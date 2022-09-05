ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Cashes out $95 Million in Gains After Years of "Hodling"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 6

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Europe#Energy Crisis#Americas#Labor Day#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#First Mover Americas#Price Point#Nord Stream 1#Btc
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Were Up Thursday Morning

SEC Chair Gary Gensler made comments that solidify his position that more cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities. Fed Governor Michael Barr has his sights on stablecoins. Coinbase is getting aggressive in defending cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins Jump After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support

Leading US crypto exchange Coinbase is officially rolling out trading services for two digital assets that were recently added to its listing roadmap. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Aurora (AURORA) will be available accompanied by the “Experimental” label, which the exchange applies to “assets that are either new to our platform or have relatively low trading volume compared to our broader crypto marketplace.”
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NEWSBTC

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Whale Dumping Behind Dip Below $19k

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio spiked up just before the crypto’s plunge below the $19k level. Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Breached 90% Right Before The Price Dip. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whale activity on exchanges has been raised recently.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

CoinDesk Market Ex Stablecoin Index (CMIX)

The CoinDesk Market Ex Stablecoin Index (CMIX) is a broad-based index designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of constituents in the CoinDesk Market Index excluding stablecoins. Digital asset inclusion is subject to minimum trading and exchange eligibility requirements. The CoinDesk Market Ex Stablecoin Index (CMIX) is a broad-based...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,558,726 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FSS2uTRztPgPWVET2YJiyeDfr9kkXjwiJ. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinberry Files Lawsuit Against 50 Users After Losing 120 BTC

Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Coinberry has filed a lawsuit against 50 users who collectively withdrew 120 bitcoins (BTC) following a software error in 2020. According to a court filing obtained by CoinDesk, users were able to siphon off the bitcoin with Canadian dollars that were en route but not yet received by Coinberry, following a bug in Coinberry’s Interac e-transfer software update.
ECONOMY
u.today

BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)

Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Swan Bitcoin Moves Into TradFi With Platform for Financial Advisors

Bitcoin financial services firm Swan Bitcoin is releasing a new product that’s targeting TradFi. Called Swan Advisor Services, it provides a platform for financial advisors to allow clients to purchase bitcoin, the firm said Wednesday. Managing Director of Swan Advisor Services Andrew Edstrom told CoinDesk that its latest product...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

With Crypto’s Blowups, TradFi Boasts Its Legal Rigor

Crypto finance is supposed to be about bucking existing financial market norms and breaking free of the grip of incumbent bankers. But those established players are now pushing back, arguing that their way of doing business adds rigor that is missing in crypto. Take now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, which...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

What the Merge Could Mean for Ethereum and Its Developers

Ethereum’s impending Merge – the long-discussed update of the blockchain's software from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism – could prompt a global wave of people using the blockchain, including for global payments, according to one of the Merge’s leading developers. Ethereum is...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy