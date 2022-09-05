ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Shore Sports Network

Boys Soccer – 2022 Shore Sports Network Preseason Top 10

The 2022 high school soccer season in New Jersey opens Thursday with four Shore Conference teams officially setting out to defend NJSIAA sectional championships after a memorable year in 2021. Three of those four teams – Christian Brothers Academy, Freehold Township and Toms River North – will be doing so while replacing more than a half the starting lineup and their 2021 goal-scoring. Filling the void for standout senior talent from a year ago will be a general theme for most of the Shore Conference this year, so a lot of new stars will be announcing themselves during the early part of the 2022 season.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumson, NJ
City
Fair Haven, NJ
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Raritan, NJ
Rumson, NJ
Sports
Toms River, NJ
Football
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Sports
Shore Sports Network

VOTE for the Week 1 Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week

There were some great individual performances in the air, on the ground, on defense, and on special teams in Week 1, and now it’s time to get your vote in for who had the top performance in the Shore this weekend to choose the Ocean County Sports Medicine/Shore Sports Network Player of the Week. The winner will be announced on Thursday right here on ShoreSportsNetwork.com. Voting will end Wednesday at midnight.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#American Football#Toms River North#Alast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FENCE FIRE

Emergency personnel were on the scene earlier of a fence fire on Sheila Drive. There is no report that the fire spread to any structures.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FOUR CAR CRASH ON GSP NORTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a four car crash at mile marker 83.9 on the Garden State Parkway northbound. Avoid the parkway north if at all possible. This is a breaking story. We will update our page should additional details become available. After leaving My Previous Job 1...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Zombies Are Taking Over The Asbury Park Boardwalk

Spooky season is approaching soon and Asbury Park is ready to celebrate. If you know anything about me, I love Halloween. It’s my favorite holiday and every year I do everything I can to make it out to some of the best Halloween-themed events all over the area. This...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UTILITY WIRES ON FIRE

Emergency personnel are responding to Route 37 West and Hospital Drive for burning utility lines. We have no information if or how this is impacting electric in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy