UAMS receives $350,000 from Walmart Foundation, Alice Walton Foundation for farmers’ markets

Biz accelerator in Northwest Arkansas will focus on women’s health
Northwest Arkansas tech/health innovation hub FemHealth Founders (FHF) disclosed details Thursday (Sept. 8) for its inaugural accelerator program focused on women’s health and wellness. Five startups will be chosen for the inaugural cohort, and each will receive a $10,000 non-dilutive grant, made possible in part by a grant from...
Arkansas companies named to Inc. 5000 list
New York-based Inc. magazine recently released its annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the United States, and 18 Arkansas companies, including 11 in Northwest Arkansas, are on it. The 2022 Inc. 5000 shows Surfco Restoration & Construction in Fayetteville is the fastest-growing company in Northwest Arkansas. Companies...
Enrollment up 8.3% at the University of Arkansas; up almost 11% at NWACC
The number of enrolled students is up at NorthWest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville and the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville from a year ago. UA officials reported Thursday (Sept. 8) that campus enrollment topped 30,000, with a record number of more than 7,000 freshmen enrolled. The 11th-day snapshot, required...
Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH)
Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH), with facilities in Little Rock (Pulaski County) and Springdale (Washington and Benton counties),is the only pediatric hospital in Arkansas and is among the ten largest children’s hospitals in the United States. Pediatric specialists routinely treat patients from other states and occasionally other countries. Prior...
UAFS receives grant to open daycare for students, faculty
The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will have an on-campus daycare for children of students and possibly staff and faculty starting in fall 2023, thanks to a partnership with the Arkansas Department of Human Services. In the spring of 2021, UAFS proposed a partnership with the Arkansas Division of...
Roby Brock to host Capitol View, Talk Business & Politics on Nexstar stations statewide
Nexstar Corp. and Talk Business & Politics announced Thursday (Sept. 8) that Roby Brock will be the new host of Capitol View, which airs statewide. Brock was an original host of the program when it debuted in 2013. Brock will also return to several Nexstar stations with Talk Business &...
Arkansas History Commission rules against Fort Smith on flag display waiver
The Arkansas History Commission on Thursday (Sept. 8) denied the city of Fort Smith’s historical preservation waiver, a move that could require the city to replace the Flags over Fort Smith display at the city’s Riverfront Park. In April 2020, the city removed seven flags that made up...
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
Fayetteville park wins over $500,000 being named 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was honored by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association, which named Centennial Park its 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year. The park won over $500,000 in the category. Centennial Park is a 228-acre, cycling-activated park with cyclocross and mountain biking amenities. The...
Lake Fort Smith State Park
Although it first became a state park in 1967, making it Arkansas’s twenty-third state park, the opening of Lake Fort Smith State Park in the spring of 2008 in a new location with entirely new facilities made it the newest of Arkansas’s state parks. At the park’s official dedication on June 19, 2008, park officials and local leaders celebrated the site that overlooks Lake Fort Smith and that in many ways reproduces the environment of the earlier park.
Awareness for hydrocephalus held in Springdale
People raised money and awareness for hydrocephalus, a chronic, neurological condition, by walking and meeting others a JB Hunt Park.
Walmart and Sam’s Club recycling hubs now accepting pet food packaging
Walmart has partnered with TerraCycle to allow shoppers to divert pet food packaging from local landfills. The recycling hubs at Sam’s Club in Fayetteville and Walmart on Elm Springs Road in Springdale are now accepting pet food packaging, which is not recyclable through local curbside programs. Pet food packaging...
Fort Smith Board agrees to settle water payment dispute with Barling
The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Sept. 6) voted 7-0 to approve a settlement with the city of Barling in which that city will pay $325,000 to cover water contract obligations dating back to 2002. Fort Smith initially alleged that Barling owed $1.1 million. The contract between the...
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
UAFS chancellor pulls voting site plan after Election Commission cancels meeting
Dr. Terisa Riley, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith chancellor, on Wednesday (Sept. 7) rescinded the university’s proposal for a voting location on the campus after a special meeting of the Sebastian County Election Commission was canceled with no explanation. The cancelation came after it was learned Commissioner Cara...
Fayetteville to host celebration of Lower Ramble project
Fayetteville officials this month will celebrate the Lower Ramble project, which is nearing completion in the city’s cultural arts corridor. A ceremony is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 just off West Avenue at the canopy overlook area of the Fay Jones woods south of the Fayetteville Public Library.
Fayetteville removes boating and fishing fees at Lake Sequoyah
Boating and fishing at Lake Sequoyah will soon be free. City Council members on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance to permanently remove all boating and fishing permit fees at the southeast Fayetteville lake. The move was also supported by the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Aug. 1 meeting.
Moxy Ox owners mark 10-year anniversary
Tontitown-based printer Moxy Ox changed hands in the fall of 2012, and the new owners are marking the 10-year milestone. Moxy Ox began as the in-house printing and advertising division of Springdale-based Chandler Equipment Inc. In July 2011, Chandler bulked up that creative wing of the company with some additional printing equipment and staffing, and it began operating under the name Moxy Ox.
Fayetteville City Council to vote on Archibald Yell Boulevard name change
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will vote on renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard at their Tuesday night meeting. The road connects South College Avenue to South School Avenue. Yell was Arkansas' first congressman and second governor. Councilmember D'Andre Jones said he learned about Nelson Hackett from Caree Banton...
LPGA Tour pro Maria Fassi takes on golf inclusion with her nonprofit
When Maria Fassi played collegiately at the University of Arkansas, she found stardom on the golf course. In 2019, she was runner-up at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, played ahead of the Masters. She became the UA’s second-ever NCAA national champion (Stacy Lewis) that same year, winning the 54-hole tournament by four shots at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson.
