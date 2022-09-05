Labor Day 2022 Forecast: Drive home and celebrate early ‘cause thunderstorms and possible flash flooding are headed our way

Read full article on original website
Coastal flooding expected on Staten Island tonight
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island is expected to experience coastal flooding during this evening’s high tide, according to the National Weather Service. Brief flooding may occur in vulnerable areas along the waterfront and shoreline, the agency said in its coastal flood statement, warning that some roadways could flood under the inundation, which could reach up to six inches.
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 storm, could affect NYC area beaches
NEW YORK - Hurricane Earl is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While Earl won't have a direct impact on land, New Jersey and New York beaches could still feel the effects from the system. Swells generated by Earl are...
Weather and traffic for the 2022-2023 school year: Temperatures in the 70s under clear skies on Thursday; traffic jam on Staten Island Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Weather conditions are ideal on Thursday for the first day of the 2022-2023 public school year on Staten Island. After days of rain and overcast skies, the sun is expected to shine on students as they head back to school. Zero chance of rain all...
Forecaster details how long rain is expected to last; flood watch issued for Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Showers that could unleash heavy precipitation on Staten Island Tuesday are expected to linger throughout much of the day, a forecaster told the Advance/SILive.com. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Staten Island and the surrounding area — extending from Connecticut to New...
Hurricane Earl becomes 2nd storm to churn in Atlantic. Is a 3rd right behind it?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of hurricanes now churn in the Atlantic Ocean as forecasters eye a third storm for possible imminent development after a surprisingly slow start to this year’s hurricane season. The two hurricanes — Danielle and Earl — do not pose threats to the...
Travel Advisory issued in NYC Monday into Tuesday due to severe weather, rain
The New York City Office of Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for Monday afternoon into Tuesday due to severe weather.
Commuter alert: Traffic jam on Staten Island Expressway; Delays cleared on Goethals Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Congestion of the Staten Island Expressway caused delays on the Goethals Bridge earlier in the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Rain likely is contributing to a slowdown on the entire length of the Staten Island Expressway...
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: Pig Island NYC at Snug Harbor
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Grow closer to your significant other while on a hike at Love & Hiking Date For...
Gas prices continue to fall as summer travel comes to a close
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Labor Day gone and the summer travel season coming to a close, the price of gasoline continues to drop from the historic highs seen in June. As of Tuesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.77, which is 7 cents less than it was one week ago and 31 cents cheaper than it was a month ago, but still 59 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
NYC reviewing traffic calming measures on this hilly North Shore street to slow down speeders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A steeply-inclined North Shore road prone to speeding motorists could be the next Staten Island street to receive new traffic calming measures -- if the city listens to the community. The Department of Transportation (DOT) is currently reviewing requests from Van Duzer Street Civic Association...
Fig Fest 2022: What to expect from the Northeast’s largest celebration of the fruit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As fig trees in the region bring their final bounty to fruition, fans of the ficus plan for an annual fete — Fig Fest. This year, the celebration of the formidable fruit happens on Sunday, Sept. 18. The National Lighthouse Museum will host the...
How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key
September may be upon us, but based on the many sightings around town it’s still the summer of the spotted lanternfly. As the invasive insects increase their infestation, local organizations and leaders have devised a new, somewhat MacGyver-like strategy for exterminating the bugs without squishing them. Environmental educational nonprofit NYC H2O and City Council Member […] The post How to Kill Spotted Lanternflies Without Squishing Them — and Soccer Cones are the Key appeared first on W42ST.
Wires down in Egbertville during rainstorm on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Con Edison truck was spotted responding to downed wires during the rainstorm on Tuesday. The intersection of Richmond Road and Summit Avenue was roped off with caution tape for a time due to wires that laded on the street and sidewalk late on Tuesday morning.
‘Going to be a big problem’: Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
Queen Elizabeth II: Revisiting when late monarch came to Staten Island in 1957
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On a fall day in 1957, then 31-year-old Queen Elizabeth II was making her first visit to the United States as queen of England. One of her stops: Staten Island. Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, made the trip across...
Six Flags Fright Fest: A guide to family-friendly activities and frights by night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time to get spooked at Six Flags Great Adventure. The Jackson, N.J. theme park is hosting a fall line-up of events, including Fright Fest, which Six Flags promises to be the “scariest event ever.”
NBC New York
I-Team: Staten Island Ferry Workers ‘Sleep in Their Cars' Amid Overtime Crunch
Workers aboard the Staten Island Ferry are sounding alarms about a staffing crisis they say has made it difficult to keep the iconic passenger boats running on time. The manpower shortage is so severe, current and former ferry workers tell the I-Team they are sometimes asked to spend the night in terminal parking lots or makeshift sleeping quarters because commuting home between shifts would not allow for the minimum rest needed to safely operate the 4,000 ton boats.
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
fox5ny.com
NYC congestion toll effect on Long Island?
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert Katz dispatches over 80 cars each day on Long Island. If and when Manhattan congestion pricing goes into effect, the owner of Hicksville Taxi and Airport Transportation will have no choice but to pass additional charges down to the customer. "Having to tack on an extra...
East Village NYCHA residents dealing with temporary power outage
NEW YORK -- On Tuesday morning, residents at a NYCHA complex in the East Village were still being told not to drink the water, days after elevated levels of arsenic were detected.New test results showed no contamination, but the city is waiting for more tests to come back, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.Residents at the Jacob Riis Houses say if it's not one thing, it's another. After days of dealing with cloudy and arsenic tap water, there are now more problems.NYCHA posted flyers for tenants saying the power will be turned off for a couple of hours Tuesday amid work...
