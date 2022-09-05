CINCINNATI — A woman accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another, has been indicted on five charges, including murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the indictment against 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman, who he said drove her car into two people, one of them being Jawon Lunsford, the father of her child. After hitting the two men, Chapman then got out of the car and assaulted Lunsford.

