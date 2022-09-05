ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Upcoming events include Sidewalk Sale, Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and more

Events for the week ahead include the Sidewalk Sale, arts festival, book readings, freestyle storytelling, live music, history and much more. • At tonight’s Book Talk, author Michael Travis will introduce his new book, “Celebrating Kansas Breweries: People, Places, and Stories,” based on his year of traveling to every brewery in Kansas. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale, and free locally made beer will be made available from Free State Brewery. This 21+ event takes place 7-8 p.m. at the Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St.
City of Lawrence-run camp for people experiencing homelessness raises concerns for ‘family’ members who already live there

Jennifer Adams is anxious. She has to relocate soon — a demand placed upon her by the city’s Homeless Initiatives Division. Adams stays behind Johnny’s Tavern on North Second Street in a tent nestled near a shade tree. In the year and a half Adams has been homeless, the city has swept her camps six times, she said, forcing her to move further north.
City leaders hear multiple perspectives about plan for city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness

Lawrence city leaders heard various perspectives about a plan to create a temporary city-run campsite for those experiencing homelessness and to relocate people to that area. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission received an update on the city’s strategic plan goal of “strong, welcoming neighborhoods,” which included updates on various efforts to address homelessness. Among them was the city’s plan to create a temporary campsite on a city-owned parcel of land in North Lawrence, located between the Johnny’s Tavern back parking lot and the levee trail, as well as future plans for a longer-term campsite.
School returning to session leaves Topeka grocery store short-handed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Now that it’s September, both grade school and college students are deep into their school work. But with that comes reduced staffing for many local employers. “We switch around some staff, shift around some schedules a little bit until we can get another person or two hired, so yeah there’s going to […]
City of Lawrence considers support campsite for people seeking housing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A housing initiative in Lawrence could involve a support site for people experiencing homelessness. The temporary, city-sanctioned campsite would include access to water, portable bathrooms, and other basic needs. It would also allow housing advocates to connect directly with people searching for more permanent shelter. Jenn...
County and City of Lawrence leaders could soon be responsible for appointing Peaslee Tech’s board

Douglas County leaders may soon be responsible for appointing about half of Peaslee Tech’s board of directors. A joint resolution requiring that the technical school’s board of seven members be appointed by the City of Lawrence and Douglas County is on the agenda for this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting. Peaslee Tech has already approved a revision to its own bylaws allowing for its members to be appointed this way, so the joint resolution making it official would take effect immediately if approved by both commissions.
Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning. “We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.” At approximately 8:15 […]
Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
Antisemitic flyers spread around Lawrence residences

Within the past week, antisemitic flyers have been found in west Lawrence neighborhoods, distributed by an unknown group. According to Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel of the KU Chabad Center, the flyers described antisemitic conspiracies relating to COVID-19 and listed names of Jewish individuals working in the CDC, blaming them for the pandemic.
Animal shelter provides tragic update on stolen dogs

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown, Missouri, animal shelter provided a tragic update on three dogs that were stolen Saturday morning. Midwest Animal ResQ says that one of the three dogs was found dead in Leavenworth County Wednesday night. The shelter said their building was broken into around 5:30 a.m....
RAYTOWN, MO

