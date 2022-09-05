POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Powell High School students create an award-winning documentary honoring their late teacher Eric Robertson. When students at Powell High School found out that their teacher and basketball coach Eric Robertson has passed away, one student made it her mission to honor their late teacher by making a film celebrating Mr. Robertson’s life and dedication to the students of Powell. This documentary has since gone on to win awards for storytelling and truly showcases what it means to have Panther Pride.

POWELL, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO