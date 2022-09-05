Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Bad Mary in concert on 9/7Adrian HolmanAmityville, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
testudotimes.com
MM 9.8: Maryland women’s basketball’s Big Ten schedule released
Women’s basketball is returning in all its glory for another exciting season in the Big Ten. With how much change Maryland has dealt with this offseason, fans are curious to see how head coach Brenda Frese’s group matches up against the rest of the league. Sept. 7 featured...
testudotimes.com
No. 3 Maryland field hockey vs. No. 12 Harvard preview
No. 3 Maryland field hockey will host No. 12 Harvard in the 26th annual Terrapin Invitational at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex on Friday at 5 p.m. on BTN Plus. The Terps (4-0) return home for a ranked matchup after sweeping Boston College and Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Cup. Maryland’s 10-3 scoring margin in those two games was pivotal en route to its best start since 2018. With one win already secured in the interconference tournament, Maryland exploded with seven goals in its overwhelming 7-2 victory over Duke. Head coach Missy Meharg’s club has played outstanding defense, holding opponents to four total goals.
testudotimes.com
MM 9.7: Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Maryland field hockey is off to a spectacular 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and forward Hope Rose was been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week by the conference for her performances. Rose has been a big performer for the team so far, especially when they have faced...
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer vs. No. 24 Wake Forest preview
After four consecutive 1-1 draws to begin its season, Maryland women’s soccer finally broke through Sunday afternoon. The Terps captured their first win of the season and the first of head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer’s tenure as they dismantled George Mason, 3-0. “It was a great day to...
testudotimes.com
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football week one recap and Charlotte preview
The Testudo Times Podcast is back for another week! On this episode, the editors completely break down Maryland football’s performance against Buffalo in week one. Then, they make predictions and dive into the Terps’ week two matchup with Charlotte. All that and more on our latest podcast. On...
247Sports
Maryland football: ESPN FPI updates projections for rest of Terps games
Maryland football took care of Buffalo Saturday, 31-10, and like many of its remaining opponents, climbed up ESPN’s Football Power Index. According to ESPN, the Football Power Index “measures a team’s true strength on a net point scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on a neutral field.” The FPI can then be used to calculate a team’s projected win-loss, postseason chances and more. The Terps, who rank No. 37 in FPI, sit right at a projected 6.5-5.5 win-loss record with a 76.4% chance of hitting six wins after their win in Week One.
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
wfmd.com
Teen Flown To Shock Trauma After His Heart Stopped During Frederick County Football Game
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A Winters Mill High School football player was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore during the second quarter of a game against St. John’s Catholic Prep on Friday, Sept. 2. The game was the first to be held at St. John’s new stadium. Greyson Lyons,...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore ranked among worst cities in which to retire in 2022
BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named one of the worst cities in which to retire, according to a new report from WalletHub. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Moore, Cox stump for votes in Labor Day parade for Maryland gubernatorial race
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox on Monday pushed for votes, using Labor Day parades and events to promote their Maryland gubernatorial candidacies that traditionally start the campaign season. Both Moore and Cox had their own contingents marching with them in the Labor Day parade in Gaithersburg. Cox, […]
restaurantclicks.com
Eat Outdoors at These Amazing Baltimore Restaurants
One of the best feelings in the world is eating good food. In addition to the food, the restaurant’s ambiance plays an integral role in boosting your outdoor dining experience. You must also consider the restaurant’s cuisines to ensure they cook some of your preferred dishes, especially when hosting...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Baltimore
Also known as Charm City, Baltimore has long been a city rich in history and iconic claims to fame. Whether you’re interested in Civil War history or marine biology, there’s plenty to explore. While Baltimore’s culinary claims to fame draw from its coastal bounty, it also has a...
Mansion party in Maryland canceled after promotion video goes viral
LAYTONSVILLE, Md. — A house party in Laytonville scheduled on Sept. 4 was canceled after a promotion video surfacing across several social media platform ultimately went viral. According to a social media account associated with Parties Got Talent, the promotors expected hundreds of people to attend the event. The...
restaurantclicks.com
Baltimore Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Whether you’re visiting Baltimore for its rich history, unique culture, or notorious crab cakes, one thing is for sure—it’s a busy city, and you shouldn’t skip breakfast!. Luckily, Baltimore is full of top-notch breakfast spots, many of which will be within walking distance from you. Some...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland
Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
Here's How Busy Maryland State Police Troopers Were During Labor Day Weekend
Dozens of Maryland motorists were arrested by state police troopers who handed out nearly 1,000 citations during a special DUI detail over some of the state’s busiest roadways during Labor Day Weekend. Maryland state police troopers teamed with the Maryland Transportation Authority over the long holiday weekend where they...
Md. Fleet Week: Flyovers, Festivals, Big Ships in Baltimore
Maryland Fleet Week is getting underway in Baltimore, bringing all the excitement of the Bay’s maritime traditions to one place for the first time since 2018. Spanning six days and locations from Middle River to Port Covington and every part of the harbor in between, there will be vessels and aircraft to see wherever you look. Visiting U.S., British, Canadian, and Danish vessels will be docked for tours at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, the Under Armour Pier in Locust Point, and the new Port Covington development.
Police: Arrest made in Maryland deputy sheriff’s killing 51 years later
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An arrest has been made 51 years after a Maryland deputy sheriff was killed, according to police. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Police Department, Larry David Smith, 71, also known as Larry David Becker, has been arrested for allegedly killing Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall in 1971. MCPD said that Becker changed his name to Smith in 1975 and moved to Little Falls, New York.
mocoshow.com
Germantown is 2nd Most Ethnically Diverse City/Area in the Country, According to Report
The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities, with 4 of the top 10 cities/areas listed being in Montgomery County, including Germantown being ranked as the 2nd most ethnically diverse city/area in the country. To identify the most ethnically diverse places...
