Stony Brook, NY

testudotimes.com

No. 3 Maryland field hockey vs. No. 12 Harvard preview

No. 3 Maryland field hockey will host No. 12 Harvard in the 26th annual Terrapin Invitational at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex on Friday at 5 p.m. on BTN Plus. The Terps (4-0) return home for a ranked matchup after sweeping Boston College and Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Cup. Maryland’s 10-3 scoring margin in those two games was pivotal en route to its best start since 2018. With one win already secured in the interconference tournament, Maryland exploded with seven goals in its overwhelming 7-2 victory over Duke. Head coach Missy Meharg’s club has played outstanding defense, holding opponents to four total goals.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer vs. No. 24 Wake Forest preview

After four consecutive 1-1 draws to begin its season, Maryland women’s soccer finally broke through Sunday afternoon. The Terps captured their first win of the season and the first of head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer’s tenure as they dismantled George Mason, 3-0. “It was a great day to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland football: ESPN FPI updates projections for rest of Terps games

Maryland football took care of Buffalo Saturday, 31-10, and like many of its remaining opponents, climbed up ESPN’s Football Power Index. According to ESPN, the Football Power Index “measures a team’s true strength on a net point scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on a neutral field.” The FPI can then be used to calculate a team’s projected win-loss, postseason chances and more. The Terps, who rank No. 37 in FPI, sit right at a projected 6.5-5.5 win-loss record with a 76.4% chance of hitting six wins after their win in Week One.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Baltimore ranked among worst cities in which to retire in 2022

BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named one of the worst cities in which to retire, according to a new report from WalletHub. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Eat Outdoors at These Amazing Baltimore Restaurants

One of the best feelings in the world is eating good food. In addition to the food, the restaurant’s ambiance plays an integral role in boosting your outdoor dining experience. You must also consider the restaurant’s cuisines to ensure they cook some of your preferred dishes, especially when hosting...
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Baltimore

Also known as Charm City, Baltimore has long been a city rich in history and iconic claims to fame. Whether you’re interested in Civil War history or marine biology, there’s plenty to explore. While Baltimore’s culinary claims to fame draw from its coastal bounty, it also has a...
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

Baltimore Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Whether you’re visiting Baltimore for its rich history, unique culture, or notorious crab cakes, one thing is for sure—it’s a busy city, and you shouldn’t skip breakfast!. Luckily, Baltimore is full of top-notch breakfast spots, many of which will be within walking distance from you. Some...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland

Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md. Fleet Week: Flyovers, Festivals, Big Ships in Baltimore

Maryland Fleet Week is getting underway in Baltimore, bringing all the excitement of the Bay’s maritime traditions to one place for the first time since 2018. Spanning six days and locations from Middle River to Port Covington and every part of the harbor in between, there will be vessels and aircraft to see wherever you look. Visiting U.S., British, Canadian, and Danish vessels will be docked for tours at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, the Under Armour Pier in Locust Point, and the new Port Covington development.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAU

Police: Arrest made in Maryland deputy sheriff’s killing 51 years later

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An arrest has been made 51 years after a Maryland deputy sheriff was killed, according to police. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Police Department, Larry David Smith, 71, also known as Larry David Becker, has been arrested for allegedly killing Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall in 1971. MCPD said that Becker changed his name to Smith in 1975 and moved to Little Falls, New York.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

