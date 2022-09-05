Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include Sidewalk Sale, Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and more
Events for the week ahead include the Sidewalk Sale, arts festival, book readings, freestyle storytelling, live music, history and much more. • At tonight’s Book Talk, author Michael Travis will introduce his new book, “Celebrating Kansas Breweries: People, Places, and Stories,” based on his year of traveling to every brewery in Kansas. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale, and free locally made beer will be made available from Free State Brewery. This 21+ event takes place 7-8 p.m. at the Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St.
LJWORLD
The Salvation Army plans to move service center to 23rd Street in October; working on deal to sell downtown property
The Salvation Army is moving its feeding and assistance center from its longtime home in downtown Lawrence to a larger location on 23rd Street, creating the possibility that the nonprofit will start providing more social services. The move also creates the possibility that The Salvation Army’s current location — at...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to again use Community Building for winter shelter, seeks volunteers to help
The City of Lawrence is once again planning to use the Community Building as a temporary winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness and is seeking volunteers to help staff it. The Winter Emergency Shelter will have room for 75 people and is scheduled to operate from 8 p.m. to 7...
lawrencekstimes.com
City of Lawrence-run camp for people experiencing homelessness raises concerns for ‘family’ members who already live there
Jennifer Adams is anxious. She has to relocate soon — a demand placed upon her by the city’s Homeless Initiatives Division. Adams stays behind Johnny’s Tavern on North Second Street in a tent nestled near a shade tree. In the year and a half Adams has been homeless, the city has swept her camps six times, she said, forcing her to move further north.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
KCK school rebrands as student-centered academy that can offer more individualized instruction
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, KS, public school is rebranding itself, renaming to Alfred Fairfax Academy this year. The restorative academy is hosting a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday commemorating its new name that recognizes the first African American state legislator in Kansas. Principal Skyler Myers is excited...
LJWORLD
City leaders hear multiple perspectives about plan for city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness
Lawrence city leaders heard various perspectives about a plan to create a temporary city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness and to relocate people to that area. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission received an update on the city’s strategic plan goal of “strong, welcoming neighborhoods,” which included updates on various efforts to address homelessness. Among them was the city’s plan to create a temporary campsite on a city-owned parcel of land in North Lawrence, located between the Johnny’s Tavern back parking lot and the levee trail, as well as future plans for a longer-term campsite.
LJWORLD
Douglas County, City of Lawrence will be responsible for appointing Peaslee Tech’s board under new joint resolution
The Douglas County commissioners on Wednesday followed suit with a decision made by their counterparts on the Lawrence City Commission a day earlier as they approved a joint resolution requiring that Peaslee Tech’s board of directors be appointed by the city and county. With both bodies’ approval, the county...
LJWORLD
Health department recommends rescheduling booster appointments for newly authorized booster dose
With the authorization of a new COVID-19 booster dose at the beginning of September, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is advising people with an existing booster appointment to hold off and reschedule. The new booster, instead of being “monovalent,” is “bivalent.” That means it contains half the original vaccine that’s been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
KCTV 5
City of Lawrence considers support campsite for people seeking housing
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A housing initiative in Lawrence could involve a support site for people experiencing homelessness. The temporary, city-sanctioned campsite would include access to water, portable bathrooms, and other basic needs. It would also allow housing advocates to connect directly with people searching for more permanent shelter. Jenn...
People living outside skeptical of proposed Lawrence-run homeless camp
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Anxiety runs through the site of the proposed city-run homeless camp in Lawrence. Neighbors share similar concerns one day before the presentation to make it official. According to the plan, the site would be temporary. But in the short-term dozens of people could be shepherded to the area. The spot—which is owned […]
LJWORLD
County and City of Lawrence leaders could soon be responsible for appointing Peaslee Tech’s board
Douglas County leaders may soon be responsible for appointing about half of Peaslee Tech’s board of directors. A joint resolution requiring that the technical school’s board of seven members be appointed by the City of Lawrence and Douglas County is on the agenda for this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting. Peaslee Tech has already approved a revision to its own bylaws allowing for its members to be appointed this way, so the joint resolution making it official would take effect immediately if approved by both commissions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning. “We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.” At approximately 8:15 […]
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
The bridges of Jefferson County 50 years after a failed bond election
Public Works Director Ben Domann stands on a newly built bridge on 170th Street west of Valley Falls. Jefferson County is a large county with a lot of bridges, most of which were declared impassable 50 years ago. by Clarke Davis. When bridge inspections were first mandated by Congress over...
Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
KMBC.com
Kevin Hart cancels Kauffman Center shows due to high demand, moves to one night at T-Mobile Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Hart has canceled several shows scheduled for early November in Kansas City. The comedian and actor says that 'high demand' has led him to move his show to one night at the T-Mobile Center. Hart's six shows were announced a month ago to take...
LJWORLD
Sandwich chain featuring both subs and cheese steaks to make its return to Lawrence with westside location
If you are on a farm and say you want some Jersey Juice, you may find yourself on the business end of an udder. (A Jersey is a breed of dairy cow, for those of you who don’t hang out at a barn.) But soon, there will be a west Lawrence restaurant where some Juice from Jersey means something altogether different.
University Daily Kansan
Antisemitic flyers spread around Lawrence residences
Within the past week, antisemitic flyers have been found in west Lawrence neighborhoods, distributed by an unknown group. According to Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel of the KU Chabad Center, the flyers described antisemitic conspiracies relating to COVID-19 and listed names of Jewish individuals working in the CDC, blaming them for the pandemic.
KMBC.com
Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
KMBC.com
KC Pet Project helps place 160 animals over the holiday weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project hosted a Labor Day adoption special from Friday to Monday over the holiday weekend. The special was a rousing success. But at least one family found their perfect pet. "She was the one that caught my eye," New dog owner Lavera Brown...
Comments / 0