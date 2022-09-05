Read full article on original website
Breaking: Man Savagely Beaten in Head Found at Georgetown Royal Farms
Police are investigating after a man was found brutally beaten Wednesday night at the Royal Farms store in Georgetown. The call for help was received around 9:50 p.m. at the store which is at 20579 Dupont Boulevard, within the town limits. That is where police and EMS personnel found the victim with severe injuries to his head, clinging to life. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach, DE. Shellenberger was last seen on September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
Man Shot During Fight on Ocean City Boardwalk
OCEAN CITY, MD – Ocean City police report that a 28-year-old male was shot and...
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
Update: 2 Vehicles in Proximity of Deadly Hit-and-Run Incident Located
Two vehicles of interest have been located as part of the investigation into a hit-and-run incident in Wicomico County last month that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Lewes man. The Maryland State Police Crash Team was able to identify two vehicles that were in close proximity to the collision,...
WMDT.com
OCPD arrest pair in July assault
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that took place in late July in Ocean City. Just after 9 p.m. on July 26th, officers responded to a call for a possible shooting at a residence in the 144th Street area. Officers made contact with a victim suffering from a head injury, not a gunshot wound as was originally reported. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and refused further medical treatment.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: OCPD investigating early morning shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police have identified the victim involved in the shooting as a 28-year-old male from Ocean City. He was taken to Tidal Health for non life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred this morning at 2:30 am in the area of North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police...
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing man in Worcester Co.
SNOW HILL, Md. – The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. We’re told 30-year-old Austin Ellis was last seen by family members on August 30th, in the Snow Hill area. He is 6’1″, 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a teal shirt and white shorts. Officials say his last known address is in Salisbury, and he may be going by the last name “Eliyah”.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
WGMD Radio
Video: Man Arrested in Rehoboth Parking Rage Case!
Finding a parking space in Rehoboth Beach on Labor Day Weekend was almost as challenging as winning the lottery!. Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, a man was in a Ford Taurus that had just missed a parking space that became available! These are the angled head-in parking spaces in the second block of Rehoboth Avenue that are not intended to be backed into.
shorelocalnews.com
Power Boat Runs Aground in Ocean City
A power boat carrying two occupants ran aground on North Street Beach in Ocean City early on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. A second boat beached off Great Egg Harbor Inlet at the Malibu Beach Wildlife Management Area (Dog Beach). A small caravan of boats was reportedly traveling from the Avalon/Stone...
WGMD Radio
WCBI: Missing Snow Hill/Salisbury Man
Worcester County Bureau of Investigation needs your help to locate 30 year old Austin Daniel Ellis who was last seen by his family in the Snow Hill area on August 30. He is white, 6′ 1″ and 165 pounds and was wearing a teal shirt and white shorts. His last known address is in Salisbury and police say he may be going by the last name “Eliyah.’
delawaretoday.com
A Guide to Antiques Shopping in Sussex County
Delaware’s southernmost county is a trove for antiques enthusiasts thanks to shops like Antique Alley of Bridgeville and Passwaters Antiques and Collectibles. Delaware is the oldest of the United States. And in Delaware, the oldest communities were established in Sussex County. So, it stands to reason that the First State’s southernmost county is a natural location for antiquing.
Man accused of inappropriately touching 2 11-year-old girls in Rehoboth Beach, police say
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Rehoboth Beach say a man has been accused of inappropriately touching two 11-year-old girls on the beach on Monday. Police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect.Police say it happened on the beach in the area of Rehoboth Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday.Police say the man swam underwater in the ocean and grabbed the girls while they were swimming.When people tried to confront him, he ran away.Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to contact Rehoboth Beach police.
WMDT.com
Milford man arrested for shoplifting at Felton convenience store
FELTON, Del. – A Milford man has been charged following a shoplifting Monday evening. We’re told shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the Felton Royal Farms, located in the 11000 block of S. DuPont Highway, for a reported shoplifting. It was reported that a male suspect was inside the store stealing merchandise.
fox29.com
Delaware woman shot at in Smyrna road rage incident, officials say
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting in Smyrna. Troopers were called to South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road Saturday night, just before midnight, for a reported shooting, officials said. The troopers found a 24-year-old Camden, Delaware woman was shot at during a road...
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY surprised with new vehicle
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year was recently surprised with a brand new Chevy Equinox. Wicomico High Biology teacher Rebecca Mathews was surprised with the vehicle last week. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Road rage incident turned shooting in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage incident where a driver fired a gun in Smyrna on Saturday evening. On September 3rd at 11:49 P.M. troopers responded to a call in the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, troopers learned that a woman from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of the road rage incident. The investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV began slowing down and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim then began passing the SUV and as she drove y her vehicle was shot. The SUV fled the scene.
firststateupdate.com
Magnolia House Party Ends With Gunfire, One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Magnolia area on early Sunday morning according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 1:23 a.m., troopers responded to the 100 block of Orange Street regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers observed numerous vehicles and pedestrians departing from the area. Troopers then located a 37-year-old Dover man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. DeMalto said the investigation showed that the victim was leaving a nearby party when he was shot by an unknown subject. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and there is no suspect description available at this time. The victim was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for additional medical treatment.
