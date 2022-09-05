These 3 heat records could be broken this week

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Get ready for a hot September week. The Pinpoint Weather Team says a mega high-pressure dome is over Colorado and several heat records are at risk of being broken.

Here is a look at the forecasted highs for this week and what records could be broken in Denver:

Monday : The forecast for Monday calls for a high of 97 degrees. The record high for this date is 101 degrees, so the record is not at risk of being broken.

: The forecast for Wednesday calls for a high of 99 degrees, which should beat the record of 95 degrees set in 2013. Thursday: The forecast for Thursday calls for a high of 100 degrees, which should beat the record of 94 degrees set in 1959.

It has never been 100 degrees after Sept. 5 in Denver history. The highest temperature ever recorded in Sept. is 101 degrees on Sept. 5, 2020.

