ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

These 3 heat records could be broken this week

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5H1z_0hio869E00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Get ready for a hot September week. The Pinpoint Weather Team says a mega high-pressure dome is over Colorado and several heat records are at risk of being broken.

Here is a look at the forecasted highs for this week and what records could be broken in Denver:

  • Monday : The forecast for Monday calls for a high of 97 degrees. The record high for this date is 101 degrees, so the record is not at risk of being broken.
  • Tuesday : The forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of 98 degrees, which should beat the record of 97 degrees set in 2020.
  • Wednesday : The forecast for Wednesday calls for a high of 99 degrees, which should beat the record of 95 degrees set in 2013.
  • Thursday: The forecast for Thursday calls for a high of 100 degrees, which should beat the record of 94 degrees set in 1959.
Is it usually this hot in September in Denver?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Rzsx_0hio869E00

It has never been 100 degrees after Sept. 5 in Denver history. The highest temperature ever recorded in Sept. is 101 degrees on Sept. 5, 2020.

Be sure to bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather Team .

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Radar#The Pinpoint Weather Team#Pinpoint Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
K99

Bring The Heat: 125-Degree Days Could Be Coming To Colorado

Bring the heat ... or, in this case, don't. A new study/forecast has revealed the potential of an alarming climatic reality that millions of people and places all around the nation could face in as soon as the next 30 years. The First Street Foundation released its findings from a...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado weather: High temperatures persist as out-of-state wildfire smoke triggers alerts

Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has turned Colorado’s skies hazy and gray. Due to the smoky skies, as well as high temperatures and dry conditions, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an air quality health advisory for much of the northern Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. By early Wednesday morning, air quality had already reached moderate or unhealthy conditions for most of the state.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver breaks high temperature record on Tuesday

DENVER — Denver set a record for high temperature Tuesday when it hit 98 degrees at 3:20 in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for Sept. 6 was 97 degrees, set in 2020. If Denver hits 100 degrees, it would be the latest date ever on record that the city has reached the triple digits.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy