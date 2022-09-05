A Florida man survived three days in the woods after having his arm ripped off by an alligator. The attack took place in Myakka City, south of Tampa, earlier this summer. Eric Merda was in the swamp near Lake Manatee for several days after going swimming in the water. Just in the area around Tampa Bay, there have been at least six alligator incidents this season, 10 Tampa Bay reported. Mr Merda told the local station that entering the waters was “not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make.” He said he became lost in the woods on...

