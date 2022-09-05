ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch OLED bundle throws in a free 128GB memory card for Labor Day

By Benjamin Abbott
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1nNB_0hio5eLI00
(Image credit: Future)

If you're a fan of free stuff, this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is one of the better deals we've seen today. Basically, you're getting a 128GB memory card for nothing. And not a shoddy budget one, either - it's an official accessory from SanDisk, one of the biggest names in the digital storage business.

Available for $349.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) as part of the retailer's Labor Day sales, this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle saves you the $34.99 it'd cost to buy the SD card separately. And because that $350 price tag is also the OLED's standard MSRP, you're getting the 128GB memory card for free.

That's more than a little handy, because the OLED only has 64GB of internal memory. If you've played games on any other platform or have tried to download movies onto your laptop, you'll know this isn't very much in the grand scheme of things. As such, SD cards like this one are some of the first Nintendo Switch accessories to consider after buying a console if you want to store lots of games on your system.

If this doesn't take your fancy, you can find all of the other Nintendo Switch bundles in our guide or further down the page.

(opens in new tab)

Nintendo Switch OLED + 128GB SD card | $349.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $34.99 - Offered as a part of Walmart's Labor Day sales, this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is one of the better offers you'll find. The system rarely gets a discount at the best of times and normally only knock a few dollars off bonus games, so receiving an actually useful accessory like this is a great opportunity.

Today's Nintendo Switch OLED deals

If you're not sure about this bundle, you can check out the other current offers via our bargain-hunting software below. It's always on the lookout for discounts, so be sure to take a look before heading back out there.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deals

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Show More Deals

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

For an idea of what to get for your new console, don't miss these cheap Nintendo Switch games, Nintendo Switch controllers for less, and the top Nintendo Switch headsets.

As the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor, you'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to Lego buying guides. I have been writing about games in one form or another since 2012 and can normally be found cackling over some evil plan I've cooked up for my group's next Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in September

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. However, there is still more drama ahead as PlayStation announced that it would be hiking up the price of its consoles in late August.While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Splatoon 3 review: "Nintendo's threequel has flashes of brilliance everywhere"

Splatoon 3 is a precarious balancing act. It's in the enviable position of trying to retain the approachable nature of Nintendo's typical family-friendly vibe, while punching up the skill ceiling for players that have been with the series for the better part of a decade.  FAST FACTS: Splatoon 3Release date: September 9 Platform(s): Nintendo Switch Developer/Publisher: Nintendo The third entry in Nintendo's zany shooter series retains the core aesthetic of splatting colorful ink over...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Memory Card#Oled#Board Games#Video Game#Sandisk
The Independent

PS5 stock live: Argos has the best deal on the PlayStation today, but stock is low

Two years into its lifespan, and the PlayStation 5 still hasn’t completely ironed out its production problems. Supply chain issues and the fact that the entire global economy is teetering towards a cliff-edge has left many gamers unable to find Sony’s console in stock.Availability has improved in recent months, but with Sony taking the unprecedented step of increasing the price of the console to account for inflation, finding a good deal on a PS5 bundle is getting harder. Luckily, we can still find a few bundles available at the original, pre-increase price. Today, such bundles are available at ShopTo, Argos, EE, Scan, BT Shop...
BUSINESS
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Walmart
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ECONOMY
Distractify

Amazon Return Pallets Are Often Sold Wholesale — Here's How You Can Buy Them

As a business, Amazon has become synonymous with convenience and ease. You get the goods you ordered in a matter of days, no matter where you are, and if those goods turn out not to work as you had expected they would, you can often return them. According to some statistics, as much as 30 percent of the orders purchased through Amazon are eventually returned, but what happens to all that merchandise once it comes back?
INTERNET
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

29K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy