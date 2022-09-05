Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.
AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Shopify Stock
Amazon has undertaken the hard work of building an unrivaled fulfillment network. Still, Shopify's beaten-down stock could offer even greater upside for investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Dividend investing can be a great source of income for retirees. Business development corporations can be great high-yield dividend stocks that pay you monthly.
Motley Fool
2 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing
Some companies that sell everyday essentials in high volume are posting solid gains.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Sunrun Are Rising This Week
Investors are starting to see that the sector could benefit tremendously from the Inflation Reduction Act. Consumer solar installation projects will soon be eligible for a nice tax credit.
Motley Fool
Stem vs. Tesla -- Which Stock Is a Better Buy Now?
Eric Cuka has positions in Blend Labs, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Microsoft, Tesla, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Microsoft, Stem, Inc., Tesla, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why Lyft Stock Was Soaring Today
Unsubstantiated rumors swirled around a possible takeover of the ridesharing company.
Motley Fool
Why Snap Stock Got a Boost Today
An internal memo from Snap's CEO was leaked, and analysts are liking what they see. The growth goals are good, but investors should probably take a wait-and-see approach before diving in headfirst.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Bilibili Are Falling Today
Earnings missed analyst estimates, while revenue beat.
Motley Fool
Why Iveric Bio Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week
Iveric Bio reported positive results on Tuesday for Zimura in treating geographic atrophy. Geographic atrophy is the advanced stage of age-related macular degeneration. Iveric plans to file for U.S. approval of Zimura by the end of 2023 Q1.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About
Warren Buffett's company holds a sizable stake in American Express. American Express' revenue growth is notable given the high-inflation environment. Moreover, the company withstood macro-level challenges as young cardholders ramped up their spending.
Motley Fool
Why Sabre Stock Dived by Nearly 10% Today
The travel tech services specialist reported that certain key metrics haven't yet recovered to their pre-pandemic levels. The company was reporting data from August, a crucial month for the travel industry.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public
Motley Fool
The 2 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Load Up On in September
Berkshire Hathaway hasn't been immune to the market's downturn in 2022. Warren Buffett's holding company, though, has still held up better than the broader markets this year.
Motley Fool
Why Skillsoft Stock Dropped 14.9% Today
Skillsoft missed on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal 2023 second quarter. A Wall Street analyst lowered their price target on the stock in light of management's weaker guidance.
Motley Fool
Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crushing It Today
Regeneron's stock was deep in the red through the first eight months of the year. Looming competition for the anti-blindness therapy Eylea has weighed on the biotech's shares this year. A key win in the clinic seems to be assuaging these fears today.
Motley Fool
Market Sell-Off: 1 Beaten-Down Tech Stock You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist
Ambarella's near-term outlook isn't convincing, as its latest results indicate. The terrific opportunity in computer vision chips should pave the way for long-term growth at Ambarella. The chipmaker's financial performance is expected to pick up the pace starting next year.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology
Vertex's diabetes care pipeline is flying under investors' radar right now. Repligen sells the tools to manufacture tomorrow's drugs. Recursion Pharma is a top pick for the future of drug discovery.
