WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
WPBF News 25
Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie expected to continue burning for weeks
The Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie is expected to continue burning for weeks. The St. Lucie Fire District tweeted that the fire is smoldering and burning over 28 acres and millions of tons of organic matter, which can get as high as four stories. "Unfortunately, there is simply...
WPBF News 25
Deputies give 'all clear' in Vero Beach after responding to 'possible barricade situation'
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Tuesday's headlines and weather. Indian River County deputies gave the "all clear" after responding to what was originally thought to be a "possible barricaded subject" on 10th Street in Vero Beach Tuesday afternoon. This was in the 41000 block, near...
Click10.com
‘Wrong Exit:’ 2 Miami men caught stealing ‘Right Side’ boat from local business in Martin County
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly traveling to Martin County and stealing a boat from a local business, Miami-Dade police said. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina, 35, and Jose Rodriguez Abreu, 33 hooked up the 40-foot catamaran, named “The Right Side” to their SUV during the night and took off.
treasurecoast.com
Suspected drug dealer in Indian River County arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move drugs from city to city
Suspected drug dealer in Indian River County arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move drugs from city to city. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- A suspected drug dealer in Indian River County was arrested after being caught using the U.S. mail to move narcotics from city to city.
WESH
FWC report: Florida boater who vanished at sea believed to have fallen overboard
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
WPBF News 25
Florida neighborhood evacuated after explosives found
A neighborhood in Brevard County was evacuated late Wednesday morning after authorities said explosives were found in a backyard.
WPBF News 25
23-year-old dies, another man injured after shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person died and another was injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Fort Pierce. Police responded to North 21st Street and Avenue E for a shooting. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. When they arrived, they found two men who had been...
cw34.com
Man killed in shooting in Fort Pierce, second man critical
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Fort Pierce. The shooting happened Wednesday night on N. 21st Street and Avenue E. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews took both men to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital...
South Florida driver dies after striking pig, hitting trees
A South Florida driver died on Sunday after striking a pig with his pickup truck and veering off the road and into trees.
cbs12.com
Car hit by train in Indian River County
FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was struck by a train overnight in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the driver got his vehicle stuck in gravel while crossing the tracks at Highlands Drive and Old Dixie Highway. The driver managed to get...
cw34.com
The city takes the Vero Beach Preservation Alliance to court over marina referendum
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach City Marina is growing — attracting more boaters and leading the city to plan an expansion of the dry boat storage facility. However, some locals don’t like the plan, so they got a referendum on the November ballot to stop it...now the city is fighting back.
treasurecoast.com
Vero Beach Police looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise
Vero Beach Police looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise. Vero Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Vero Beach Police are looking for these two suspects who stole over $1,500.00 of merchandise! Get a job people!. ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY. Grand Theft. On 09/03/2022, the pictured black male, possibly...
treasurecoast.com
City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center
City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to attend 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Why: The City of Port St. Lucie invites the public to join us for our annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. Marking the 21st anniversary since the attacks on our great nation, this ceremony will honor and remember the lives lost and forever impacted on Sept. 11, 2001.
veronews.com
Body found in truck at shopping center; deputies investigating
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was found in a pickup truck in a shopping center parking lot Friday evening, prompting a death investigation, sheriff’s officials said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, Indian River County spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said. “Once deputies arrived, they could...
cw34.com
'Right Side' back with its owner, suspected boat thief on the wrong side of the law
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — It's smooth sailing again for a catamaran called the "Right Side" and the business that owns it. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Luis Eloy Betancourt-Molina made waves by driving an SUV to a business, hooking the 40-foot catamaran to it, and then taking off.
Man, 21, killed after hitting pig and crashing in Jupiter Farms
A 21-year-old man is dead after authorities said he hit a pig with his pickup truck then crashed into some trees in Jupiter Farms.
WPBF News 25
One dead, 4 injured after shooting at Martin County park where hundreds gathered
INDIANTOWN, Fla. — One person is dead and four people are injured after a shooting during an outdoor gathering with about 300 people in Martin County. It happened at Booker Park along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. "That community has gatherings frequently, especially around holidays. It’s not unusual," Martin...
