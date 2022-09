LUBBOCK, Texas -- Houston coach Dana Holgorsen knows where he used to be and where he's going. The former West Virginia coach is only concerned with the present for the 25th-ranked Cougars (1-0) going into Saturday's final meeting with ex-Southwest Conference rival Texas Tech before they are in the same league again in the Big 12 starting next year.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO