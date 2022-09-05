ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kali Uchis’ Bilingual New Single Says “There Are No Laws to Love”

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
Kali Uchis’ new single “No Hay Ley” is nothing but love.

On the hypnotic dance track, Uchis sings in an airy voice, No matter what we do / No matter what they say / No importa lo que digan / Yo te besaré otra vez.

“I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” the Colombian-American singer said of the house-influenced tune in a statement. “‘En el Amor, no hay ley’ means ‘there are no laws to love.’ Be with who makes you happy, and don’t listen to what anyone else has to say about it because it wasn’t their business in the first place!”

Her breakthrough hit, “Telepatia,” from her sophomore album, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), topped the 2021 Billboard charts and garnered her seven nominations at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards. For her collaboration with Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada on the song “10%,” she also took home her first Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording the same year. Since her debut successes, Uchis has shown no signs of stopping.

“For me, [Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)] was a passion project,” she told Latin media outlet Mitú in a 2021 interview, “I did this because that was always my dream: for my second album to be in Spanish. It’s such a huge part of my identity, not just as an artist, but as a human being. Being Colombian-American has shaped so much of my experience as a person.

“My plans are to go back and forth,” she continued, “Make an English album, make a Spanish album, and not limit myself to just one language ever. It’s definitely the body of work that I’m most proud of.”

Uchis has made that dream a reality. In April, the singer announced the completion of her third and fourth studio albums, one in Spanish and one in English.

Check out “There Are No Laws to Love” below.

photo by Amaury Nessaibia / Sacks & Co

#Bilingual#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Colombian#Haitian
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

