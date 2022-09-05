Read full article on original website
Related
N.J. spending big to expand preschools. Here’s where the first $26M is going.
New Jersey will spend more than $26 million in taxpayer money this school year to expand preschool enrollment to an additional 2,150 three-and four-year-old children across the state. Gov. Phil Murphy’s office on Thursday unveiled the more than two-dozen districts in New Jersey that will split the funding, which was...
Deadline looming for seniors to apply for N.J. property tax deduction
While lawmakers in Washington D.C. have failed to reinstate the full SALT property tax deduction, some New Jerseyans still have a chance to lower their property tax bills. The Senior Freeze program, which reimburses eligible seniors and disabled residents for increases in their property taxes or mobile home fees, is still available.
After 280 years, does N.J.’s oldest restaurant still hold up? | Review
When The Black Horse Tavern and Pub opened in 1742, Mendham wasn’t yet a town, New Jersey wasn’t yet a state and America wasn’t yet a country. The original owner, Ebenezer Byram, constructed the two buildings (one a colonial house, the other a barn) when he noticed travelers passing through the area en route to Morristown, Trenton and Philadelphia.
Murphy says federal environmental study is needed before NYC congestion pricing plan takes effect
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said New York’s congestion pricing plan needs a full environmental impact statement, a step that could significantly delay the plan to tax vehicles driving into midtown and lower Manhattan. In a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg obtained by NJ Advance Media, Murphy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Many of the worst nursing homes in N.J. have not gotten any better, report shows. Here’s the list.
More than six months after a state watchdog flagged New Jersey’s worst nursing homes, the Office of the State Comptroller said more than have failed to improve their quality of care. In an updated report released on Thursday, the comptroller complained that the nursing homes it had identified received...
N.J. reports 1,459 COVID cases, 7 deaths. Positive tests down by nearly half in 1 month.
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 1,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths as the seven-day average for positive tests was down nearly 50% from a month ago. The state’s rate of transmission on Thursday was 0.89. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that...
One N.J. health system is suing another. It claims its rival is out to destroy it to build a monopoly.
CarePoint Health has filed an antitrust lawsuit against RWJBarnabas Health, the state’s largest health system, alleging it tried to force CarePoint into insolvency in order to build a health care monopoly in Hudson County. The 69-page lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, says RWJBarnabas conspired with others —...
Union passed Black members over for jobs after boss caught on tape using slurs, AG says
A New Jersey chapter of the international iron workers union faces allegations of discrimination and fostering a racist work environment after a Black female ironworker filed a complaint alleging that Blacks and other minority workers were regularly given less-desirable, short-term assignments, while major construction projects including jobs at Newark Airport and the American Dream mall went to white workers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J. legal weed: Learn how to run a successful cannabis business at this event
NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s trade journal covering the state’s legal weed industry, is hosting an all-day Cannabis Business Bootcamp on Sept. 15. Presented by Weedmaps is a two-track conference that puts an emphasis on serving New Jersey’s conditional license holders, small-businesses and future operators. Prices go up...
Locals wanted to ditch offensive names of 2 N.J. spots, but hate new monikers they got
Two old and familiar places in New Jersey are about to get new names, thanks to a massive effort by the federal government to redraw the geological map and take back an insult that Native Americans have endured for generations. The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday released a...
Thousands of prisoners, staff had no A/C during hot summer months, report says
Throughout the scorching summer months this year, thousands of prisoners and correctional officers were housed in or worked at facilities that had no air conditioning, according to a newly released report by the New Jersey Office of the Corrections Ombudsperson. The report said around 3,500 prisoners — about one-third of...
N.J. river added to list of Superfund sites. The state has most polluted sites in the nation.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday designated the Lower Hackensack River as New Jersey’s 115th Superfund site, more than any other state. The location in Bergen and Hudson Counties was one of five sites added to the list of hazardous waste sites needing cleanup. President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law and his climate change and health care law restored taxes on oil and chemical companies to help fund the work.
N.J. firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug scam
An Atlantic County firefighter was convicted Thursday for his role in a vast $50 million prescription fraud scheme that enlisted government and school employees to seek unnecessary speciality medications for ailments including pain, scarring, fungal and libido problems, authorities said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden...
Former CFO of N.J. company admits embezzling more than $3.7 million
The 50-year-old former chief financial officer of a Bergen County company is headed to federal prison after admitting Tuesday she embezzled more than $3.7 million. Amy Aldi, 50, of Wayne pleaded guilty to wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said. Aldi is scheduled to be sentenced...
N.J. weather: Tornado warning issued in South Jersey as strong thunderstorm develops with rotating clouds
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning Tuesday for Cape May County, urging people in this area of New Jersey to immediately seek shelter inside a sturdy building. The warning was issued at 11:33 a.m., when the weather service noticed clouds rotating on radar, and remains active until...
Football: All 6 NJ.com writers predict winners in every Week 2 game, Sept. 8-10
After a laborious, four-days of New Jersey high school football in Week 1, the second week of September brings normalcy to the statewide schedule. This week, in Week 2, football begins a Thursday, Friday, Saturday schedule that will be in place for most of the remaining regular-season.
N.J. weather: Here’s how much rain fell in your county during this week’s super soaker
A slow-moving low pressure system continues to drop rain over parts of New Jersey as of late Wednesday morning, making for a gloomy September day but providing a much-needed soaking for our drought-stricken region. Rain started falling in some areas of the Garden State late in the day on Monday,...
N.J. restaurant owner killed in crash outside his popular eatery
The owner of a popular Italian restaurant was killed in a crash Saturday night outside his Mount Laurel eatery. Glenn Keen, 52, was pulling out of the parking lot Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant on Hainesport-Mount Laurel Road at about 8 p.m. when his vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
N.J. HS football coach 'fat' shamed player in front of teammates, suit says
The parents of a clinically obese high school student in Ocean County have filed a lawsuit against the district where the student played football, claiming an assistant coach repeatedly shamed and harassed him over his weight. “Look at how fat you got,” the assistant football coach at Lacey Township High...
‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 31 cast: Teresa Giudice of ‘RHONJ,’ N.J.’s Jordin Sparks, Vinny Guadagnino from ‘Jersey Shore’
“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, Grammy-nominated singer and actor Jordin Sparks and Vinny Guadagnino from “Jersey Shore” are joining the cast of “Dancing with the Stars.”. The Jersey-connected celebrities were announced as part of the cast on “GMA” Thursday. ”RHONJ” newlywed...
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0