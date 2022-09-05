Read full article on original website
Check out August's featured neighborhood in the Lake Houston area: Woodland Hills Village, 77339
Located near the intersection of Kingwood Drive and Woodland Hills Drive, Woodland Hills Village comprises 1,605 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD schools. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Located near the intersection of Kingwood Drive and Woodland Hills Drive, Woodland Hills Village comprises 1,605 single-family homes and is zoned...
Drought, extreme heat ease, but effects could linger across counties
Pearland and Friendswood are two of many communities across Texas that have been hit with an intense drought and record-breaking heat this summer. Due to a lack of rain and persistently high temperatures, parts of Brazoria and Galveston counties have been in a D3, or extreme, drought since mid-June, according to standards set by the U.S. Drought Monitor, run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other groups. This is affecting everyone from residents to cities, some of which had to enact drought contingency plans to conserve water.
Katy ISD maintains A accountability rating from Texas Education Agency
In the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year, Katy ISD received an A rating, or a 91 out of 100. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In the Texas Education Agency’s accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year, Katy ISD received an A rating, or a 91 out of 100.
Roundup: Here are candidates running in November general election in Katy area
Early voting for the November general election begins Oct. 24, and the deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot passed Aug. 22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting for the November general election begins Oct. 24, and the deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot passed Aug. 22.
Kolache Factory celebrating 40 years with special promotion at 5 Cy-Fair locations
Kolache Factory locations are offering special deals in celebration of 40 years in business. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) The Kolache Factory is celebrating 40 years in business with a special promotion, marking its kolaches to 40 cents each on Sept. 13. Most locations of the Katy-based business are in the Houston area, but the business is expanding with more locations across the state and nationwide. There are 26 company-owned and 30 franchise stores located in the Houston metropolitan area. Kolache Factory locations in the Cy-Fair region include the five listed below.
See how each New Caney ISD campus performed on STAAR tests in 2022
New Caney ISD schools saw improvement on all State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness scores for reading and math in the 2021-22 school year compared to the 2020-21 school year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) New Caney ISD schools saw improvement on all State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness scores...
Bayou Preservation Association hosting 19th annual symposium
The Bayou Preservation Association will host a two-day symposium on resilient communities along Houston's bayous, Sept 28-29. (Nathan Colbert/Community Impact Newspaper) The Bayou Preservation Association, a Houston-area nonprofit dedicated to the education and preservation of the region's bayous, is holding its 19th annual symposium virtually Sept. 28-29. The theme of...
Houston area sees growing union activity & record-breaking heat recedes
Workers at a Starbucks in Upper Kirby are pushing for unionization, in step with other Starbucks locations throughout the country. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 2 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Senior Editor Shawn Arrajj discusses the rising trend of local workers considering forming unions, including workers at a Starbucks location. Also, reporter George Wiebe reflects on Houston's sizzling summer and what can be expected from the local effects of climate change in years to come.
Juul to pay Texas $43 million in multistate youth vaping settlement
The settlement states that Juul Labs must follow specific restrictions, including limits on marketing to certain age groups. According to the investigation, the product has been specifically marketed to youth. (Courtesy Unsplash) Juul Labs, one of the top manufacturers of e-cigarettes in the United States, has tentatively agreed to pay...
Updated COVID-19 booster shots to be available across Texas next week
The updated vaccine is designed to protect Americans from both the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variant. The variant caused over 99% of COVID-19 cases in Texas during the month of August, according to the Department of State Health Services. (Courtesy Unsplash) Texans will soon be able to...
Montrose to gain first unionized Starbucks, trend could follow
A Starbucks at Shepherd Drive and Harold Street in Upper Kirby may become the first to unionize in Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is a right-to-work state, with only 4% of employers unionized, but that has not stopped Houston workers from attempting to unionize their workplace. Between the end...
