saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster
C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano explains decision to take out Josh Proctor vs. Notre Dame
Perry Eliano decided to pull safety Josh Proctor following the 1st defensive series against Notre Dame, and put in Lathan Ransom. He gave his reasoning for the decision. Eliano stated that the move was purely to calm Proctor down per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. Ransom played a lot of snaps after he decided to take Proctor out of the game. Proctor is the more experienced of the 2, as he is in his 5th year with Ohio State. Ransom is now in his 3rd year.
FOX Sports
Michigan Wolverines QB battle getting more interesting | The Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt breaks down Jim Harbaugh's decision to switch between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy for Michigan's first few games. With Michigan set to take on Hawai'i, and JJ McCarthy set to start, things are about to get interesting in Ann Arbor.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
J.J. McCarthy Makes His Thoughts On Jim Harbaugh's Choice Clear
This weekend, second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy will make his first start for the Michigan Wolverines. This upcoming start against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is part of an unconventional quarterback selection process orchestrated by head coach Jim Harbaugh. The program leader will make his final decision after comparing McCarthy's performance to incumbent starter Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to victory as the starter in Week 1.
Bronny James Poses in Ohio State Uniform During Recruiting Visit
The high school senior plans on playing college basketball next year.
Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes five-star receiver commit expected back at Ohio State later this month
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Ryan Day More Relieved Than Joyful, Turns Attention To Arkansas State
Ohio State's head coach was thrilled with his team's competitive excellence late in the game against Notre Dame, but admitted he's more relieved than happy to be 1-0.
Jim Harbaugh Reveals Preference For College Football Playoff
Last week, College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers approved a plan to expand the postseason field to 12 teams. This impending change has resulted in a mixed bag of reactions from prominent figures around the college football world. Some top programs aren't too pleased with the expansion, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is fully on board.
Derek Jeter Expected to Throw Out First Pitch at Yankee Stadium Friday
New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop and star of the ESPN's 'The Captain' docuseries Derek Jeter is expected to throw out the first pitch at Friday's Yankees game against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York.
WATCH: Ryan Day provides final updates before Buckeyes battle Arkansas State
COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media for a press conference Thursday afternoon as the Buckeyes finalize prep for the Week Two tuneup game against Arkansas State. Day is expected to speak about the game Ohio State won against Notre Dame and how the...
