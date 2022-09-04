ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAB Stations Available In The UK That Also Broadcast In Other Countries

First of all there is the BBC World Service that's available on DAB in other countries besides in the UK here. Then I've found a dance station called Tomorrowland OWR that's also available worldwide which I didn't think would until receiving the signal from Netherlands during uplift conditions. Some of Global's stations broadcast in Malta and Planet Rock in Bornholm, Denmark as you can see in the link below.
Is it possible to use old SKY Q card (expired subscription) in an old Skybox after returning Q box ?

(Asking for a friend - yes really!) So we have an old DRX595 skybox (non-recording) which happily works in Freesat-from-Sky mode with all the usual free non-subscription channels. The DRX595 box has been initialised to another region so 101 and 103 shows the wrong regional variation for us eg BBC 1 Regional News at 6.30 and ITV Regional News at 6pm. OK I know we can get all the BBC 1 Regions at 951 upwards but would be nice to have it on the first page of the TV Guide. I know its possible to use any Sky card from the older receivers to over-ride the initialised Regions at 101 and 103.
