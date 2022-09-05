Read full article on original website
Artrageous comes to Emporia next week
Artists, dancers and more will take the stage next week when the Emporia Arts Council brings Artrageous to Emporia State University's Albert Taylor Hall. ARTRAGEOUS, "a troupe of world-class and multi-talented dancers, singers, recording artists, actors, and musicians hailing from the high desert of New Mexico," brings visual art pieces to life "with music, dance, and audience participation.
Summer-like now; fall on horizon
Emporia's temperatures are above average. But they're not record-breaking brutal. Tuesday's high at the airport was 90 degrees. That was six degrees above normal for the date.
Fuse frustrates some Four Rivers customers
Hundreds of electric customers south of Emporia had intermittent service Tuesday, due to a fuse problem. An estimated 418 consumers with Four Rivers Electric Cooperative were in the dark at noon, a coverage map showed. Some of them first lost power around 5 a.m.
Emporia gymnastics falls to host Newton in season-opening match
The Emporia High School gymnastics team fell to Newton, 92.85-89.8 in its first event of the season in Newton. “I’m super proud of the girls and thought our first meet went great,” head coach Angela Podrebarac said. “Now, we need to start fine-tuning the routines so our girls can be state qualifiers.”
Lady Spartans volleyball sweeps home opener
The Emporia High School volleyball team as the Lady Spartans topped Topeka High and Hayden in its home opener on Tuesday night. Emporia topped Topeka High 25-18, 25-16 and Hayden 25-14, 25-16.
EHS football battery complaint back in police hands
The Lyon County Attorney describes an investigation of the Emporia High School football team as being in “a never-never land” at the moment. “We’ve asked for further investigation,” Marc Goodman said Wednesday.
New bridge raising begins near Emporia
The latest bridge-raising project in Lyon County began Wednesday. As a result, part of two county roads are now closed. The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced the start of work in the area of Road 210 and Road K, about four miles north of the Emporia interchange.
William Elwood “Bill” Stutesman
William Elwood “Bill” Stutesman passed away August 31, 2022 after a brief bout with cancer. Bill was born October 3, 1939, in Hartford, KS to Clyde Elwood and Beulah Elizabeth Germann Stutesman. Bill graduated from Lebo High in 1957 where he helped start the FFA chapter. He and...
Three afternoon crashes keep crews busy
Three crashes with injuries kept Lyon County first responders busy from the lunch hour on Tuesday. But only one person went to a hospital. The crash which required an ambulance occurred at West Sixth Avenue and Rural St. around 2:45 p.m. One car struck a power pole but did not...
Big rig rolls over on I-35
A truck driver declined to be treated for injuries after his big rig rolled over in eastern Lyon County early Wednesday. An Emporia Fire Department spokesman said the 18-wheeler went out of control shortly after 4 a.m. while heading south, about one mile east of the Road R1 exit. The...
City of Emporia sets 2023 budget, exceeds revenue-neutral rate
The Emporia City Commission set the 2023 budget at its meeting Wednesday — voting to exceed the revenue-neutral rate and setting the mill levy at 43.8 mills. City Treasurer Janet Harrouff explained the revenue-neutral rate as “dollars based upon the current year’s evaluation that you would get for the same dollars that you got in the previous tax year.”
District won't confirm if players were suspended, back on the field
Emporia Public Schools won't comment on whether or not student-athletes involved in an alleged sexual assault have been suspended or if they are back on the field, the district said Thursday. The statement came after The Gazette asked district community relations manager Lyndel Landgren if he could confirm the high...
