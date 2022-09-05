CARBONDALE, Ill. — With its largest class of new freshmen in six years, Southern Illinois University Carbondale has enjoyed a second year of stable enrollment, totaling 11,107, just 1.4% lower than 2021. This fall, 1,518 Salukis are starting their college career, an increase of 6.8% over their predecessors. In 2021, the university welcomed 1,422 new students.

