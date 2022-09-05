Pearland and Friendswood are two of many communities across Texas that have been hit with an intense drought and record-breaking heat this summer. Due to a lack of rain and persistently high temperatures, parts of Brazoria and Galveston counties have been in a D3, or extreme, drought since mid-June, according to standards set by the U.S. Drought Monitor, run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other groups. This is affecting everyone from residents to cities, some of which had to enact drought contingency plans to conserve water.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO