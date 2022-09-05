Read full article on original website
Daily Telegram
Douglas County divorces for Sept. 9, 2022
Robert Eino Blomquist Jr. and Colleen Marie Blomquist of Douglas County were granted a divorce March 16. Lawrence Dale Kallberg of Douglas County and Nicole Frances Buchanan of Washburn County were granted a divorce April 8. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded. Nathan Everett Dreier and Susanna Grace...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County marriage license applications for August 2022
Tyler Joseph Dalton Ames and Martha Grace Baker of Duluth. Jarrod Lee Amundson and Sabrina Rose Schnell of Superior. Eugene Louis Bahr Jr. and Sue Anne Balcum of Superior. Todd Thomas Bjorklund and Ann Marie Sullivan of Superior. Dyllon Charles Brand and Mikayah Elizabeth Benvie of Oakland. Adam Stephen Charnley...
Daily Telegram
Essentia files additional unfair labor practice charge against nurse strike
DULUTH — Essentia Health announced Wednesday morning it has filed another unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against the Minnesota Nurses Association's planned strike, this time for failing to include Essentia Health–Duluth in its 10-day strike notice list. The list of 16 hospitals that...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County to consider opening highway to ATVs in Lake Nebagamon
SUPERIOR — A stretch of Douglas County Highway B from Degerman Road to Fitch Avenue in Lake Nebagamon could soon provide a new route in the village for all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles. The Douglas County Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 7, approved opening up the road...
Daily Telegram
Project SEARCH partners with Essentia Health in Superior
SUPERIOR — The Superior School District’s Project SEARCH, an immersive school-to-work program for young adults with disabilities in Douglas County, has partnered with a new host organization, Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior, starting in the 2022-2023 school year. In addition to direct classroom instruction, interns will...
Daily Telegram
Recalling the 1992 benzene oil spill: Through the eyes of a child
Huddled in the basement, with the companionship of family and my favorite stuffed animals, I attempted to grasp the reason we found ourselves there in the first place. A toxic cloud, measuring 20 feet by 5 feet had blanketed the Duluth-Superior community , making the air dangerous to breathe. It...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County to consider dipping into reserve fund for conservation projects
Douglas County’s land conservation committee could dip into the environmental reserve fund for surface water management and protection. The fund was created in 2006 and designed to provide modest sums of money from the annual interest earned by the fund to leverage additional funding for environmental projects with demonstrable public benefit.
Daily Telegram
'Is it a killer cloud?’ 1992 benzene leak blanketed and terrorized portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin
In the early morning hours of June 30, 1992, Duluth’s newly minted police chief, Scott Lyons, answered a phone call that would turn an otherwise pleasant summer day into a nightmare. In the minutes before 3 a.m., as Minnesota's Northland slept, a freight train carrying hazardous materials just south...
Daily Telegram
PHOTOS: Superior's Labor Day fireworks
SUPERIOR — People that missed out on the Superior fireworks on the Fourth of July had to wait until Labor Day to see them explode in the sky: kind of. After bad weather forced the postponement of the show on July 4th, the city moved the show to Monday, Sept. 5.
Daily Telegram
Samantha Jo Roske
Samantha Jo, ‘Sami Jo’ Roske, 26, of Plymouth, MN, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Plymouth from natural causes of an undiagnosed heart condition. Sami was born on Jan. 9, 1996, in Duluth, MN the daughter of Scott and Traci (Wangerin) Roske. She graduated from Superior...
Daily Telegram
Duluth, Superior archery hunts work to reduce deer numbers
DULUTH — Hunters participating in the annual city archery deer season will be able to take a buck this season without first harvesting a doe. Officials from the city and Arrowhead Bowhunters Alliance, which manages the urban archery hunt, agreed on a one-year moratorium on the doe-first rule to see if it would lead to more deer being harvested.
Daily Telegram
Superior council tackles money matters
SUPERIOR — Officials agreed to tap state programs to fund local projects and set aside money for affordable housing during a 24-minute meeting of the city council Tuesday, Sept. 6. Councilors gave unanimous approval to borrow $5 million from the Wisconsin Clean Water State Revolving Fund for projects to...
Daily Telegram
'How did it survive?': Superior officials find architectural details, artifacts in former Princess Theater
SUPERIOR — Armed with flashlights and curiosity, a small group toured the former Princess Theater space at 1310 Tower Ave. Tuesday, Sept. 6. They draw back the curtain to better visualize what the theater, which opened in 1914, might have looked like, and what it could be again. The...
Daily Telegram
Thomas Raymond Germann Sr.
Thomas Raymond Germann Sr. (65) of Gordon, WI passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, surrounded by friends and family at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. He was born on April 6, 1957, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the son of Frank and Marjorie (Berard) Germann. Thomas grew up...
Daily Telegram
Bruce W. Bachand
Bruce W. Bachand, 80, lifelong resident of Superior, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at New Perspective Senior Living in Cloquet. Bruce was born in Superior on August 26, 1942, the son of Vernon and Vera (Forest) Bachand. He and Cherie were married on October 25, 1963, and they enjoyed 55...
Daily Telegram
Pressure to remove snow will increase for Superior residents
SUPERIOR — City officials are planning to be more aggressive this winter to clear sidewalks of snow and ice for pedestrians, and property owners who fail to clear their sidewalks could pay a higher price for leaving the shoveling to the city. In addition to footing the bill for...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County gets good marks on financial management
Douglas County’s financial statements accurately reflect its financial picture, according to the 2021 audit by Wipfli LLP. The auditor issued an unmodified opinion of financial statements of governmental and business-type activities Thursday, Sept. 1 to the administration committee. It represents that financial statements are presented in accordance with generally...
Daily Telegram
DECC to offer second COVID booster
DULUTH — Appointments for the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster will be available at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Wednesday. Booster vaccines will be administered starting Sunday. The updated COVID vaccine boosters include components of the original virus strain and the omicron variant, making...
Daily Telegram
Community Calendar: YMCA open house, EAA pancake breakfast and more
Superior: Explore the Superior Douglas County Family YMCA, and all it has to offer, during a Welcome Week celebration Sept. 6-9. Group exercise classes, the fitness room, gymnasium and pool will be open and free to the public all day at the YMCA, 9 N. 21st St. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Daily Telegram
Rebecca Hageman
Rebecca “Becky” Hageman, 73, went to be with our Lord, Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born in Superior on July 15, 1949, the daughter of Lloyd and Isabelle (Carroll) Ullan. She was a lifelong resident. Becky was a Superior Senior High School Graduate and went on to...
