(Asking for a friend - yes really!) So we have an old DRX595 skybox (non-recording) which happily works in Freesat-from-Sky mode with all the usual free non-subscription channels. The DRX595 box has been initialised to another region so 101 and 103 shows the wrong regional variation for us eg BBC 1 Regional News at 6.30 and ITV Regional News at 6pm. OK I know we can get all the BBC 1 Regions at 951 upwards but would be nice to have it on the first page of the TV Guide. I know its possible to use any Sky card from the older receivers to over-ride the initialised Regions at 101 and 103.

