3 New Songs to Listen to Today: QUEENSRŸCHE, zzzahara and Vieux Farka Touré with Khruangbin

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Behind The Walls” by QUEENSRŸCHE

QUEENSRŸCHE released its latest single and accompanying music video for the track “Behind The Walls.” The new song marks the third single from the rockers ahead of the release of their forthcoming LP, Digital Noise Alliance, out on October 7. The new track tells the story about those in crisis dealing with various forms of abuse, performed as only the band can.

2. “Tongo Barra” by Vieux Farka Touré et Khruangbin

Khruangbin and Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré share “Tongo Barra” this week, a new preview from their collaborative album, Ali, honoring Vieux’s late father, Ali Farka Touré, which is set to release on September 23. Khruangbin is a rising name in the ranks of bands and this new track featuring the group is another reason why. The musicality is rich and inviting.

3. “cupid’s out tonight” by zzzahara

The Los Angeles-based artist released two songs earlier this week and one of them, “cupid’s out tonight,” is the subject of our spotlight here. The new song is mysterious and riveting. It floats and cuts. On it, zzzahara shows why so many eyes and ears are paying attention, she has a voice like an ancient secret.

Photo by Jannick Frampton / Courtesy Sacks Co.

