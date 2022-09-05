Read full article on original website
WWMT
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
WWMT
Man with suspected stolen vehicle, handgun lead Emmett Township police on chase
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man tried to escape police Wednesday after leading a chase down Columbia Avenue with a suspected stolen vehicle and firearm. The 25-year-old man sped down Columbia before getting out of his vehicle and running from police on foot, according to the Emmett Township Police Department.
WWMT
Woman hit and killed by driver in Marshall, fog may be to blame, police say
MARSHALL, Mich. — A 36-year-old woman died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in the middle of the road. Marshall Police officers, firefighters, and medics were dispatched to W. Michigan Avenue and West Drive just before 6 a.m., according to the Marshall Police Department. The woman had been hit by...
WWMT
Woman arrested after robbing Kalamazoo gas station clerk at knife point
OSHTEMO TWP, Mich. — A woman accused of robbing a Speedway gas station has been arrested, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Lora Simmons of Kalamazoo allegedly held a knife at the clerk Aug. 28, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to deputies. Numerous tips were...
WWMT
As videos of violent arrests circulate online, Kalamazoo police release bodycam footage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released two clips from officer body cameras Tuesday of a violent arrest that has sparked outrage in the community and accusations of excessive force. Several different video clips have been posted on social media since the Sunday night encounter at...
WWMT
Multiple mailboxes set on fire in Convis Township
CONVIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple mailboxes were set on fire in Convis Township on Sunday, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 4 a.m., the sheriff's office received multiple complaints of damaged or destroyed mailboxes that had been set on fire in the area. Hit-and-run: One person injured...
WWMT
Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police search for the suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday. The suspect entered Kalsee Credit Union around 1 p.m. wearing a mask, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The man presented a note which made threats to employees and demanded money, police...
WWMT
Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital
PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
WWMT
One person injured after hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was injured after being hit by a small, dark-colored SUV on West Main Street Monday night, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Cracking cold cases: Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case. The victim was found laying in the roadway...
WWMT
Robber on the loose, Grand Rapids police ask for public's help
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is on the loose after stealing cash from a Family Dollar located at East Fulton Street on Aug. 7, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Neighboring city: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. The suspect pushed an employee to...
WWMT
Portion of US-131 will be dedicated to late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire on Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo County will officially be named the "Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway" in a ceremony Friday. The memorial highway starts at W. U Avenue just north of Schoolcraft. It stretches past the U.S. 131 interchange with I-94. Ryan Proxmire was killed in the line of duty Aug. 14, 2021, during a high-speed chase. Ryan Proxmire was shot in the head while chasing the driver south of Galesburg. He died at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo the next day.
WWMT
Hartford Police chief accused of selling prescription pills from drug collection box
PAW PAW, Mich. — A West Michigan police chief is accused of stealing and selling painkillers from a police collection box designed to take drugs off the streets, according to unsealed court documents. Two dozen Hydrocodone pills that went missing from the Hartford Police Department drug collection box were...
WWMT
Teenager in critical condition after crash in Park Twp.
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after crashing his car into trees in Park Township on Tuesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Riley Street near 160th Avenue, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. The teenager from Holland was heading west bound on...
WWMT
Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Fredrick Wise, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated mandatory DNA testing for felony arrests.
WWMT
Calhoun County Juvenile Home rebrands with new name, logo
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Juvenile Home is getting a new name and logo. The juvenile home will be named the Calhoun County Youth Center after being approved by the Board of Commissioners Sept. 1. A phoenix will be the logo which shows rebirth and renewal, according...
WWMT
Kalamazoo cancels its 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, neighboring events continue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo canceled its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, but organizers encouraged people to take part in the neighboring events. "Sadly, we will not be hosting a climb this year due to some timing issues with getting it planned," organizers said in a Facebook post Aug. 27.
WWMT
Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will provide a school resource officer to Loy Norrix High School, as authorized by the city commission Tuesday. The officer will provide law enforcement services for the school, its grounds, and areas in close proximity to the school during the 2022-23 school year, according to the city.
WWMT
Chemical cleanup, plan for 180 apartments on contaminated land in Portage approved
PORTAGE, Mich. — 180 new apartments will be built in the City of Portage to fill the need for housing in the area. “This is a building that's going to be there for our great, great grandchildren to live in and benefit from,” said Portage City Manager Pat McGinnis.
WWMT
One-lane traffic on Westnedge Avenue causes backups, headaches
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pilot bike lane and several construction projects in the city of Kalamazoo are causing traffic backups and headaches for drivers. The city of Kalamazoo began a pop-up bike lane project in July to calm traffic speed and increase pedestrian safety, according to the city. Road...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Humane Society to host free vaccine clinic in light of parvovirus outbreak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society is holding a free vaccine clinic to protect dogs against parvovirus. The clinic is for low-income dog owners who otherwise could not afford to vaccinate their pets, the Kalamazoo Humane Society said in a release. Parvovirus: More pet parents concerned after parvo...
