A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
'So upset' | Cerebral Palsy Center closes Knoxville boarding home due to financial problems
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Cerebral Palsy Center's residential program shut down for good. Executive Director Angelia Jones said it had operated under capacity for the four or five years she's run the program. "Without all the rooms being rented out, it's a really difficult financial proposition," she...
Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett has died
The chief of the Rockwood Police Department has passed away, the agency shared Thursday morning.
WATE
Blount County deputy now recuperating after heart transplant
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — They say the third time’s a charm and for Deputy Lydia Sharp this holds true. After being in need of a heart transplant and having two hearts rejected by doctors right before going into surgery, she finally had a match. On Saturday she had...
WATE
Maryville family offers $10,000 reward for information on father’s death
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Grant Burchfield says his father, Gary Burchfield, was a gentle soul. That’s what makes Gary’s death an unexpected tragedy and complete shock. Gary was killed in a hit-and-run incident just outside his home on Peach Orchard Road. “My mother called me after about...
Knoxville cerebral palsy patients required to find new homes within 24 hours
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who have been living at a home for cerebral palsy patients, which is operated by the Cerebral Palsy Center, are now forced to stay somewhere else. Highland Home is located in Fountain City. It’s been a home for some of the residents since the 90s but now the home is […]
Knoxville and Knox County leaders to honor memories of those who died due to 9/11 terrorist attacks
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York City that led to the deaths of thousands of people and left a dark legacy. On that day, people across the country swore to never forget the events of 9/11. Across the U.S. and including...
wcyb.com
New recovery facility opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
WATE
Powell High School students honor teacher with award-winning documentary
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Powell High School students create an award-winning documentary honoring their late teacher Eric Robertson. When students at Powell High School found out that their teacher and basketball coach Eric Robertson has passed away, one student made it her mission to honor their late teacher by making a film celebrating Mr. Robertson’s life and dedication to the students of Powell. This documentary has since gone on to win awards for storytelling and truly showcases what it means to have Panther Pride.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for fighting people giving him food, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is now in custody after trying to fight two people who were giving him food, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, the report said, on McCall Lane. Officers responded to a home on the street on the report of a fight, officials said. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Dawson Marsh, who told officers he was assaulted by a man identified as Steven Wyrick.
First Lady coming to Knoxville to kickoff back-to-school bus tour
First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Knoxville to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.
Celebrate the Queen’s life with traditional British food
For those longing for a taste of England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there are a few great spots without traveling overseas.
wvlt.tv
Happy birthday! | Knoxville woman turns 105
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who has lived in Knoxville her entire life turned 105 on Sept. 6. On Tuesday, Charlotte Musgraves celebrated her special birthday at the independent living community she has lived in for the last 13 years. The woman said she is thankful to still live...
‘Bertie the Dog’ statue unveiled in downtown Sevierville
Across the road from the iconic Dolly Parton statue in downtown Sevierville, sits a new piece of art.
wvlt.tv
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events going on this weekend to Find Your Fun!. This is the last weekend to enjoy the splash pads across Knoxville. Splash pads across Knox County are expected to close on Sept. 12. The splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WATE
Loved ones remember Sevier County drowning victim
The body of Wade Brady was found in Douglas Lake on Sunday, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth …. East Tennessee pilot flying in Smoky Mountain Air …. Knoxville after-school program expands to help more …. Money Talks: How will ‘quiet quitting’...
Blake Shelton’s upcoming tour includes a stop in East Tennessee
The tour lineup also includes ACM Female Artist of the Year and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.
Tennessee Valley Fair announces new minor policy limiting entry without a guardian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair has been entertaining the community for more than 100 years. "I think it's tradition," said Abby Villas, TN Valley Fair marketing coordinator. "I think people have come here their whole entire life and come as a young child with their parents or their grandparents and then they like to repeat that cycle with their children or their grandchildren."
WATE
Knoxville company recalls beef jerky
Nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products made by a Knoxville, Tenn. company are being recalled over concerns of possible listeria contamination. WATE Midday News.
middlesboronews.com
Old Jail doors open for tours
The historic Old Jail will open its doors in September for perusal of the oldest free-standing jail in the state and the third-oldest in the country. Members of the Claiborne County Historical and Genealogy Society will conduct free tours every Saturday in the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Tennessee on their Road to Success Bus Tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will hold an event in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The tour will showcase how school...
