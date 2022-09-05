Read full article on original website
Toyota, Honda and Nissan called out by Greenpeace
TOKYO — Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan ranked at the bottom of a new Greenpeace study on 10 automakers' decarbonisation efforts, the environmental group said on Thursday. Greenpeace ranked Toyota last out of the top 10 automakers in sales volume — the same as last year — and...
Rivian and Mercedes-Benz partner up for joint van plant
Rivian and Mercedes-Benz have announced that the two companies plan to collaborate on an electric van factory. The factory will be located in Europe at an existing Mercedes facility, and it will build next-generation vans from both automakers. The two companies are only planning on teaming up for this factory at the moment, but it's possible the two will work together on more projects in the future, assuming everything goes well.
Renault Trucks opens a disassembly line to recycle old rigs
Automakers are spending more time taking into account a vehicle's cradle-to-grave impact instead of focusing on the time a vehicle spends on the road. Renault Trucks has spent the past few years building the infrastructure to make the most of a vehicle, financially and commercially, from the time it is built until after it is retired. The company says its rigs are good for 1.5 million kilometers, or just over 930,000 miles. It built a Used Trucks Factory among its new truck factory complex where good commercial hauling trucks that haven't reached end-of-life are remanufactured and updated with current technology by Renault Truck technicians, then resold into construction service. It has now opened a 32,300-square-foot Used Parts Factory that acts as a disassembly line for trucks that have reached the ends of their lives. Tractors are dismantled and their parts either refurbished, recycled, or melted down.
Mullen Automotive buys a controlling stake in Bollinger Motors
California-based Mullen Automotive has purchased a controlling stake in Bollinger Motors, a company that hopes to release a range of electric commercial vehicles in the coming years. The tie-up should help both firms leverage the benefits of economies of scale. Mullen acquired a 60% stake in Bollinger for $148.2 million...
Porsche IPO triggered, could happen this month or next
Volkswagen AG is pushing ahead with its plan to list a minority stake in the Porsche sports-car maker despite gyrating markets, paving the way for what could be one of Europe’s biggest initial public offerings. The manufacturer is planning the initial public offering as early as this month, unless...
