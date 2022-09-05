Labor Day 2022 Forecast: Drive home and celebrate early ‘cause thunderstorms and possible flash flooding are headed our way

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Labor Day gone and the summer travel season coming to a close, the price of gasoline continues to drop from the historic highs seen in June. As of Tuesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.77, which is 7 cents less than it was one week ago and 31 cents cheaper than it was a month ago, but still 59 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO