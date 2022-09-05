ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

WWMT

Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Multiple mailboxes set on fire in Convis Township

CONVIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple mailboxes were set on fire in Convis Township on Sunday, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 4 a.m., the sheriff's office received multiple complaints of damaged or destroyed mailboxes that had been set on fire in the area. Hit-and-run: One person injured...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police search for the suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday. The suspect entered Kalsee Credit Union around 1 p.m. wearing a mask, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The man presented a note which made threats to employees and demanded money, police...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital

PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

One person injured after hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was injured after being hit by a small, dark-colored SUV on West Main Street Monday night, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Cracking cold cases: Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case. The victim was found laying in the roadway...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Robber on the loose, Grand Rapids police ask for public's help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is on the loose after stealing cash from a Family Dollar located at East Fulton Street on Aug. 7, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Neighboring city: Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery. The suspect pushed an employee to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Portion of US-131 will be dedicated to late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire on Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo County will officially be named the "Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway" in a ceremony Friday. The memorial highway starts at W. U Avenue just north of Schoolcraft. It stretches past the U.S. 131 interchange with I-94. Ryan Proxmire was killed in the line of duty Aug. 14, 2021, during a high-speed chase. Ryan Proxmire was shot in the head while chasing the driver south of Galesburg. He died at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo the next day.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Teenager in critical condition after crash in Park Twp.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after crashing his car into trees in Park Township on Tuesday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Riley Street near 160th Avenue, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. The teenager from Holland was heading west bound on...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Fredrick Wise, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated mandatory DNA testing for felony arrests.
DADE COUNTY, GA
WWMT

Calhoun County Juvenile Home rebrands with new name, logo

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Juvenile Home is getting a new name and logo. The juvenile home will be named the Calhoun County Youth Center after being approved by the Board of Commissioners Sept. 1. A phoenix will be the logo which shows rebirth and renewal, according...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo approves school resource officer for Loy Norrix High School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety will provide a school resource officer to Loy Norrix High School, as authorized by the city commission Tuesday. The officer will provide law enforcement services for the school, its grounds, and areas in close proximity to the school during the 2022-23 school year, according to the city.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One-lane traffic on Westnedge Avenue causes backups, headaches

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pilot bike lane and several construction projects in the city of Kalamazoo are causing traffic backups and headaches for drivers. The city of Kalamazoo began a pop-up bike lane project in July to calm traffic speed and increase pedestrian safety, according to the city. Road...
KALAMAZOO, MI

