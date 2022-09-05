Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Earl bringing increased rip current risk along coast
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The second hurricane of the 2022 hurricane season is hundreds of miles off the Cape Fear coast but is still bringing impacts to local beaches. Hurricane Earl has sustained winds of 85 miles per hour and is forecast to become a major hurricane by Thursday evening.
WECT
Funnel cloud spotted in Shallotte area
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several viewers spotted a funnel cloud Wednesday afternoon near Shallotte. According to the WECT weather team, “a funnel cloud developed as the seabreeze interacted with developing thunderstorms. This is not a tornado as the funnel did not interact with the ground.”. There’s no confirmation...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TAKE A LOOK: Funnel cloud spotted by numerous people around Shallotte today
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Gusty storms slowly pushed through parts of Brunswick County today. In addition to the heavy rain and wind, a brief funnel cloud was reported near Shallotte. Thankfully, the funnel never touched the ground making it a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: rain odds lower into Friday, set to rise again this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a hot and occasionally stormy Tuesday and Wednesday, some small but pleasant changes are coming for the end of this work and school week. Thursday afternoon will have highs in the 80s with a 30% chance of a leftover shower or thundershower. Rain chances will shrink to 10% for most of Thursday night and Friday as fresh northeast breezes drive temperatures down to the 60s by Friday morning ahead of another trip to the 80s for Friday afternoon. Stay safe in the surf amid a continued moderate to high rip current risk owing to the distant passage of Hurricane Earl.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: elevated rip risks, variable rain chances
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the first week of September hands off to the second, the Cape Fear Region is blessed to be faced with no direct tropical weather threats. Indirectly, though, the distant passage of Earl will generate the long-period swell necessary for yellow flag - if not, red flag - rip current risk days. So keep it safe in that 82-degree surf! Earl is now forecast to reach major hurricane status, Category three or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale, just east of Bermuda. Elsewhere on the tropical front: Hurricane Danielle will complete its transition to a post-tropical entity over open North Atlantic waters through Friday and, in the seas adjacent to Africa, a couple of westbound disturbances have low to medium development odds in the next few days.
carolinacoastonline.com
First true ‘mullet blow’ kicks up water Sunday; hungry fish have to eat despite toasty water temps
To start today’s report, I’m going to give you a quiz. So, what is the collective noun for FISH?. There are several – draft, nest school and shoal are some of them. Some academics argue that “school” is incorrect and that shoal should be used instead. But when it’s late summer approaching fall and the surf is full of migratory mullets, it’s called a … “MULLET BLOW!”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY talks to expert on boat laws after speeding boat incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is continuing to investigate a man caught on video causing a large wake on the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend. WWAY caught up with Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach to find out what the laws are when it comes to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Speeding boater causes damage to boats, docks in Intracoastal Waterway
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A boater allegedly caused lots of damage to boats and docks along the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday. An NC Wildlife Resources Commission Officer says a man drove a 63-foot Cabin Cruiser down the waterway from Surf City towards Figure Eight Island. Jon Purinai...
WECT
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 3
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!. On this third episode, Gannon breaks down the tendency for La Nina to encourage hurricanes in...
WECT
Brunswick Co. approves agreement with Boiling Spring Lakes for dam repairment
BOILING SPRINGS LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the interlocal agreement with the City of Boiling Spring Lakes for dam restoration on Sept. 6. Per the release, the county will provide $3 million to support Boiling Spring Lakes’ dam restoration projects. Earlier this year,...
The State Port Pilot
Fishing report: Flounder, flounder and even more flounder
After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.
Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval was a result of […]
WECT
Historic Wilmington Foundation holding Impact of Preservation Speech Contest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Historic Wilmington Foundation is hosting its 4th Annual Impact of Preservation Speech Contest as part of the HWF’s 2022 Preservation Weekend on Oct. 6-9. The contest is open to students enrolled in a New Hanover, Brunswick, or Pender County school as a junior or senior for the 2022-2023 school year.
WECT
Car crashes into Wilmington home, resident uninjured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a residence that was hit by a car on Tuesday, September 6. According to the WFD’s release, the car hit a home at 7th and Greenfield streets while the resident was asleep. The resident and their dog weren’t hurt, but they have been displaced by the crash. The WFD responded to make sure the building wouldn’t collapse.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dozens of traffic stops, one DWI arrest reported from Oak Island weekend patrols
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department was out in full force this past holiday weekend. While many people enjoyed a day off at the beach, members of the Department were patrolling the area. In total, the Oak Island Police Department conducted 79 traffic stops over...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More than tourists flock to Wrightsville Beach over Labor Day weekend
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Tourists aren’t the only ones flocking to Wrighstville Beach over Labor Day weekend, so are jellyfish. According to Ocean Captain Sam Proffitt, Wrightsville Ocean Rescue had more than 200 reports of jellyfish stings over the weekend, wind patterns are most likely to blame.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County authorizes construction contract for 12 new classrooms at North Brunswick High School
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners authorized the contracts for the design and construction of an addition to North Brunswick High School on Tuesday, September 6. According to the construction contract, the addition is planned to be completed by Sept. 1 2024. For design, the...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!
Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WECT
District attorney’s office concludes investigation into fatal collision, no charges filed against Brunswick County sheriffs
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The District Attorney’s Office has concluded that no criminal statues were violated by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in the fatal collision that claimed the life of Tyrance Benbow on July 8. The district attorney and State Highway Patrol reportedly reviewed body cam footage,...
