QB Ranks: Where T.J. Finley stacks among fellow SEC quarterbacks through week one

Auburn Football used a two-quarterback system to defeat Mercer in week one, 42-16.

Early last week, head coach Bryan Harsin announced that T.J. Finley would take the opening snap of the season-opener. However, with the quarterback race being so tight throughout the summer, it was reported that Oregon transfer Robby Ashford would also see playing time against Mercer.

Both athletes did in fact get equal playing time in the win. Finley completed 9-of-14 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. His only fault was throwing two interceptions. As for Ashford, he completed 4-of-7 passes for an even 100 yards. He also showcased his wheels by rushing for an additional 68 yards, which was second-highest in the category behind Tank Bigsby’s 147-yard performance.

Now that week one’s games are officially over, it is time to compare Auburn’s quarterbacks to the rest of the SEC in the passer rating category.

The SEC is loaded with quarterback talent this season, and there were several performances over the weekend that supported the claim. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama, Bryce Young, had another strong outing for the Tide, while Will Rogers led Mississippi State’s air raid attack to a massive win over Memphis.

While Auburn used two quarterbacks in Saturday’s win, only Finley’s stats can be used in the SEC leaderboard, because Ashford did not attempt more than 10 passes in the Mercer game. However, if he were eligible to be included on the SEC’s top-passers list, he would rank No. 6 among active SEC quarterbacks with a rating of 177.1.

Now that every SEC team has a game under their belt (with the exception of Vanderbilt, who has played two games so far), here’s a look at the SEC’s top passers according to current passer rating:

14

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Result: South Carolina 35 Georgia State 14

Stats: 22-of-37, 227 yards, TD, 2 INT

Current Passer Rating: 111.80

13

Jaxon Dart, Ole Miss

Result: Ole Miss 28 Troy 10

Stats: 18-of-27, 154 yards, TD, INT

Current Passer Rating: 119.39

12

T.J. Finley, Auburn

Result: Auburn 42 Mercer 16

Stats: 9-of-14, 112 yards, TD, 2 INT

Current Passer Rating: 126.49

11

Anthony Richardson, Florida

Result: Florida 29 Utah 26

Stats: 17-of-24, 168 yards

Current Passer Rating: 129.63

10

Brady Cook, Missouri

Result: Missouri 52 Louisiana Tech 24

Stats: 18-of-27, 201 yards, TD, INT

Current Passer Rating: 134.01

9

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Result- Florida State 24 LSU 23

Stats- 26-of-35, 209 yards, 2 TD

Current Passer Rating: 143.3

8

Mike Wright, Vanderbilt

Result: Vanderbilt 42 Elon 31

Stats: 31-of-50, 391 yards, 6 TD

Current Passer Rating: 167.29

7

Will Levis, Kentucky

Result: Kentucky 37 Miami (OH) 13

Stats: 21-of-32, 303 yards, 3 TD, INT

Current Passer Rating: 169.85

6

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Result: Tennessee 59 Ball State 10

Stats: 18-of-25, 221 yards, 2 TD

Current Passer Rating: 172.66

5

KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Result: Arkansas 31 Cincinnati 24

Stats: 18-of-26, 223 yards, 3 TD

Current Passer Rating: 179.35

4

Bryce Young, Alabama

Result: Alabama 55 Utah State 0

Stats: 18-of-28, 195 yards, 5 TD

Current Passer Rating: 181.71

3

Haynes King, Texas A&M

Result: Texas A&M 31 Sam Houston State 0

Stats: 20-of-31, 364 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Current Passer Rating: 182.18

2

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Result: Mississippi State 49 Memphis 23

Stats: 38-of-49, 450 yards, 5 TD, INT

Current Passer Rating: 184.29

1

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Result: Georgia 49 Oregon 3

Stats: 25-of-31, 368 yards, 2 TD

Current Passer Rating: 201.65

