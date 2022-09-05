Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk
Peruvians Are Buying Crypto to Hedge Against Inflation and Political Instability
In the last 15 years, Peru has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Latin America. But political turmoil and rising inflation over the past year has unsettled Peruvians, leading many to turn to crypto as a safe haven. “There are two reasons for the increasing crypto adoption in Peru,”...
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 6
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed.
Motley Fool
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Were Up Thursday Morning
SEC Chair Gary Gensler made comments that solidify his position that more cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities. Fed Governor Michael Barr has his sights on stablecoins. Coinbase is getting aggressive in defending cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
dailyhodl.com
Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support
Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called the May 2021 Bitcoin Collapse Says ‘Now Is the Time’ To Flip Bullish on BTC
The digital assets analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the time is right to purchase the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 125,100 Twitter followers that BTC is in a “full test” of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model. “It may...
NEWSBTC
On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Whale Dumping Behind Dip Below $19k
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio spiked up just before the crypto’s plunge below the $19k level. Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Breached 90% Right Before The Price Dip. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whale activity on exchanges has been raised recently.
CoinDesk
CoinDesk Market Ex Stablecoin Index (CMIX)
The CoinDesk Market Ex Stablecoin Index (CMIX) is a broad-based index designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of constituents in the CoinDesk Market Index excluding stablecoins. Digital asset inclusion is subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements. The CoinDesk Market Ex Stablecoin Index (CMIX) is a broad-based...
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,558,726 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FSS2uTRztPgPWVET2YJiyeDfr9kkXjwiJ. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CoinDesk
Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinberry Files Lawsuit Against 50 Users After Losing 120 BTC
Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Coinberry has filed a lawsuit against 50 users who collectively withdrew 120 bitcoins (BTC) following a software error in 2020. According to a court filing obtained by CoinDesk, users were able to siphon off the bitcoin with Canadian dollars that were en route but not yet received by Coinberry, following a bug in Coinberry’s Interac e-transfer software update.
u.today
BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
NEWSBTC
How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)
Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
CoinDesk
Binance Ditched a Bunch of Stablecoins. Even a Newly Banished Issuer Was OK With It
While some market participants were initially shocked that the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume ended its support of a slew of stablecoins, others are praising the move – including the issuer of the largest stablecoin that’s getting ousted. Binance announced Monday that USD coin (USDC), Paxos...
CoinDesk
Swan Bitcoin Moves Into TradFi With Platform for Financial Advisors
Bitcoin financial services firm Swan Bitcoin is releasing a new product that’s targeting TradFi. Called Swan Advisor Services, it provides a platform for financial advisors to allow clients to purchase bitcoin, the firm said Wednesday. Managing Director of Swan Advisor Services Andrew Edstrom told CoinDesk that its latest product...
Ethereum's Price Could Decouple From Bitcoin, Other Cryptos After Merge: Chainalysis
The price of Ethereum ETH/USD could move independently of other cryptocurrencies after the Merge, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. What Happened: In a recent report examining the on-chain indicators to watch as ETH transitions to Proof-of-Stake, Chainalysis said that ETH’s price could decouple from Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies.
CoinDesk
With Crypto’s Blowups, TradFi Boasts Its Legal Rigor
Crypto finance is supposed to be about bucking existing financial market norms and breaking free of the grip of incumbent bankers. But those established players are now pushing back, arguing that their way of doing business adds rigor that is missing in crypto. Take now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, which...
CoinDesk
What the Merge Could Mean for Ethereum and Its Developers
Ethereum’s impending Merge – the long-discussed update of the blockchain's software from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism – could prompt a global wave of people using the blockchain, including for global payments, according to one of the Merge’s leading developers. Ethereum is...
Comments / 0