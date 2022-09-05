Read full article on original website
WKRC
Repair work will close I-71 ramp over the weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Work to repair a culvert will close an I-71 off-ramp over the weekend. On Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. crews will close the ramp from I-71 north to Stewart Road. They will pour concrete for a permanent barrier wall along the ramp. The right lane of...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a water main break on Columbia Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department announced a water main break in Loveland, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The water main break was announced via Twitter on the 9000 block of Columbia Road. This...
WLWT 5
Overnight lane closures begin along State Route 741 in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight traffic restrictions along State Route 741 near Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will impart single-lane closures along north and southbound State Route 741 just south of Hamilton...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along westbound I-275 at Springfield Pike has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Springdale, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines...
WLWT 5
Long delays expected after a crash blocks one lane on I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — 6:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. Traffic is still moving slowly and backed up to the Union Centre Blvd. exit. Delays are still expected but should diminish as traffic returns to normal. 6:29 a.m. One lane remains blocked on southbound...
WLWT 5
Crash blocking entrance ramp to I-471 in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — 1:30 p.m. The crash has been cleared and the ramp is unblocked. A crash on Reading Road in Mount Auburn is blocking the entrance ramp to I-471, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash...
WLWT 5
Police shut down section of I-71 in Verona due to a crash
VERONA, Ky. — 7:04 a.m. Boone County dispatchers have confirmed to WLWT that the northbound lanes on I-71 are reopened, but officers on scene have had to wake up drivers who fell asleep while the closure was in effect. The road was reopened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. this...
WLWT 5
Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash
BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
WLWT 5
A crash on Ronald Reagan Highway is causing delays in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — 9:40 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway is backed up after a crash in Hartwell, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the...
WLWT 5
Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding, high water across Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A soggy Labor Day weekend brought high water and dangerous conditions across Greater Cincinnati. The Great Parks of Hamilton County warned visitors about road closures at Sharon Woods Park due to high water levels. According to Tim Zelek, chief of planning, four inches of rain poured down,...
Fox 19
EB Ronald Reagan Hwy briefly closed at Blue Rock Road due to wrong-way driver
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway was briefly shut down at Blue Rock Road early Wednesday after Colerain Township police pulled over a driver traveling the wrong way. It happened just after 4 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police called for an ambulance to...
WLWT 5
Exit ramp from I-71 to E 3rd Street closed after crash near Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — 7:50 a.m. The ramp has reopened to traffic. Cincinnati Police have closed off the exit from southbound I-71 to E 3rd Street due to a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked after crash on I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 9:11 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic is back to normal. The center lane has reopened, with the left lane still blocked on eastbound I-275. Delays have reduced to an expected 20 minutes. Traffic is still backed up to the US-127 exit. 8:10...
WLWT 5
Police shut down section of Beechmont Avenue after a crash brings down utility wires
CINCINNATI — First responders have shut down a portion of Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township after a vehicle hit a pole, bringing down utility wires. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that a vehicle struck a pole on the 6900 block of Beechmont Ave, Monday afternoon. Police are...
WLWT 5
Barricades installed on stretch of Main Street after mass shooting now gone
CINCINNATI — A terrifying scene unfolded during the first weekend of August on a portion of Cincinnati's Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. That's when Hamilton County's prosecutor said a beef between two guys from different parts of the city erupted into a barrage of gunfire that left nine people injured.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Video shows woman drive car into 2 people outside Spring Grove Kroger
CINCINNATI — A woman accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another, has been indicted on five charges, including murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment against 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman, who he said drove her car into two people, one of them being Jawon Lunsford, the father of her child. After hitting the two men, Chapman then got out of the car and assaulted Lunsford.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Resurfacing project beginning on State Route 122 in Warren County
LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a resurfacing project for a long section of State Route 122 in Clearcreek Township near Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT explained the resurfacing project will be on S.R. 122...
WLWT 5
Teen collects hundreds of pounds of garbage while cleaning up Ohio Riverbank
CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old is helping clean up the Ohio River Bank this past summer. Peter started cleaning up at Fernbank Park on Cincinnati's west side and has been cleaning more and more of the riverbank going toward downtown each week. Peter's mom said she thinks he has helped...
WLWT 5
Rash of car break-ins in Boone County has neighbors unsettled and police hot on the trail
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Early Wednesday morning more than four cars were broken into in Boone County, police said. The sheriff's office deputies say this investigation is still underway. Items taken include computers, an iPod and cash. One woman tells WLWT this isn't the first time. "You can tell...
WLWT 5
Football team helps rebuild after flooding destroys homes, bridges in southeast Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — After a deadly flood swept through southeast Indiana, a high school football team stepped off the field to tackle a project that is bigger than the game. Over the weekend, a flash flood destroyed houses, roads, and bridges, leaving many people stranded. "A flood came...
