ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Health
fortworthreport.org

Free haircuts help ‘clean up’ Fort Worth streets

For Fort Worth resident Tyrone Miller, 38, a haircut offers a better outlook on life. “I was scruffy. When he cut my hair, I felt good. I looked good,” Miller said from inside Clean Up USA’s barbershop bus. “It’s been excellent.”. Nonprofit organization Clean Up USA...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds

A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Graham
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
CEDAR HILL, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel#Disc Golf#Gyms
CBS DFW

Report: Most students in Fort Worth not meeting testing requirements

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two out of three students in third through eighth grades across the City of Fort Worth aren't meeting grade level on state tests.The finding came in a report delivered to the city council this week, breaking down student performance across the city, rather than individual districts or schools.Although scores are up compared to last year, the 36% who met grade level on reading, math, science and social studies, is still behind the 2019 scores of 39%, before the pandemic.The report from non-profit Fort Worth Education Partnership is intended to encourage more city participation in improving education,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Kristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the celebrity chef kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Public Health
lakeworthtx.org

Lake Worth Farmers Market

A marketplace with fresh produce, artisan vendors, doers and dreamers. Open every 1st and 3rd Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you are from the Lake Worth area and are interested in joining the market or know someone who is, please apply at.
LAKE WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy