The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday designated the Lower Hackensack River as New Jersey’s 115th Superfund site, more than any other state. The location in Bergen and Hudson Counties was one of five sites added to the list of hazardous waste sites needing cleanup. President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law and his climate change and health care law restored taxes on oil and chemical companies to help fund the work.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO