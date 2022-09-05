ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Spare a thought for the Queen – at least we don’t have to welcome Liz Truss with a kiss

By Zoe Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGQb1_0hio9SGw00

They call it “kissing hands”, even though hands are no longer kissed: the incoming prime minister goes to see the Queen, who invites them to form a government, even though it’s not her call, and they say yes, even though they know it’s not a question. When someone first explains this elaborate performance of pointlessness, the only reasonable response is, surely the monarchy should be abolished? This is just silly. But then, you were probably a teenager when you found that out, and wanted to abolish most things.

It wasn’t until today that I ever spared a thought for the Queen herself. Her first hand-kissing was with Winston Churchill, after her father’s death in 1952, and now she is about to go through it with Liz Truss. Royal-watchers are carefully skirting the fact that she is doing this in Balmoral, rather than coming to London as she normally would. It could be any reason, really. Maybe she has decided to live off-grid; which of us wouldn’t, given the chance?

More likely, it’s because she’s thinking, “Crikey, this office of state used to mean something. Could I have done more, over the past seven decades, to avert this terrible slide into political entropy? Was discretion really the better part of valour, or might some actual valour have been better still? Some time around that sociopathic blond dude, could I have changed the terms and conditions, and asked him not to form a government? I mean, God knows Anthony Eden was a bit of a pill, but this is ridiculous.”

It was always rumoured that the Queen had a scratchy relationship with Margaret Thatcher – according to contemporaries, because she felt that Thatcher was dividing the nation, was sorry for the miners’ wives, and disapproved of the prime minister’s spineless approach to apartheid South Africa. This was translated by The Crown, the most memorable a-factual chronicle of the monarchy, as the Queen disliking Thatcher because she never had the right shoes. Thatcher’s supporters always tried to confect a fashion rivalry between the two women, pointing to the fact that Thatcher was taller and, therefore, could come off as the more queenly. The Queen’s people dismissed this out of hand, with the famous remark: “The Queen never notices what other women are wearing”; and, of anything humanising that has ever been said about Elizabeth, that, I think, is the most credible.

It is all too long ago to matter whether there was great animosity or merely mild suspicion. Either way, Liz Truss’s eight-week Thatcher-tribute act, flogging herself to the tiny splenetic band of party members that now constitutes the electorate, was unlikely to foster a great warmth between her and the Queen. The whole point of a tribute act is to re-animate the golden age of your ego ideal, the moment when they were full of hope and had yet to disappoint, the time when they were themselves still buying their own hype. Liz Truss, by contrast, firing out random tax cuts because inequality doesn’t matter, yawing on about bills that people genuinely can’t and won’t pay, trying to start a war with France for no reason anyone can guess, is Thatcher in the end times. It’s like watching an Elvis impersonator just sitting on a stage eating burgers and taking downers. Sure, it’s accurate – but is that really the way we want to remember him?

Whatever you think about the coming Truss prime ministership, whether it will be instant chaos or more drawn-out chaos, whether she will have time to come after the net zero target or will be too busy fighting woke warriors, whether she will let people starve in the streets or filch just enough Labour policy to avert that, this does not have the whiff of a long term in office. Queens, by contrast, especially nowadays, reign a really, really long time. It’s a consolation. She may not see another Harold Wilson, but she will live to kiss another hand. Or whichever silly way round it is.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Eden
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Margaret Thatcher
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
Page Six

Why Kate Middleton isn’t traveling to Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside with William

Kate Middleton is putting her kids first. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, reportedly did not rush to Queen Elizabeth II’s bedside on Thursday alongside her husband, Prince William, in order to remain with their three children. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, started school on Wednesday with a preview day, looking too cute in matching uniforms while holding their parents’ hands. The little ones, who previously attended Thomas’s Battersea in London, have their first official day of class at Lambrook School in Windsor, England, on Thursday. With the royal siblings at school, William headed to Balmoral, Scotland, solo to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Kissing Hands#Apartheid South Africa#Uk
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry Races to Join Royal Family at Ailing Queen’s Bedside

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are at or en route to Balmoral, after Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors said they were “concerned” for her health and are keeping her under medical supervision.The 96-year-old British monarch was evaluated Thursday morning, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement. The queen is at her Scottish summer residence where she “remains comfortable,” the statement added.Harry and Meghan Markle, who were already in the U.K....
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced

Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
U.K.
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

434K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy