9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Labor Day sale 2022 — extended deals to shop now
The Best Buy Labor Day 2022 sale offers extened deals on select items. You can still take advantage sitewide discounts for your back to school or gadget refresh needs. As summer comes to an end, Best Buy is dropping prices on its inventory. Among the retailer's smorgasbord of extended Labor Day deals are awesome discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones and more.
pocketnow.com
Buy a new Samsung Galaxy S22 for just $100
Samsung’s latest iteration of its Galaxy S lineup was launched back in January with some exciting changes. The most significant change came with the higher-end model that now sports a design language that makes us remember the long-gone Galaxy Note series, while the two more affordable variants look just like their predecessors. However, that doesn’t mean that the Galaxy S22 is a fantastic device, and it’s one of the best options on the market, considering that you can take one home for just $99.99.
The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google wants to do for your crummy voice calls what it did for Meet call clarity
Phone calls might feel like a thing of the past these days, with messaging, video chats, and social media making up for the bulk of our mobile communication. Your smartphone is, of course, still a phone, and excellent voice quality remains as essential as ever if you're taking meetings on the go. Spotted alongside today's Android 13 QPR1 Beta, Google is developing a feature for its mobile OS that might give voice calls a much-needed quality boost.
How long will my Google Pixel get updates?
Google's Pixel smartphone lineup always makes our best Android phones list. These phones include great software and a killer camera. They also pack some awesome exclusive features into a well-priced device. One of the biggest draws to the Pixel line is timely updates that will come for a long time.
Possible Pixel tablet animation in Android 13 QPR1 shows Google getting ready for some docking action
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is finally here, reigniting Google's briefly dormant beta program and practically begging us to discover hidden secrets about the future of the OS and beyond. While we and the rest of the beta testers continue to try out the latest software, today's launch also provides us with a new look at an upcoming Pixel device. Forget next month's Pixel 7 — we're finally getting some information about that mysterious Pixel tablet announced at Google I/O.
Pixel 6's Quick phrases feature arrives on the Nest Hub Max
Google debuted Quick phrases with the Pixel 6 series in October 2021. At Google I/O this year, the company announced that it is expanding Quick phrases support to the Nest Hub Max. The feature lets you interact with Google Assistant for common everyday interactions without saying "Hey Google" first. Nearly four months after the announcement, Google is finally rolling out Quick phrases support to one of the best smart displays on the market.
What's new in Samsung One UI 5
Samsung's flagship and premium devices are among the best Android phones on the market. The company's One UI interface is a key reason behind its success, as it offers a refined UI/UX experience. Based on Android 13, One UI 5 is the next major release of the skin. Below is...
Our favorite online marketplace apps on the Google Play Store
Between a global pandemic that kept American citizens inside their homes and a shaky economy, the process of shopping for and selling goods has changed in every way. There are millions of apps in the Play Store, but it can take a bit of hunting to find the best Android apps. The upshot of so many apps, however, is that it's easy to find just about anything on your phone.
Google Play Pass vs. Apple Arcade: Which platform offers the most bang for your buck
Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass launched within days of each other in September 2019, offering similar services for their respective platforms. Today neither has changed much, but quite a few differences in the services set them apart. As Apple Arcade is available on nearly every all of its products,...
You can already get $50 off the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro debuted 12 days ago on August 26, but Woot is already discounting them. While $230 down to $180 might not seem like a huge deal, it's rare to see such a large discount so quickly after its official debut, especially for buds marketed as premium. It wasn't like they weren't competitively priced to begin with, either: $230 put them in a sweet spot compared to the $280 Sony WF-1000XM4 and $250 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.
The best Chromebook sleeves in 2022
If you take your trusty, reliable Chromebook everywhere, a sleeve is your first option for protecting your investment. The last thing you'd want is for an accidental drop or spill that could affect its performance — or worse. The simplicity of it is great, considering you can just as easily slip it out when you need it and then back in when you don't.
The 6 best Android keyboard apps for effortless typing
Keyboard apps are some of the essential apps on our phones, but we rarely consider replacing them. When you get a new phone, you probably start replacing the default apps with some of the best Android apps, but you'll likely forget about your keyboard. If you're planning on picking up...
Google may use its first-generation Tensor chip in the Pixel tablet
Since the initial tease at Google I/O earlier this year, the excitement surrounding the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel 7 series has been mounting steadily. We know little about the former besides the chances of a stylus and rumors of support for just 64-bit apps. One developer sniffed through Google’s AOSP code and found additional information suggesting the tablet could rely on a first-generation Tensor SoC. This could be disheartening or exciting, depending on what you were hoping for, but nothing is certain until we hear it from Google itself.
Samsung September 2022 security update rolling out internationally for Galaxy S21, S22, and Note 20 phones
Samsung has taken its software update game from strength to strength in recent months, whether we're getting One UI 4.1.1 for the Galaxy S22 series, or seeing the One UI 5 release inching closer as beta testing continues. We're used to getting the latest security patches on at least a few Galaxy phones a couple days ahead of the new rolling around — but September arrived without any updates to show for it. Well, we may be a week behind schedule, but Samsung’s September security update is finally now rolling out to devices starting with the Galaxy S21.
Asus Zenfone 9 pre-orders are open, but it’s complicated to buy one
The Asus Zenfone 9 was revealed in July, but those in the US may have to wait until October to get their hands on the phone. Asus opened pre-orders for the phone at the end of last week and it’s a remarkably complicated if not confusing situation to get your hands on one of these new phones. Fortunately, the bottom line is that you can reserve the phone and claim a bonus perk right now on Amazon.
Google's September 2022 security patch is here for Pixel phones with fixes for wireless charging
Pixel fans know by now to expect Google's latest patches hitting their phones on the first Monday of the month — except, of course, when that Monday's a holiday in the US, as it was back in July, and as it is once again this week. With everyone coming back from a nice and (hopefully) relaxing Labor Day weekend, it's finally time to get our hands on the latest software for Pixels, with the release of the September Patch for the Pixel 4 and newer phones.
Fitbit Charge 6 may look just like the previous generation
The Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 were announced at the end of last month alongside the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker. There was no word of a Fitbit Charge 6 in that announcement, but leaks and rumors suggest the device is coming soon. According to a new report, the Fitbit Charge 6 may look remarkably similar to the Fitbit Charge 5.
Google will launch new smart home gadgets alongside Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch launch is now confirmed to take place on October 6, with Google saying we'll be seeing the new smartphones and the smartwatch in full during the big launch. As part of the announcement, Google has confirmed it'll be introducing some other smart devices as part of its Nest branding. That means we'll hear about some new smart home gadgets during the big reveal.
