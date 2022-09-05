ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Check out August's featured neighborhood in the Lake Houston area: Woodland Hills Village, 77339

Located near the intersection of Kingwood Drive and Woodland Hills Drive, Woodland Hills Village comprises 1,605 single-family homes and is zoned to Humble ISD schools. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact Newspaper) Located near the intersection of Kingwood Drive and Woodland Hills Drive, Woodland Hills Village comprises 1,605 single-family homes and is zoned...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Drought, extreme heat ease, but effects could linger across counties

Pearland and Friendswood are two of many communities across Texas that have been hit with an intense drought and record-breaking heat this summer. Due to a lack of rain and persistently high temperatures, parts of Brazoria and Galveston counties have been in a D3, or extreme, drought since mid-June, according to standards set by the U.S. Drought Monitor, run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other groups. This is affecting everyone from residents to cities, some of which had to enact drought contingency plans to conserve water.
PEARLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Traffic
Community Impact Houston

Kolache Factory celebrating 40 years with special promotion at 5 Cy-Fair locations

Kolache Factory locations are offering special deals in celebration of 40 years in business. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) The Kolache Factory is celebrating 40 years in business with a special promotion, marking its kolaches to 40 cents each on Sept. 13. Most locations of the Katy-based business are in the Houston area, but the business is expanding with more locations across the state and nationwide. There are 26 company-owned and 30 franchise stores located in the Houston metropolitan area. Kolache Factory locations in the Cy-Fair region include the five listed below.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bayou Preservation Association hosting 19th annual symposium

The Bayou Preservation Association will host a two-day symposium on resilient communities along Houston's bayous, Sept 28-29. (Nathan Colbert/Community Impact Newspaper) The Bayou Preservation Association, a Houston-area nonprofit dedicated to the education and preservation of the region's bayous, is holding its 19th annual symposium virtually Sept. 28-29. The theme of...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston area sees growing union activity & record-breaking heat recedes

Workers at a Starbucks in Upper Kirby are pushing for unionization, in step with other Starbucks locations throughout the country. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 2 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Senior Editor Shawn Arrajj discusses the rising trend of local workers considering forming unions, including workers at a Starbucks location. Also, reporter George Wiebe reflects on Houston's sizzling summer and what can be expected from the local effects of climate change in years to come.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txdot
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy