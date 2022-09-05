ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CBS Baltimore

USS Carter Hall heads to Inner Harbor to participate in Maryland's Fleet Week

BALTIMORE -- One of the Naval Ships that will be front and center throughout Fleet Week is the USS Carter Hall, an amphibious warship making its way up the Chesapeake Bay.WJZ's Sean Streicher boarded a MH-60 Seahawk helicopter to rendezvous with the USS Carter Hall as it makes its way up the Chesapeake Bay en route to Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore."The Fightin 50, otherwise known as the USS Carter Hall, was built to keep America safe and the world seas free and open to commerce," Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, the commander of Carrier Strike Group Two, said.The 610-foot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces New Grant Program For Maryland Non-Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland will launch a new $1.6 million grant program to provide additional support for non-public schools. “Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” said Governor Hogan....
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

One million oysters to be “planted” in Breton Bay

On Saturday, September 10th, Friends of St. Clements Bay, the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association (SMRWA), and ShoreThing Shellfish, LLC will be planting one million oysters in the Breton Bay Oyster Sanctuary. The event will begin at 10:30 am at Abell’s Wharf where 180 bushels of spat-on-shell (baby oysters) will be unloaded from trucks, loaded onto work vessels, and […]
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebeat.com

Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults

Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

22 Local Festivals To Put On Your Calendar This Fall

As the weather (supposedly) cools down across the region, there is no shortage of festivals inviting you outside. Expect celebrations of your favorite local artists and bands, an enormous taco offering (with a guacamole pavilion), and so many Oktoberfests. ART FESTS. ART ALL NIGHT: On September 22 and 23, the...
CELEBRATIONS
mocoshow.com

30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population

Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland apprenticeship program hits new milestone, Hogan says

MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Paramount+ original series ‘Lioness’ to be filmed in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that the new Paramount+ original series Lioness will be filmed in Maryland. The production is scheduled to film throughout the state, including tentative locations in both the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan suburbs, Western Maryland, and the Eastern Shore. It will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

An Insider's Guide to Assateague Island, Maryland

Assateague Island is managed by three official park agencies, and aside from the myriad things to see in Assateague, visitors can find some of the wildest, most pristine beaches in the country, all of which are protected for the enjoyment of all. people who want to come spend the day. On Assateague Island we can find dunes, native life and long stretches of sand.
MARYLAND STATE
wsvaonline.com

Avian influenza found in Virginia poultry flock

A case of high-path avian influenza was recently found in a poultry flock in Woodford. Poultry producers in Virginia are on high alert due to a single case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza recently detected in a backyard poultry flock. Officials with the VDACS say the detection was found in Caroline County in a flock of pet chickens, ducks, and geese. Commercial chicken and turkey growers in Virginia are being encouraged to step up their practices concerning biosecurity. Anyone involved with poultry should report unusual poultry illnesses or deaths to the State Veterinarian’s Office.
WOODFORD, VA

