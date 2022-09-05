ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indian River County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Indian River County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Indian River County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Florida Ridge, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Oslo#Accident
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Car hit by train in Indian River County

FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was struck by a train overnight in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the driver got his vehicle stuck in gravel while crossing the tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway. The driver managed to get...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
treasurecoast.com

City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center

City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Why: The City of Port St. Lucie invites the public to join us for our annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Marking the 21st anniversary since the attacks on our great nation, this ceremony will honor and remember the lives lost and forever impacted on Sept. 11, 2001.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Body found in truck at shopping center; deputies investigating

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was found in a pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, prompting a death investigation, sheriff’s officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, Indian River County spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Once deputies arrived, they could...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy