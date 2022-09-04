Read full article on original website
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth’s Fall Gallery Night is for everyone: ‘You don’t have to be an expert’
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Shea Patterson Young, executive director of the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association and campus curator at the The University of North Texas Health Science Center, spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff about Fall Gallery Night. .
KENS 5
They passed each other at a hospital for 7 years. Then they learned they're siblings.
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the recording studio producer at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, Raymond Turner is always focused on what he hears. That may help explain why he never saw the woman who’d been walking past his studio for the past seven years. “I...
Popular North Texas BBQ joint takes turkey off menu as costs rise
FORT WORTH, Texas — Travis Heim says he’s taken turkey off the menu at Heim BBQ. “For the last month, we haven’t been making money with turkey,” Heim said. The problem? Turkey is just too expensive to buy right now. “We’re paying almost, close to $2/pound...
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
City of Arlington officials say a basic emergency supply kit should include these items
To ensure that you are safe in a time of extreme weather, it is always good to have an emergency first aid kit on hand.
fortworthreport.org
Free haircuts help ‘clean up’ Fort Worth streets
For Fort Worth resident Tyrone Miller, 38, a haircut offers a better outlook on life. “I was scruffy. When he cut my hair, I felt good. I looked good,” Miller said from inside Clean Up USA’s barbershop bus. “It’s been excellent.”. Nonprofit organization Clean Up USA...
fwtx.com
Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds
A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Party on the Porch is a Free Bonanza of Music and Art — How to Get Your No-Cost Ticket
The Amon Carter Museum of American Art provides the perfect setting for an outdoor concert at Party on the Porch. Each year, Fort Worth’s Amon Carter Museum of American Art transforms into a beautiful concert venue. In fact, the prime cultural district location provides the perfect spot for a fall Party on the Porch.
Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
PadSplit Enters Short-Term Rental Mix Offering Furnished Rooms at Weekly Rates
As the debate over short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods rages on in Dallas, another room-sharing platform has entered the mix but doesn’t appear to have much traction locally. Hundreds of Dallas-Fort Worth properties are featured on short-term rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, and we’ve talked to several readers...
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
Man jailed in the Fort Worth murder of a Dallas businessman
After being on the run for three weeks, a man is locked up in Fort Worth, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Dallas businessman last month. Markyn West was booked into the Tarrant County jail
Report: Most students in Fort Worth not meeting testing requirements
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two out of three students in third through eighth grades across the City of Fort Worth aren't meeting grade level on state tests.The finding came in a report delivered to the city council this week, breaking down student performance across the city, rather than individual districts or schools.Although scores are up compared to last year, the 36% who met grade level on reading, math, science and social studies, is still behind the 2019 scores of 39%, before the pandemic.The report from non-profit Fort Worth Education Partnership is intended to encourage more city participation in improving education,...
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the celebrity chef kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
fortworthreport.org
Angélica Ramsey knows what it means to fall behind. She’s coming to help Fort Worth ISD catch up.
For most of her education, Angélica Ramsey felt as if she was playing catch up. She was only 5 years old when appendicitis caused a hospital stay that resulted in her starting first grade late. Then her family sold their house in Pico Rivera, California, to pay medical bills and moved 350 miles north to Stockton.
‘I don’t want to age out of the system’ | Wednesday’s Child 10-year-old Zuriah hopes to be adopted soon
DALLAS — We often hear the term "together we are stronger." I like to say, "With love, we are stronger." Stuffed with a whole lot of love, Zuriah's new best friend will never leave her side. The 10-year-old created her at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at the Dallas Galleria and affectionately named her “Rainbow Cake.”
Texas Black Doctor Launches Telemedicine and Walk-In Clinic to Address Healthcare Disparities Across the State
Dr. Patricia Horace, a Primary Care Physician and the founder and CEO of ExtraCare Concerns, a Black-owned healthcare facility in Fort Worth, Texas, is helping local residents to achieve wellness and ideal health throughout Tarrant county and beyond. As the Coronavirus pandemic subsides, she has turned her attention to getting...
lakeworthtx.org
Lake Worth Farmers Market
A marketplace with fresh produce, artisan vendors, doers and dreamers. Open every 1st and 3rd Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you are from the Lake Worth area and are interested in joining the market or know someone who is, please apply at.
Looking at North Texas forecast for end of work week, weekend & early next week
Can you believe it's already hump day? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared a look at the forecast for not only the end of the week but the weekend and early next week.
