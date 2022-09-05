ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Outsider.com

WATCH: Giant Cannibal Alligator Scarfs Down Smaller Gator With Ease

It might not be in most animals’ nature to eat their own … but the outdoors is filled with violence. An alligator doesn’t care what it eats. Even if that happens to be a smaller gator. A meal is a meal when you’re in the brutal reality of nature. Just when you think you’re out for a nice day of paddleboarding, you see a prehistoric sight that no one expects to see.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile’s ‘scales’ and ‘teeth’

A 34-year-old Florida man described in harrowing detail how he survived a brush with death when he was attacked by a 12 ft alligator earlier this month, noting how he felt everything from the “scales” to the “teeth” of the reptile break his skin.“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator,” said Juan Carlos La Verde during an interview with ABC Action News recently, describing how he was perhaps better equipped at keeping his body calm from his days spent working as a US Air Force Pararescueman.The attack happened while the 34-year-old Oldsmar firefighter was filming a...
OLDSMAR, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Construction Workers Find Massive 3-Legged Alligator Hiding in One of the Rooms

Once again, Florida continues to provide us with crazy encounters with wild animals as construction workers found a three-legged alligator hiding in a room of a new home. A TikToker captured two videos that have gone viral of wranglers attempting to remove the gator from the new construction site. Let’s just say it wasn’t easy work wrangling in the huge reptile.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

77-year-old woman hospitalized after being bitten by 7'10" alligator

A 77-year-old woman was bitten by an alligator near a pond in a gated community in Florida. The 7-foot, 10-inch alligator responsible for the attack has been captured, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement to CBS News.FWC received a report at about 6 p.m. on Saturday that a woman had been bitten by an alligator in Bradenton, Florida. An FWC nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched, and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and Manatee County EMS also responded to the scene.After the woman was bitten, a witness kept an eye on the alligator until first...
BRADENTON, FL
The Independent

Man miraculously survives three days in woods after fleeing alligator that ripped off his arm

A Florida man survived three days in the woods after having his arm ripped off by an alligator. The attack took place in Myakka City, south of Tampa, earlier this summer. Eric Merda was in the swamp near Lake Manatee for several days after going swimming in the water. Just in the area around Tampa Bay, there have been at least six alligator incidents this season, 10 Tampa Bay reported. Mr Merda told the local station that entering the waters was “not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make.” He said he became lost in the woods on...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
The Independent

UPI News

Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a highway access road to protect a wayward alligator that wandered onto the roadway. The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded Monday to the access road of U.S. 19, near State Road 590, when drivers reported spotting a gator in the road.
CLEARWATER, FL
People

CBS Denver

Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287.   Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Copter4 also captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire. 
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

