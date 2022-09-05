ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

6 Artists Who Are Genres Unto Themselves

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYy3Z_0hio5cZq00

The hardest thing in music is to be recognizable. There is talent everywhere. So many people can play like whirling dervishes on piano or guitar. So many have lovely singing voices, from Mariah Carey to your mother-in-law.

But the hardest thing is to turn on a song and within .5 seconds know exactly who it is.

Well, these six artists below have done just that and without having to sit in some box, pigeonholed into some form that doesn’t quite fit. No, these artists are genres unto themselves.

1. Cat Power

With a powerful-yet-delicate, raspy singing voice, Cat Power may be the quintessential artist who is a genre unto herself. This is why she’s so adept at doing covers. It’s like putting a timeless song through a lens of its own. Just check out this cover of “New York.” Could anyone else do this? No. Do you know it’s Cat Power immediately? Yes.

2. Jack Johnson

When he first started out, Jack Johnson wanted to play all the parts of a song on his acoustic—Rhythm, bass, melody. Well, he’s achieved that ability in spades. He’s also one of those performers who you recognize who it is within seconds of the song starting. He has a voice like the waves of Hawaii, where he was born, and a guitar style like that of no one else.

3. Tom Waits

When Tom Waits was coming up, he was compared to Bob Dylan. He and Bruce Springsteen were the next two chosen ones. But he thwarted those efforts at the comparison, changing from his crooning voice to his gravely, vaudevillian one. As such, he became one of a kind and will live in history forever.

4. Cardi B

Cardi B has more energy than Niagra Falls. She’s biting, brilliant, and truly herself. She has more attitude than every high school student on the planet put together. As such, you know it’s her as soon as she starts spitting on a track. Yes, she’s a rapper. But she’s also not. She’s Cardi B first, last, and only.

5. Nina Simone

Famously, Nina Simone talked about her music, saying she plays Black classical songs. It’s not pop, and it’s not rock, it’s timeless Nina. She’s a master on the 88-keys and her voice is like heaven opening up, full of thunder and lightning and love for her craft. She’s incredible and a genre unto herself.

6. Bjork

The Icelandic-born songwriter and performer is a blend of the surreal and pop. She’s riveting, unique, and often showcasing a high-voiced queen-like sensibility. There is no one like Bjork, which is the true definition of this piece. Whether she’s solo or with her group, the Sugarcubes, Bjork is a one of a kind to be certain. And that’s a great, great thing.

Photo: Mario Sorrenti / Shore Fire Media PR

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Solo Artists from the ’70s

As we all know, it can be hard to box in or pin down any musician. So, we won’t attempt to do that. What we will do, though, is celebrate the pioneering artists that helped to define an era. Singers, songwriters, and musicians all have the unique ability to soundtrack moments in life and then become associated with those very phases of life. It’s why we return to our favorite holiday songs each winter or our favorite punk songs when we’re feeling particularly angsty.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022

Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bjork
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Mario Sorrenti
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Tom Waits
Person
Cat Power
Person
Nina Simone
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
CARS
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy