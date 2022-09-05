ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction

While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
INCOME TAX
After 280 years, does N.J.’s oldest restaurant still hold up? | Review

When The Black Horse Tavern and Pub opened in 1742, Mendham wasn’t yet a town, New Jersey wasn’t yet a state and America wasn’t yet a country. The original owner, Ebenezer Byram, constructed the two buildings (one a colonial house, the other a barn) when he noticed travelers passing through the area en route to Morristown, Trenton and Philadelphia.
MENDHAM, NJ
Union passed Black members over for jobs after boss caught on tape using slurs, AG says

A New Jersey chapter of the international iron workers union faces allegations of discrimination and fostering a racist work environment after a Black female ironworker filed a complaint alleging that Blacks and other minority workers were regularly given less-desirable, short-term assignments, while major construction projects including jobs at Newark Airport and the American Dream mall went to white workers.
NEWARK, NJ
N.J. river added to list of Superfund sites. The state has most polluted sites in the nation.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday designated the Lower Hackensack River as New Jersey’s 115th Superfund site, more than any other state. The location in Bergen and Hudson Counties was one of five sites added to the list of hazardous waste sites needing cleanup. President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law and his climate change and health care law restored taxes on oil and chemical companies to help fund the work.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam

An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
N.J. restaurant owner killed in crash outside his popular eatery

The owner of a popular Italian restaurant was killed in a crash Saturday night outside his Mount Laurel eatery. Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the parking lot Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at about 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NJ
