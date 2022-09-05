WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the first week of September hands off to the second, the Cape Fear Region is blessed to be faced with no direct tropical weather threats. Indirectly, though, the distant passage of Earl will generate the long-period swell necessary for yellow flag - if not, red flag - rip current risk days. So keep it safe in that 82-degree surf! Earl is now forecast to reach major hurricane status, Category three or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale, just east of Bermuda. Elsewhere on the tropical front: Hurricane Danielle will complete its transition to a post-tropical entity over open North Atlantic waters through Friday and, in the seas adjacent to Africa, a couple of westbound disturbances have low to medium development odds in the next few days.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO