ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
wcyb.com

New recovery facility opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Powell High School students honor teacher with award-winning documentary

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Powell High School students create an award-winning documentary honoring their late teacher Eric Robertson. When students at Powell High School found out that their teacher and basketball coach Eric Robertson has passed away, one student made it her mission to honor their late teacher by making a film celebrating Mr. Robertson’s life and dedication to the students of Powell. This documentary has since gone on to win awards for storytelling and truly showcases what it means to have Panther Pride.
POWELL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Pancreatic Cancer#Taekwondo
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after trying to fight two people who were giving him food, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, the report said, on McCall Lane. Officers responded to a home on the street on the report of a fight, officials said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Dawson Marsh, who told officers he was assaulted by a man identified as Steven Wyrick.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Happy birthday! | Knoxville woman turns 105

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who has lived in Knoxville her entire life turned 105 on Sept. 6. On Tuesday, Charlotte Musgraves celebrated her special birthday at the independent living community she has lived in for the last 13 years. The woman said she is thankful to still live...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
wvlt.tv

Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events going on this weekend to Find Your Fun!. This is the last weekend to enjoy the splash pads across Knoxville. Splash pads across Knox County are expected to close on Sept. 12. The splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Loved ones remember Sevier County drowning victim

The body of Wade Brady was found in Douglas Lake on Sunday, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth …. East Tennessee pilot flying in Smoky Mountain Air …. Knoxville after-school program expands to help more …. Money Talks: How will ‘quiet quitting’...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Tennessee Valley Fair announces new minor policy limiting entry without a guardian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair has been entertaining the community for more than 100 years. "I think it's tradition," said Abby Villas, TN Valley Fair marketing coordinator. "I think people have come here their whole entire life and come as a young child with their parents or their grandparents and then they like to repeat that cycle with their children or their grandchildren."
KNOXVILLE, TN
middlesboronews.com

Old Jail doors open for tours

The historic Old Jail will open its doors in September for perusal of the oldest free-standing jail in the state and the third-oldest in the country. Members of the Claiborne County Historical and Genealogy Society will conduct free tours every Saturday in the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy