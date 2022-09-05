ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster

C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano explains decision to take out Josh Proctor vs. Notre Dame

Perry Eliano decided to pull safety Josh Proctor following the 1st defensive series against Notre Dame, and put in Lathan Ransom. He gave his reasoning for the decision. Eliano stated that the move was purely to calm Proctor down per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom played a lot of snaps after he decided to take Proctor out of the game. Proctor is the more experienced of the 2, as he is in his 5th year with Ohio State. Ransom is now in his 3rd year.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

J.J. McCarthy Makes His Thoughts On Jim Harbaugh's Choice Clear

This weekend, second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy will make his first start for the Michigan Wolverines. This upcoming start against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is part of an unconventional quarterback selection process orchestrated by head coach Jim Harbaugh. The program leader will make his final decision after comparing McCarthy's performance to incumbent starter Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to victory as the starter in Week 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals Preference For College Football Playoff

Last week, College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers approved a plan to expand the postseason field to 12 teams. This impending change has resulted in a mixed bag of reactions from prominent figures around the college football world. Some top programs aren't too pleased with the expansion, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is fully on board.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

