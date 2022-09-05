ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

John Wood
3d ago

Make an example out of this punk , give him to the feds with mandatory sentences and no parole !

CBS Baltimore

Man killed in Glen Burnie shooting, person in custody

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said. Officers responded at 4:30 p.m. to 604 Crain Highway for a reported shooting. There they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old Darius Matthews, shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the shooting, who was taken into custody on unrelated charges, police said. The shooting is believed to have been targeted. Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.  Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. 
WJLA

2 taken into custody after striking Prince George's Co. officer, police cruisers

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night after authorities say an officer was struck by a car in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County police, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane when they observed a vehicle that was illegally parked in the roadway -- An officer got out of his cruiser and approached the vehicle.
DC News Now

Teenager arrested for armed carjacking in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 16-year-old teenager for committing an armed carjacking in the early hours of Wednesday. Police first responded to Baltimore Avenue around 1:45 a.m. for the carjacking. The victim, who was not injured, told police that two suspects held them at gunpoint in a parking lot and said […]
WJLA

Missing Landover man was safely located, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Update: Errol Harris has been found. Prince George’s County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 74-year-old man. Errol Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 6, at 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett A. Morgan...
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV

(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
WUSA9

2 people shot in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
WJLA

Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run crash in southeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened Wednesday night in southeast D.C. Police said just before 10 p.m., they responded to 4600 S Capitol St SE. MPD said an adult male pedestrian was struck and was unconscious and "barely breathing." Authorities are...
WGMD Radio

Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery

Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
