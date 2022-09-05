Read full article on original website
BBC
CCTV appeal to find man after 24 vehicles burnt in arson attacks
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to identify in connection with a spate of vehicle fires. Two men set fire to 24 vehicles in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford area of South Gloucestershire during the early hours of Sunday 3 April. As part of their...
BBC
Nelson fires: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a spate of fires in a Lancashire town. Ten suspected arson attacks have taken place across Nelson over the last eight weeks, including a front door being set alight, Lancashire Police said. Officers believe the blazes, including cars and vans,...
BBC
Ramsgate crash: Pedestrian who died was pregnant
The family of a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car have revealed she was pregnant at the time of her death. Noga Sella, 37, and her father Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, died when they were hit by a black Alfa Romeo in Ramsgate, Kent, on 10 August. Mrs...
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Police release new image of man wanted over abduction of six-year-old girl
Police investigating the abduction of a six-year-old girl in Manchester have released a new image of a man they are seeking in connection with the incident.The child was taken on Wednesday from Droylsden in Tameside into a wooded area nearby a disused railway track. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl was “safely reunited with her family a short time later” but officers are appealing for help in tracing a man.Police said in a statement: “A search for the man is ongoing and there is a large police presence in the area while extensive enquiries take place.”A third image of...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
The moment hapless drug dealer, 26, was sent flying over his motorbike handlebars into a bush as he tried to out-run police during high-speed chase
A drug dealer was sent flying over his handlebars into a bush after sharply braking in a high-speed police chase. Dash-cam footage shows the moment Jack Quick braked to avoid hitting a van and launched himself into the air while being pursued through a village in Nottinghamshire. Traffic cops had...
Five people rushed to hospital after being mauled by out of control Rottweiler in park
FIVE people have been hospitalised after an out-of-control Rottweiler mauled them in a park. The vicious dog was off its lead in Luton Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it pounced. The victims were said to have been attempting to bring the animal under control when it attacked. Five people...
Man, 51, charged with rape and murder after woman, 26, found dead at flat
A MAN has been charged with rape and murder after a young woman was found dead. Cops discovered the body of Lizzy McCann, 26, at a home in Ashton Under Lyne, Gtr Manchester on Thursday. Now Simon Goold, 51, has been charged with murder, rape and assault by penetration. Detective...
BBC
Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
Disgraceful moment vile thugs punch and kick a hardworking milk bar owner – before a group of 'scumbags' ransack his shop just weeks later
A defiant milk bar owner targeted by violent thugs and an alleged arsonist is fighting back after several incidents left him at breaking point. Nathir claims he was assaulted by 'scumbags' who vandalised his store in Melbourne's north earlier this year before armed thieves returned several months later to cause more extensive damage.
Brit pensioner, 76, paraded in hood after being ‘caught with massive drug haul’ in India
A BRIT pensioner has been snapped surrounded by cops and masked by a black hood after being arrested in India over a huge drug haul. Stephen Slotwiner, 76, was arrested in the Indian state of Goa after he was allegedly caught with drugs at his rented accommodation. The bust -...
Shock moment Quincy the police dog sniffs out a secret stash of firearms hidden in an underground bunker on a sugarcane farm linked to an alleged kidnap and torture case
A police dog named Quincy found a hidden underground bunker full of weapons while investigating an alleged small town kidnapping and torture case. Quincy discovered the secret bunker on a sugarcane farm in Far North Queensland on Sunday after a local man presented to hospital with severe head injuries and claimed he was kidnapped.
BBC
Whitehaven mother found dead with baby had inhaled lighter fluid
A mother died after inhaling lighter fluid, leaving her baby to die from dehydration, an inquest has heard. Natalie Kane, 27, and her 14-month-son, Harry, were found dead at their Whitehaven home on 30 December. Assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor said the child died after being "left alone and unable...
BBC
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
Teenage Couple Flee Police In Dodge Charger
Some couples think if they break the law together it’s some sort of romantic thing, like they’re Bonnie and Clyde. If you’ve ever seen pictures of the famous criminal couple, you’d know they looked nothing like the romanticized Hollywood depictions. They also didn’t die glamorously. It’s the same story with this couple who ran from Arkansas State Police in a Dodge Charger at speeds well over 100 mph on a little two-lane highway.
