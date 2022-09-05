ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharonville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Repair work will close I-71 ramp over the weekend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Work to repair a culvert will close an I-71 off-ramp over the weekend. On Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. crews will close the ramp from I-71 north to Stewart Road. They will pour concrete for a permanent barrier wall along the ramp. The right lane of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews on scene of a water main break on Columbia Road in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department announced a water main break in Loveland, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The water main break was announced via Twitter on the 9000 block of Columbia Road. This...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Overnight lane closures begin along State Route 741 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight traffic restrictions along State Route 741 near Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will impart single-lane closures along north and southbound State Route 741 just south of Hamilton...
MONROE, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along westbound I-275 at Springfield Pike has been cleared by police. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Springdale, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines...
SPRINGDALE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Sharonville, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocking entrance ramp to I-471 in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — 1:30 p.m. The crash has been cleared and the ramp is unblocked. A crash on Reading Road in Mount Auburn is blocking the entrance ramp to I-471, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police shut down section of I-71 in Verona due to a crash

VERONA, Ky. — 7:04 a.m. Boone County dispatchers have confirmed to WLWT that the northbound lanes on I-71 are reopened, but officers on scene have had to wake up drivers who fell asleep while the closure was in effect. The road was reopened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. this...
VERONA, KY
WLWT 5

Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash

BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
BATAVIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Wlwt#Construction Maintenance#Gcww#Continental Drive#Wlwt News 5 Gccw
WLWT 5

A crash on Ronald Reagan Highway is causing delays in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — 9:40 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway is backed up after a crash in Hartwell, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked after crash on I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 9:11 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic is back to normal. The center lane has reopened, with the left lane still blocked on eastbound I-275. Delays have reduced to an expected 20 minutes. Traffic is still backed up to the US-127 exit. 8:10...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Video shows woman drive car into 2 people outside Spring Grove Kroger

CINCINNATI — A woman accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another, has been indicted on five charges, including murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment against 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman, who he said drove her car into two people, one of them being Jawon Lunsford, the father of her child. After hitting the two men, Chapman then got out of the car and assaulted Lunsford.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Resurfacing project beginning on State Route 122 in Warren County

LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a resurfacing project for a long section of State Route 122 in Clearcreek Township near Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT explained the resurfacing project will be on S.R. 122...
LEBANON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy