandered onto the roadway. The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded Monday to the access road of U.S. 19, near State Road 590, when drivers reported spotting a gator in the road.
Man Helps Rescue 77-Year-Old Woman Attacked by Alligator at Retirement Community: 'He Saved Her'
A Florida man came to his neighbor's rescue on Saturday after she was suddenly attacked by an alligator while walking at her retirement community. Kathleen Marder, 77, was strolling by a pond at a gated community in Bradenton when she was bitten, according to a press release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) that was obtained by PEOPLE.
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287. Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Copter4 also captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire.
